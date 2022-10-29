The Husker men and women ventured north to Ann Arbor, Michigan to contest the Big Ten Cross Country Championships on Friday morning. The Nebraska women finished 10th of 14 teams, a one-spot improvement from last year. Meanwhile, the men finished 11 of 12 teams, a downgrade from the past few years.
Freshman Alea Hardie presented the Huskers’ best odds at a high finish after winning Nebraska’s first two meets of the season. She finished closer to the middle of the field, in 39th place, but still led the team, running 21:12 for 6,000 meters. Junior Brynna McQuillen placed 47th in 21:15, then the Huskers had a small gap to sophomore Hannah Godwin (21:36) and senior Taya Skelton (21:37) in 64th and 65th, respectively. Freshman Deavion Deleon closed out the scoring in 83rd place in the 149-woman field, running 21:59.
Nebraska saw nine men run as well but each finished slightly further down the standings and more spread out in the 125-man race. Senior Bailey Timmons was the best Husker finisher on either the men’s or women’s side, placing 31st in 24:55, higher than any Husker man last year and one of his better career results. A gap formed to the second scorer — senior Jerry Jorgenson, who finished 73rd, running 25:41 for the 8,000-meter race. Then came freshman Colby Erdkamp and junior Cal Puskar running 25:49 and 25:50 for 81st and 82nd, respectively. Freshman Grant Wasserman was the final scorer, running 26:00 to place 92nd.
Other Husker finishers were juniors Lindsey Blehm (91st, 22:05) and Emma Ralson (92nd, 22:05) and senior Jade Hallgrimson (111th, 22:24), sophomore Cami Merickel (118th, 22:37) on the women’s side. For the men, senior Kansas-transfer Jake Ralson (97th, 26:08), sophomore Adam Christopher (104th, 26:17) and junior Trevor Acton (110th, 26:30) finished while senior Sadio Fenner started but did not complete the race.
Wisconsin won the men’s team race while Michigan State took the women’s crown. The Huskers generally lived up to expectations without much excitement. They lacked a top finisher with the transfers of top individual men and graduation of the women.
Still, Nebraska is in its second year under coach Matt Wackerly after David Harris stepped down in the summer of 2021 after a decade in charge of the Husker distance teams. The men have a freshman class filled with talented in-state recruits, and the women have an even better freshman in Hardie. Strong development and continued plumbing of an improving in-state prep talent pool could bring top-half conference finishes in coming years. Although, the looming introduction of UCLA and USC to the conference won’t help.
The Huskers will return to action in two weeks, on Friday, Nov. 11 at the NCAA Midwest Regional in Columbia, Missouri, where the women will pursue a second-straight top-10 team finish. They’ll have a strong chance at doing so and taking down a number of in-state and border-state rivals as they enter the race ranked 7th in the region.