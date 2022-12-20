Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Cloudy skies with afternoon snow showers. High near 25F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%..

Tonight

Windy. Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Areas of blowing snow. Low around -10F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.