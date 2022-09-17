It started so well for Nebraska football.
If the Huskers’ matchup with No. 6 Oklahoma had concluded at 11:19 in the first quarter, they would have walked away with a resounding victory. The remaining 57 minutes of the contest, however, were dominated by the Sooners for an eventual 49-7 blowout.
The Nebraska defense, which has struggled mightily this season, took the field first. To the surprise of many, it forced a Sooner punt after just five plays and one first down. The Blackshirts gifted the ball to their offense with an opportunity to nab an early lead. That would be one of the only adequate defensive possessions of the day.
“It felt like it was going our way,” sophomore safety Myles Farmer said postgame of the first few drives. “We just gotta keep playing.”
The Huskers’ offense came out firing on all cylinders. Beginning at its own 23, Nebraska rattled off three consecutive plays for first downs. In just five plays, the Huskers had marched down to Oklahoma’s 32.
Senior quarterback Casey Thompson took the first down snap and spotted his favorite target, junior wide receiver Trey Palmer, wide open deep over the middle. Thompson fired down the seam, and Palmer hauled it in for an uncontested touchdown catch. The Huskers jumped out to a 7-0 advantage after a six-play touchdown drive that took just 1:57
The Sooners wasted no time responding with their own touchdown drive. On third and seven at his own 39, junior quarterback Dillon Gabriel felt pressure in the pocket and took off toward the right sideline. Gabriel weaved through Husker defenders with ease, and a missed tackle along the sideline spoiled Nebraska’s last chance to stop him. Gabriel glided into the endzone, capping off a 61-yard run with a touchdown that tied the game at 7-7.
Nebraska’s offense fell flat on its ensuing drives, failing to replicate the success it found on the first drive of the half. The Huskers mustered an 18-yard drive before putting forth two-yard, -12 yard and -5 yard efforts. During this stretch, Nebraska’s offensive line completely crumbled, leading to three violent sacks of Thompson.
“I would say that he didn’t play very well,” interim head coach Mickey Joseph said of Thompson postgame. “I would have to go back and look at the film, but nobody played very good with a score that good.”
Oklahoma’s following possessions were quite the opposite. The Sooners' offense kicked into gear, shredding a Nebraska defensive unit that started strong but showed its true self as the game progressed.
“It's on all of us at this point,” sophomore Nick Henrich said postgame. “I’m a captain…It’s on us to, you know, fix it, frankly. We’re going to keep working on it.”
After one three-and-out, Oklahoma took its first lead of the contest with a seven-play 63-yard drive that took just 2:17. Gabriel completed four of four throws on the drive, leading the Sooners down the field solely with his arm. He capped the drive with a 25-yard dart to sophomore wide receiver Jalil Farooq at the front corner of the endzone, lofting the ball perfectly over the defender's head. The touchdown gave the Sooners a 14-7 lead, and one they would maintain the rest of the way.
Oklahoma’s next drive, a 34-yard punt return by junior wide receiver Marvin Mims set the Sooners up with excellent field position at the Nebraska 23. They needed just 55 seconds to cash in. Junior running back Marcus Major walked into the endzone untouched for a one-yard touchdown extending Oklahoma's lead to 21-7.
The Sooners got the ball back less than two minutes later and continued to pour it on offensively. This time, to add insult to injury, Oklahoma scored on a trick play. After marching down the field to the Nebraska 24, Gabriel took a shotgun snap and quickly fired a screen pass to senior tight end Brayden Willis. Instead of taking it upfield, Willis stepped back and lobbed a pass to a waiting Major, who had no defenders in his vicinity. Major waltzed in for a touchdown, his second of the afternoon.
Nebraska finally put together some semblance of a drive with seven minutes remaining in the half. Normally a fast-paced offense, Nebraska slowed down, taking 11 plays and 4:34 to move 57 yards downfield. The end result was no different, however, as they failed to score once again. The drive stalled on a fourth down run by junior running back Anthony Grant that came up a yard short.
“We’ve moved the ball well,” senior tight end Travis Vokelek said postgame. “I think we will continue to move the ball well…I’m super excited for the opportunities we have in the future.”
Nebraska got its first stroke of luck on Oklahoma’s next possession by way of a missed field goal, but the Sooners got right back to scoring touchdowns before the end of the first half. In five plays and just over one minute, Oklahoma racked up 65 yards and a touchdown, taking a 35-7 lead into halftime.
The Huskers’ struggles followed them into the second half. On the first play of the third quarter, Thompson completed a 21-yard pass to Palmer, but the ball was ripped out of his grasp for a fumble. Just six seconds into the second half, Oklahoma once again held the ball with great field position.
The Sooners put an exclamation on their performance in the second half, scoring two more touchdowns and giving their backups some live-action experience.
Nebraska’s second-teamers got playing time as well, the one benefit of losing big if any. Sophomore quarterback Chubba Purdy took over in the fourth quarter, taking his first in-game snap as a Husker. He led Nebraska on one final scoring drive, reaching the end zone on an 8-yard scamper.
The Huskers scored first and last, but it was all Oklahoma in between. The Sooners imposed their will on a much less-talented Nebraska team under an interim head coach.
“This is on me,” Joseph said. “I gotta accept responsibility for it, and I have. We’re going to get better next week. We’ve got eight games left.”
With the loss, Nebraska falls to 1-3 on the season and 1-2 in non-conference play. The Huskers will have a bye next week before welcoming Indiana on Oct. 1.