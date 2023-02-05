Junior guard Keisei Tominaga lifted the Huskers on a day when their senior bellwethers weren’t at their best, tallying 30 points on Sunday as he flummoxed Penn State’s defense from all over the court.
The performance marked the first time a Husker scored more than 23 points this season, a mark set by Tominaga from his previous career high. He made 5-of-10 3-pointers and 7-of-8 2-pointers in the victory over the Nittany Lions. Tominaga has made great strides in his second season in Lincoln, developing into one of the Huskers’ most consistent offensive weapons — not just its best 3-point shooter but one of its better at-rim finishers as well — and the performance against Penn State was his showcase.
The injury-ridden Huskers needed an incendiary performance from Tominaga to win, but he was hardly the only role player who stepped up for Nebraska.
Freshman guard Jamarques Lawrence nearly tallied a career-high in points of his own, finishing with 11 points on 3-of-4 3-point attempts, a team-high (and career-high) nine rebounds as well as three assists, two steals and a block. He’s now averaging 6.9 points per game through the past seven games after averaging only 1.5 in his first 13.
“Just so happy for that kid, how he approaches it every day…Made huge play after huge play,” Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg said of Lawrence postgame.
Lawrence scored the first and last points of the game for the Huskers — with a 3-pointer to open the scoring and a pair of free throws to close it out. Tominaga followed suit with a 3-pointer of his own to commence his torrid afternoon.
“Probably the first shot,” Tominaga said postgame when asked when he knew it would be a big day for him.
The Huskers never trailed but were hardly in a comfortable position for the entirety of the game. They opened their first substantial lead seven minutes into the game with an 11-0 run in which five different players scored. Up 26-13, the Huskers got beat on the offensive glass on three straight possessions, leading to seven unanswered points for the Nittany Lions, who had the nation’s worst offensive rebounding percentage entering the game, per kenpom.com.
Tominaga ended the run with a jumper, then senior guard Sam Griesel put Nebraska back ahead by double digits with a runaway dunk. Those plays sparked a 9-0 run that lifted the hosts to a 35-20, 15-point lead, their largest of the game, with four minutes remaining in the first half.
Penn State senior guard Seth Lundy, one of the most experienced players on the nation’s most experienced team per kenpom.com, made a pair of 3-pointers to cut the Huskers’ lead to 37-28 entering halftime. He finished with a team-high 24 points on eight made 3-pointers in what was his seventh career game against Nebraska.
After tallying 14 points in the first half, Tominaga started the second half with a 3-pointer. But PSU quickly trimmed the lead back to single digits, where it stayed for much of the second half. When star senior point guard Jalen Pickett made his first 3-pointer of the game, the Nittany Lions were within five points.
With just over 14 minutes remaining, Tominaga buried a fadeaway 3-pointer from the corner to put the Huskers back up 10. The shot marked three straight possessions in which he scored, and he tied his career high in the process.
The Nittany Lions quickly went to work, making another incision in the lead when senior guard Andrew Funk — who torched Nebraska with a season-high 23 points in PSU’s home win 15 days ago — made a 3-pointer to make the score 51-47.
Nebraska freshman guard Sam Hoiberg — averaging 6.8 points per game across the past four games after amassing just seven points in his nine prior games — responded with a reverse layup for his second make of the game. Funk came right back with another 3-pointer. Unbeknownst to both teams at that point, that three-point deficit was as close as Penn State got for the rest of the game.
With five unanswered points, Tominaga reached 25 on the day, and he put Nebraska back up three possessions, 57-50, with seven-and-a-half minutes remaining. He reached 30 thanks to another 5-0 personal run — with a reverse layup off a cut and pass from senior forward Derrick Walker and a 3-pointer — after PSU had gotten the lead down to three points.
“People label Keisei as a shooter, but his cutting off of Derrick, off of Griesel, is really impressive,” Fred Hoiberg said.
However, sandwiched between those spurts, the Huskers benefitted from some free throw luck. Penn State didn’t shoot from the line until late in the second half and went 1-of-4 when it did, an aberration from its Big Ten-best mark of 77%.
Penn State whittled the Husker lead down to four points, but Griesel — who had a relatively quiet day in a team-high 36 minutes — scored inside to put Nebraska ahead 64-58. The Lincoln native finished the game with seven points, seven rebounds and three assists.
Senior forward Derrick Walker went 0-for-3 from the free throw line late in the game and finished with just nine points on 3-of-8 shooting and four turnovers, but he found other ways to impact the game, with seven assists and six rebounds.
“Walker’s so tough in how he has the ball and make plays…Griesel just gets them into their stuff, and he stabilizes that team,” Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry said postgame. “He’s what they need to get everything running. They need all of it together. They need Griesel to stabilize them, get them into their offense. They need Walker to make passes and plays off the dribble. They need Tominaga’s cutting. It all works together.”
Without the regular contributions from Walker and Griesel — Nebraska’s two leading scorers — the Huskers were able to piece together enough offensively to sustain their lead. Sam Hoiberg made 3-of-4 free throws in the games final two minutes, Funk missed a 3-pointer that could have brought the visitors within three with under a minute-and-a-half left, and Lawrence hit another 3-pointer for a 69-60 lead to all but seal the game, as the Huskers won 72-63.
The win gave Nebraska its highest season win total (11) in its four years under Fred Hoiberg and tied his high water mark in Big Ten play set last season (four). Nebraska, now 11-13 overall and 4-9 in the conference, has a minimum of eight games remaining.
It was a damaging outcome for Penn State, which was already on the wrong side of the NCAA Tournament bubble entering the game.
The Huskers shot 53% overall and 8-of-20 (40%) from beyond the arc in one of their better shooting performances. Penn State shot 40% overall but made 14-of-38 3-pointers (37%) to remain within striking distance. Against the nation’s least mistake-prone team, Nebraska won the turnover battle (seven to PSU’s eight) in a game without a ton of stoppages stemming from mistakes or fouls, music to Pinnacle Bank Arena’s Sunday occupants’ ears.
The Huskers return to action on Wednesday at Michigan before hosting Wisconsin — a team of a very similar quality to Penn State — on Saturday.