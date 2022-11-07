Pinnacle Bank Arena was buzzing — possibly due to the first game with alcohol sales — as Nebraska opened up the 2022-23 season at home against Maine.
The game opened with a red-light show and a generous amount of fog before a starting lineup of four new starters was announced alongside returning junior guard CJ Wilcher. One of the new additions, senior guard Sam Griesel — a Lincoln native — was met with a warm welcome from the Husker faithful.
Another new appearance in the starting lineup, junior forward Juwan Gary — who didn’t start either exhibition game — made his presence known early on. Gary scored the first five points of the Husker season with a tip-in off a Griesel missed layup and a corner three fed by Wilcher, who knocked down a three of his own on the ensuing possession.
Gary’s energy continued to show as he grabbed two offensive rebounds on one play – both off his own misses – which earned him a trip to the line. After splitting the free throws, the Husker lead extended to 9-0.
“I loved our start,” Hoiberg said postgame. “I thought we really came out of the gate with great energy. Juwan got us off to a good start with the offensive rebounds and great hustle plays.”
Subsequently, the two teams traded baskets almost evenly. Although Griesel and senior guard Emmanuel Bandoumel got off to slow starts – neither scored their first Husker points until almost 11 minutes into the game – junior guard Keisei Tominaga played a key role in keeping the Nebraska offense alive.
Tominaga had his positives and negatives as usual, but today, there were more positives. Following a questionable first shift, Tominaga provided the spark Nebraska needed in his second stint of action. He came off the bench and embarked on a 10-0 personal run to end the first half, capped off by a deep heat check-esque three that elicited roars from the crowd.
A 40-28 halftime lead — which looked comfortable — quickly disintegrated as the second period kicked off.
Maine came out firing. The Black Bears shot 80% from the field in the first six minutes of the half, leading to 20 extremely fast points. With the score now 50-48, Nebraska needed yet another spark. This time, it came from Griesel and Gary who combined for 12 of Nebraska’s first 14 points of the half.
Gary continued to flash his prowess on the offensive glass — he ended the game with eight offensive rebounds — but Griesel was the real hero of the second half.
Griesel’s 18 second-half points, combined with a defense that regained consciousness, allowed for the Huskers to finally pull away. Nebraska’s defense, led by Bandoumel and freshman guard/forward Denim Dawson, held Maine to just 18 points in the last 14 minutes of the game.
The Huskers narrowly avoided their second-consecutive opening night loss as they squeaked out the win, 79-66.
Griesel ended his night with 22 points on 8-of-12 shooting and 5-of-6 at the line to go with nine rebounds and three assists in a game-high 37 minutes played. Tominaga added 19 points on 7-of-12 shooting overall and 3-of-7 beyond the arc in 20 minutes off the bench. Gary was the only player on either team to secure a double-double, as he dropped 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Even though he had quite the night of his own, Griesel praised Tominaga postgame.
“He’s a big spark plug,” Griesel said. “He can take the lid of the basket for us, which he did today.”
The Huskers have two days to prepare for in-state foe Omaha, who will visit on Thursday. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m.