No. 5 Nebraska created an intense environment for its game against No. 3 Wisconsin in its second-to-last match of the 2022 regular season.
Fans filled the Bob Devaney Center to the brim on Friday night for the long-awaited rematch between the two rivals kicked off in Lincoln.
The Huskers got bad news before the match even began, as it was announced that senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season-ending knee injury in practice this week. When asked about Knuckles’ injury in the post-match press conference, sophomore outside hitter Ally Batenhorst — who replaced her in the starting lineup and rotation — broke down.
“We really look up to her and she’s just a really big leader for the team… so it's hard,” Batehhorst said with tears rolling down her face.
Wisconsin started the match off by exposing Nebraska's newfound weakness. The first few Badger serves targeted Batenhorst and worked extremely well. Nebraska couldn’t return the serves, and it quickly got them out of rhythm.
Wisconsin grabbed an early 13-6 lead behind four kills from junior outside hitter Devyn Robinson. The bleeding was stopped when Batenhorst responded with back-to-back emphatic kills, but it didn’t stop for long.
As set one continued, the two teams alternated points and the Huskers never firmly grasped the momentum. Nebraska tried to cut into the once eight-point Wisconsin lead with a 5-0 run, but the mountain was too high for the Huskers to climb.
Three service errors in a row — one by Wisconsin — pushed the score to 24-19, but kills from Batenhorst and sophomore outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein kept the Badgers from securing set one.
Nebraska fought hard, but the set finally ended on a kill from Wisconsin’s sophomore outside hitter Sarah Franklin. The Badgers took set one, 25-21.
After a tight end to the opening set, set two began the same way. The Huskers grabbed the first points of the set with a kill from Batenhorst but were quickly matched by a kill from Wisconsin sophomore outside hitter Julia Orzol. The two teams traded points as the set moved forward with neither team grabbing more than three consecutive points.
At the second set media timeout, Nebraska held a slim advantage, 15-14.
The intensity remained in “the Bob,” as the teams exchanged points, but an unsuccessful challenge by Wisconsin head coach Kelly Sheffield ignited the hometown crowd to what seemed like an unmatchable level.
This one-of-a-kind atmosphere lit a fire in the Huskers, as it helped them finish the set on an 8-3 run. Nebraska took the second set, 25-21. With the match evened up 1-1, set three proved to be crucial.
The two sides fought tirelessly to give their team the advantage on every point. As they had for most of the match, the two teams swapped points back and forth as each team looked for the spark they needed to pull away.
At the set three media timeout, neither team had found it quite yet. Wisconsin held a slim lead, 15-14.
More highly contested play followed the break, but a few controversial calls and kills from Robinson gave the Badgers their biggest advantage of the set — 22-19 — before Nebraska head coach John Cook used a timeout.
Wisconsin thought they added another quick point following the intermission, but a successful challenge from Cook kept the Huskers in it. In the next rally, sophomore outside hitter Lindsay Krause and freshman middle blocker Bekka Allick combined for a block which made the score 22-21, Wisconsin.
With Sheffield seeing the momentum change, he called a timeout of his own. The hiatus slowed down the possible Husker comeback and allowed the Badgers to take set three, 25-21.
Set four was all Wisconsin.
It started with a kill from senior middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord, but that was the only lead the Huskers would hold in set four. They managed to tie it up 8-8 after a 4-0 run — capped off by a successful challenge by Cook and a kill from senior outside hitter Madi Kubik — but Wisconsin recovered immediately. Going into a Cook timeout, the score was 11-8, Wisconsin.
The Badgers added three more points out of the break, which pushed their run to 6-0. The match went back to its roots with both teams trading points once again but two Robinson kills and an ace from libero Gulce Guctekin provided a 3-0 burst for the Badgers who took a commanding lead, 19-11.
The Huskers fought back with a 7-3 run, which made the score 22-18, but the Badgers had title hopes on the line and weren’t going away.
Wisconsin went on to win 25-19 to clinch their fourth-straight conference title with the win. The Badgers are only the second Big Ten school to do so — Penn State won four in a row from 1996-1999 and eight in a row from 2003-2010.
Robinson was at the forefront of the Badger attack, finishing with a match-high 16 kills on a .323 hitting percentage. Franklin added 12 kills and eight digs. Sophomore middle blocker Anna Smrek totaled 11 kills and five blocks.
For Nebraska, Hord led the way with 13 kills on a .500 hitting percentage. Krause finished with 12 of her own on a .370 hitting percentage. Batenhorst was the last Husker to hit double digits with 10 but had an inefficient night as she hit just .091.
The game furthered a rough week for the program after Knuckles’ injury.
“Wednesday we just had our heart ripped out,'' Cook said postgame about the effect of Knuckles’ injury. “We had a great week of practice, our team was peaking and it felt really good but then that happened and it took all the wind out of our sails.”
The Huskers have a quick turnaround as they prepare for their last regular season game on Saturday night against No. 9 Minnesota.