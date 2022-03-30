Nebraska senior men’s gymnast Charlie Giles is no stranger to success. With three All-American honors and 11 individual event titles in his career, there isn’t much he has yet to accomplish.
However, the Lake Zurich, Illinois native took home a new award for the week of March 16.
After a standout performance in a triangular meet with Air Force and Army, the College Gymnastics Association named Giles its Specialist of the Week, his first time earning the award.
“It’s something I strived to do,” Giles said. “It means the world to me that they look at my gymnastics the same way I would like to.”
The award was well-deserved after an impressive performance at the triangular, where Giles captured a trifecta of individual titles in the pommel horse, vault and floor exercise.
Those three individual titles doubled his number on the season, and his senior year is now responsible for the majority of individual titles over his Husker career.
Of the individual events, the pommel horse is Giles’ strongest this year. Having only won two titles in that event in his previous three seasons, Giles has captured four titles this season including one at the Huskers’ most recent meet against Ohio State.
“I always knew I had it in me, and this year becoming my last year of competition I knew I had to lay everything on the table,” Giles said. “[Pommel horse] is the event that thrived the most out of that, which is cool to see since it’s one of the more difficult events, so it’s fitting.”
Over the summer, Giles focused on the basic elements of the pommel horse, honing in on the finer details and trying to nail down the fundamentals of the event. In addition to polishing his fundamentals, Giles added two new moves to his routine, upping his difficulty in the event.
The two moves gave his pommel horse routine an improved start value, increasing the amount of points possible for the routine. He learned a new scissor mount called the Mikulak, named after former U.S. Olympian Sam Mikulak, and a full spindle, which is a full rotation on the pommel horse with his body twisting in the opposite direction of his turn.
The skills take a long time to develop and execute cleanly enough to feel comfortable using them in competition. After many repetitions and breaking down the moves into simpler skill developments, Giles got the needed improvement to his routine.
“It’s like a basketball player who first shoots free throws, then back it up to the three point line and master that, then to half court and to the other three point line and master that,” Nebraska men’s gymnastics head coach Chuck Chmelka said. “You don’t see anybody doing that because the points aren’t worth any more. But if a shot from the other three point line was six points, you’d see people try to do that more. In our sport it is, and it takes years to perfect that stuff.”
His work has paid off, and his senior season is his most successful one yet. The fact that he’ll have to leave this sport behind after the year has fueled his drive, and he found another source of inspiration in someone whose gymnastics days are already behind them.
Former Nebraska men’s gymnast Zach Peters left the team before this season after injuries caused his career to be stunted early.
Peters and Giles have known each other since competing in the same club meets in middle school and high school, and it was Giles who introduced Peters to Nebraska.
He remained around the team after his departure from competition, sticking around to judge routines and give advice at practices. He noticed Giles pushing through pain in practice, and keeping up with a heavy load of schoolwork away from the mat.
“I told him hey, this is it, after you graduate from college you don’t get to return to the sport,” Peters said. “I know how hard it is for you right now, but I promise you I would trade it in a heartbeat to be back out there.”
While Peters is not taking any credit for Giles’ season, he believes his advice helped him stay motivated and work harder.
“[Peters] is not here anymore, but we still talk every day and he pushes me to be the best person I can be whenever I see him,” Giles said.
With the regular season in the rearview mirror, Giles is preparing for the Big Ten and NCAA Championships.
During the Big Ten Championships, a team goal according to Giles is going 30-for-30 on routines as a group, and winning the Big Ten Championship. Giles notes that the team is coming into form right now, and is peaking at the right time to make some noise in the competition.
At the NCAA Championships, Giles hopes to help Nebraska make a statement, and have other teams bring their A-game to beat them. For the tournament, a top-3 finish is his goal for the team, but he is hopeful they can win it all.
Individually, Giles is focusing on gaining more Big Ten medals, and earning three All-Americans in his three individual events while hopefully taking home a few titles.
With his two biggest competitions on the horizon, Giles remains as confident as ever.
“When it means the most he does the best,” Chmelka said. “The fact that he has developed and matured and learned how to compete that way is very rewarding. That’s just the makeup of Charlie.”