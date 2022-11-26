Matt Rhule will be Nebraska’s 31st head football coach, athletic director Trev Alberts announced on Saturday. After a quiet two-and-a-half month national search, Alberts landed on Rhule as the replacement for Scott Frost. This comes one day after reports from ESPN reporter Chris Low that the two parties were set to finalize a deal.
Rhule will be returning to the collegiate ranks from the NFL after a stint as the head coach in Carolina. Despite being fired from the Panthers, Rhule has a recent track record of NCAA success, rebuilding Temple and Baylor.
“Coach Rhule has created a winning culture throughout his coaching career, and he will provide great leadership for the young men in our football program,” Alberts said in a release. “Matt is detail-oriented, his teams are disciplined and play a physical brand of football. Matt also has the personality and relationship-building skills to build a great staff and excel in recruiting.”
He took the Owls from 2-10 his first season to back-to-back 10-win seasons his third and fourth years in Philadelphia, culminating in an American Athletic Conference title in 2016. The Bears were 1-11 in Rhule’s first year in Waco, Texas then reached a bowl game in his second season. His final season at Baylor included 11 regular season wins, a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game and a New Year’s Six Bowl appearance.
Then came a less stellar NFL stint that ended after an 11-27 record in two-and-a-half seasons. It’s unclear what the exact contract details are as the Panthers owe over $40 million in buyout money. It’s also unclear what the hire means for interim head coach Mickey Joseph and Nebraska’s assistants.
Rhule will have a tall task ahead of him. Neither of the last two head coaches in Lincoln left with a winning record, and no coach has left on his own volition since Tom Osborne retired 25 years ago. The Huskers just wrapped up a 4-8 season and have not had a winning season or reached a bowl game since 2016.
But the financial resources, fan support, brand and facilities are in place to be competitive toward the top of the Big Ten.
“It is a tremendous honor to be chosen to lead the Nebraska Football program,” Rhule said in a release. “When you think of great, tradition-rich programs in college football Nebraska is right at the top of the list. The fan base is second to none, and I consider it a privilege to have the opportunity to coach in Memorial Stadium on Tom Osborne Field.