In the century-long history of Nebraska track and field, high jumping has been an integral part of the program’s success.
While Nebraska only has two national champions and two Olympians in the high jump, many other awards have been achieved in the event by Husker athletes. Over the decades, the Huskers have earned over 50 All-American accolades in the event, stretching as far back as 1922, along with nearly 60 conference titles.
Freshman Jenna Rogers and junior Mayson Conner are the most recent additions to the list of high jumpers at Nebraska to achieve First Team All-American status while also claiming a conference championship. Conner has earned three conference titles and two First Team All-American accolades in the event since arriving to Lincoln in 2019, while Rogers has already earned a conference title and First Team All-American honors in her first full season at Nebraska.
Both jumpers, along with the rest of the athletes in the event, have found their success in part due to the guidance of high jumps coach Dusty Jonas. The former Olympian high jumper has been with Nebraska since 2005, first as an athlete, before becoming a volunteer coach then eventual high jumps coach, where he’s also responsible for sprints, hurdles and relays.
Jonas even helped coach Nebraska’s other Olympian, high jumper Marusa Cernjul, who was a part of the 2016 Olympics for her home country of Slovenia.
“When I looked at Nebraska’s history, I saw that it has one of the best high jump programs in the nation,” Conner said. “It kind of surprised me to have something like that just an hour away from where I live. Of course, I also looked at the fact that Dusty is a great coach.”
Though Jonas didn’t become a full-time assistant coach until 2018, he gained much experience becoming a coach during his time after college.
“After college, I was on my own in terms of training, which helped me develop as a coach,” Jonas said. “You learn [through] a lot of mistakes, but I’d rather have it be me than the athletes I coach now.”
Since becoming a full-time assistant coach, Jonas has already had success training jumpers who have left their mark in the program’s history with Conner and Rogers leading the charge. However, it’s not just Jonas’s ability to coach his athletes that makes them successful, but also how he understands them on a personal level.
“It’s great to have someone who did high jumping to train us,” Rogers said. “But he’s just a really good coach to be around. He cares about us and we have a great relationship. That’s a great combo to have, someone who knows the event and cares about their athletes.”
As a coach, Jonas said he does his best to understand his athletes, both in terms of mentality and work ethic. In terms of Conner and Rogers, they both share similar yet different mindsets, which has helped him guide them through the highs and lows.
“Jenna is stubborn in all the right ways,” Jonas said. “She wants to get better and is super competitive. She works her tail off and is really hard to break in terms of grit. As for Mayson, he has a demeanor that stands out to me. He’s an intense and focused guy, which has helped him to become an incredible student at the event. He’s got more understanding of the high jump than most athletes who compete in it.”
Conner, who grew up in McCool Junction, Nebraska, had a standout freshman year for the Huskers in 2019, sweeping the Big Ten Conference and earning First Team All-American honors at NCAA Nationals. Conner’s 2020 campaign was then cut short due to COVID-19 before struggling in the first half of the 2021 season.
However, Conner explained how he was able to turn things around in the latter half of the year. After going back to the basics, it came down to Conner’s final jump at the 2021 NCAA Regionals, one that would decide his place in the national meet. Conner succeeded, before going on to win the bronze medal in the next competition.
Conner carried that success into the 2022 season, where he reclaimed his crown at the Big Ten Championships and finished Second Team All-American at NCAA Indoor Nationals. According to Conner, this success was due to having confidence in himself coming off the finish to the 2021 season.
“It gives me a lot of confidence,” Conner said. “That experience last year was good [for] me because even if a meet doesn’t go the way I wanted, [it] doesn’t mean the next meet can or will go like that. I know how quickly things can turn around, which is something I have had to remind myself.”
To Jonas, he was glad to see Conner readjust himself following the first part of the 2021 season to improve his performance, something he believes all athletes need to understand.
“Mayson came in as a true freshman carrying his success from high school, which doesn’t happen often,” Jonas said. “But he had to understand that it’s not that easy. He had to know that even though he was great, he had to continue becoming better. Sometimes that requires adjustments and changes that might regress one’s performance. But he’s done a really good job at working through it.”
Rogers has seen her fair share of challenges since arriving in Nebraska in 2021. In her first season, she suffered a foot injury, leading to her only competing in one meet before being redshirted. But through support by her teammates and Jonas, she was able to bounce back from the injury and enter the 2022 season with confidence.
“Jenna’s injury, in my opinion, forced her to take a step back and look at what she needed to do to get better,” Jonas said. “A lot of her growth was being patient, trusting the process and understanding things weren’t going to happen overnight. She’s really stuck with that plan and it’s really worked out for her.”
In the indoor season, Rogers won four titles, including the Big Ten Championship before moving on to earn First Team All-American honors at NCAA Indoor Nationals. Rogers admitted that, despite having confidence in her abilities, she didn’t expect to become a Big Ten Champion or an All-American so quickly. While she’s blessed to have those achievements, she understands that it wasn’t handed to her.
“There is that pressure to do well,” Rogers said. “But even with that, I feel good about myself for the remainder of the season. I’m where I’m at in terms of performance, and I’m just hoping to continue doing my best. I’ve worked really hard and I’ve just been so blessed to be able to have this season.”
As for the outdoor season, both Conner and Rogers have picked up where they left off from the indoor season. The two jumpers swept the John McDonnell Invitational with Rogers even earning a new personal best of 6-feet, 1 1/4 inches (1.86 meters) to put herself at No. 4 in school history. Conner meanwhile has been looking to top his 2021 leap of 7-feet, 3 3/4 inches (2.23 meters), which currently has him tied for No. 5 in school history.
For Jonas, he’s proud of the two’s accomplishments, with both overcoming their obstacles but most importantly representing Nebraska and keeping the program’s excellent tradition alive.
“It feels good,” Jonas said. “Jenna and Mayson especially are progressing really well. Mayson has had an up-and-down career but has found consistency. Then for Jenna, after last year, [we] see her becoming a really good jumper, and [she] has done a really nice job. They’ve been doing a great job as athletes and representing our team while also keeping up the tradition of being exceptional high jumpers here at Nebraska.”