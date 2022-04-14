From competing internationally to overcoming potential career-ending injuries, Husker freshman gymnast Genesis Gibson has done it all.
Gibson, a Prosper, Texas native, began participating in gymnastics at age four. A series of unfortunate events put Gibson’s athletic career in risk at an early age, and the mere fact that Gibson is still participating in gymnastics is improbable.
“There's been a lot of ups and downs,” Gibson said. “But I've endured through all of it. I've had a successful freshman year, and it's been great.”
In her freshman year of high school, Gibson said she was recruited to many colleges, even receiving multiple full-ride scholarship offers. That’s when her back injuries hit. In the following years, she suffered multiple fractures along her spinal column. Her doctors advised her to quit gymnastics completely, but Gibson powered through.
“I just narrowed it down to where I only did bars as my event,” Gibson said. “That was probably the least strenuous on my back. We've just been managing it in the gym and just competing at that.”
Gibson’s journey to Lincoln began when Nebraska gymnastics head coach Heather Brink took a chance on her. Initially, Gibson reached out to Nebraska on her own, pitching herself to the program. After meeting with Gibson, Brink decided to offer her a spot on the team.
“She wanted to be a part of the team,” Brink said about Gibson. “We could give her that, and she could give us some depth on some events that we needed.”
Despite the questions about Gibson’s health, Brink said her potential as a gymnast is undeniable. She noted that Gibson understands the value of community and is always looking for opportunities to help the team.
“She is a respectful, hardworking young woman who maybe doesn't have everything she wants,” Brink said. “I'm sure she would love to be competing in all four events, but is just grateful for what she does have.”
Gibson said that her coaches and trainers have done a great job at managing their athletes’ health, hers in particular. Given her injury history, their support has been crucial as she competes at the highest level. She said the communication between her, the trainers and the coaches has been extremely helpful.
Before she came to Nebraska, Gibson had success competing all over the globe. Gibson is a dual citizen of both Ecuador and the United States, as her mother is Ecuadorian. Due to her Ecuadorian citizenship, Gibson had the opportunity to compete for the Ecuador National Gymnastics team.
In 2018, Gibson began competing internationally for Ecuador, traveling all around South America. She has represented her country in both the Pan American Games and the Pacific Rim Championships.
“When you're competing internationally, it's a whole other ball game,” Brink said. “That's a benefit to us, in the sense that [Gibson] kind of already understands how to manage that pressure.”
Gibson’s back injuries were not the only setback she has had to overcome in her gymnastics career, with an off-the-mat injury causing another major setback. While she was preparing for the Ecuador National Competition in 2017, she took a trip to Six Flags. While there, her finger got caught between a hinge on a ride gate. The tip of the finger was cut off, slightly exposing the bone and removing all the flesh around it.
“I waited about three weeks, and then I wrapped it in a balloon and taped it around,” Gibson said. “That made my hands grip like crazy. I was training even more at that point just to get back to where I was.”
Her relentless perseverance has paid off in a big way. In her freshman season, Gibson put up a career-high 9.825 on bars against Ohio State on Feb. 11. She earned a 9.800 on bars against both Maryland and at the Big Five meet, helping the Huskers to a second-place finish at the latter.
She pointed to her performance against Iowa on Jan. 17 as the highlight of her freshman year. It was the first time she successfully landed her bar routine.
“It felt like all the work that I've put in it paid off,” Gibson said. “It was just a huge moment for me because I felt a part of the team at that point. I was contributing just as much as everyone else was.”
Outside of gymnastics, Gibson is pursuing a degree in criminal science. She wants to go to law school and eventually be a defense attorney or a prosecutor. Gibson has also received high academic accolades in her first year at Nebraska. In the fall of 2021, Gibson was named to the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.
“I think it's really just taking one day at a time,” Gibson said about her freshman year. “Taking things as they come and staying in the moment. If I stress too much about what's in two weeks, I'm not going to get anything done.”
Now that Gibson has experience in the program, she wants to be a leader for future incoming classes. Her goal is to make sure every incoming freshman feels at home in the program. She loves the family atmosphere that Husker gymnastics has created and wants to continue to build it.
Brink is also optimistic about Gibson’s future in the program. She praised Gibson’s leadership abilities and her never-ending determination, strengths that will undoubtedly serve her well for the remainder of her Husker career.
Gibson chose to bet on herself and did not back down from the challenges that she faced. She’s been rewarded with an impressive freshman campaign and the promise of a strong career ahead.
“I actually thought I wasn't going to do gymnastics ever again,” Gibson said. “[Brink] took a leap of faith with me. Now I'm here.”