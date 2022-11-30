Behind a torrid shooting night, Nebraska held up its end of the bargain in vanquishing its ACC/Big Ten Challenge foe, beating Boston College 88-67. Its Big Ten contemporaries went 5-8.
It was the Huskers’ second win over an ACC opponent in as many games, stacking double-digit wins over Florida State and BC to improve to 5-3 overall.
This one came almost entirely off the home team’s sharpshooting, as Nebraska hit 61.5% of its shots, its first time surpassing 60% in a game since 2015. The Huskers made a sterling 20-of-29 2-point attempts and were nearly as impressive from distance, knocking down 12-of-23 3-pointers.
The Huskers opened the scoring with an alley-oop dunk from senior guard Sam Griesel to junior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel. That helped them jump to a 10-5 lead, but the game was back-and-forth for the meat of the first half.
The Eagles had a small lead before junior guard Keisei Tominaga caught fire, scoring 11 straight of Nebraska’s points to put the Huskers back ahead, 26-22. Boston College wrestled back control, but Nebraska pieced together a 7-0 run to end the half with a three-point advantage. Tominaga contributed the last four points of that run after junior forward Juwan Gary knocked down a 3-pointer.
“I thought the key stretch was that last media timeout of the first half, really challenged our guys to finish off the right way and turned a three-point deficit into a four-point lead,” head coach Fred Hoiberg said postgame. “And then carried that over into the second, where we went on that big run. I thought our defense was key in that run.”
Nebraska continued its momentum out of the break in front of an active crowd, starting the second half on a 16-2 run that saw six different Huskers score. Not one of them was Tominaga, who was the Huskers’ main source of sustenance in the first 20 minutes.
A 3-pointer from Tominaga pushed Nebraska’s lead to 20 points with just under 10 minutes remaining. Backed up to the edge of the court one possession later, he hit another one. Tominaga finished the night tying his career-high of 23 points as he shot 7-of-8 overall, 4-of-5 from beyond the arc and 5-of-5 from the free throw line in what was by far his best performance against a high-major opponent.
“The kid plays with so much passion and heart, and it’s fun to see him when he gets it going like that,” Hoiberg said…. “He’s got his bag of tricks.”
Once Nebraska took the late first-half lead, it was smooth sailing amidst the sea of red, and Griesel was the captain. He shook off a slow start to finish with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting, seven of which came in the second half, to go with a team-leading six assists and three steals. It didn’t necessarily show on the stat sheet, but he made a number of the key plays during those pivotal first 10 minutes of the second half.
Tominaga kept the Huskers above water in the first half then served as closer in the second. Nebraska continued to pour it on, leading by as many as 28 points before the Eagles trimmed the deficit to the low-20s as the teams traded buckets.
The Eagles shot 44.4% but suffered a 12-minute scoring drought between the end of the first half and much of the second as the Huskers pulled away after halftime. The teams drew even in turnovers and were close on the boards.
The Huskers finished with their highest-scoring performance of the season. Fittingly, five Huskers scored in double figures with four of them between 10 and 14 points, right in line with their season average of six players between 10 and 15 per game.
Bandoumel tallied 12 points with six rebounds and six assists, and sophomore guard CJ Wilcher added 14 on 4-of-7 from distance, all in the second half. Conversely, Gary helped lead the way in the first half, where he scored eight of his 10 points, and sophomore forward Blaise Keita scored five of the team’s first 10 and hauled in a team-leading eight rebounds.
Junior forward Derrick Walker, Nebraska’s leading scorer after three games this season, shouldered less of a burden in his first home game of the season. He finished with 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting, eight of which came in the second half. Walker played just 18 minutes after getting into foul trouble early, but made his presence felt when on the court.
He’ll surely be more of a factor in the Huskers’ coming gauntlet. They’ll face three top-10 teams in the next week-and-a-half as they travel to No. 7 Creighton on Sunday, No. 10 Indiana next Wednesday then host No. 5 Purdue next Saturday, Dec. 10.
That will kickstart a stretch of 22 high-major opponents in the remaining 23 games. The Huskers feel more battle-tested after facing a handful in the past week at the ESPN Events Invitational, including in losses to NCAA Tournament-caliber teams Oklahoma and Memphis.
“Even though we came out with a couple losses, I think we understand what we need to do,” Bandoumel said….“We understand what it means and what it feels like to play against a Power Five school day-in day-out, like we’re gonna see that every game now for the month of December, January, February, for the rest of the season.”
The Huskers will enjoy the blowout win before heading up the road to play in an in-state rivalry that’s been increasingly lopsided over the past decade.