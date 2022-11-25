Heartbreak, failure, disappointment — all words that can be used to describe Nebraska’s 2022 campaign. But on Friday night in Iowa City, none of that mattered.
The Huskers spoiled Iowa’s Big Ten Championship Game hopes with a 24-17 victory while snapping their seven-game losing streak in the series. However, in true Nebraska fashion, the Huskers nearly fumbled — literally and figuratively — the game away. The Huskers got conservative, and despite leading 24-0 with 12 minutes left in the third quarter, let the Hawkeyes creep back into the game.
A loss in that fashion would have tied a bow on Nebraska’s season full of near-laughable fourth-quarter chokes. But this time was different — the Huskers held on.
“However many years it's been that this team doesn’t know how to finish close games in the fourth quarter, I think we broke that streak,” junior quarterback Casey Thompson said postgame. “We did it tonight, and we’ve proven multiple times this year that we’re capable of doing it.”
Nebraska built that initial lead thanks in part to massive outings from both Thompson and junior wide receiver Trey Palmer. The two connected nine times for 165 yards and two touchdowns, willing the Huskers to victory. Palmer’s monster night secured his spot atop the record books, breaking Stanley Morgan Jr.'s 2018 program-best mark of 1,004 receiving yards in a single season.
“They can’t guard me,” Palmer said postgame. “They can’t run with me, and that’s what I did.”
The Huskers struck paydirt first on a Thompson to Palmer connection with 8:45 left in the first quarter. Backed up on his own 13-yard line, Thompson took a shotgun snap and, with time, fired a bomb deep down the field. Palmer beat his defender by nearly five yards, hauled in the catch and raced into the endzone for an 87-yard touchdown. That score put the Huskers ahead 7-0, a lead they never relinquished.
It took just four Iowa plays before the Huskers gained possession once again. On second down, junior cornerback Quinton Newsome hacked down senior quarterback Spencer Petras from behind as he rolled out of the pocket. Petras fumbled, and the Huskers recovered, setting them up at the Iowa 31-yard line. Nebraska failed to cash the turnover in for a touchdown, but a 21-yard field goal extended its lead to 10-0.
Petras was replaced by junior quarterback Alex Padilla on Iowa’s next possession, and for the rest of the game. The Hawkeyes slowly marched down the field in 13 plays, nine of them runs. But a different quarterback brought the same result for Iowa.
Senior linebacker Eteva Mauga-Clements charged off the edge unblocked and dragged Padilla down for his first career sack, knocking the ball free in the process. While running at full speed, junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson scooped up the fumble and returned it to the Iowa 39-yard line.
Just four plays later, Palmer found himself in the endzone once again on an 18-yard dime from Thompson. The Huskers took a commanding 17-0 lead and became only the second team — after Ohio State — to score 17 points in the first half against Iowa.
Iowa struggled to protect its quarterbacks in the first half, exaggerating even further the ineptitude of its pass attack. On a third and four with 5:47 left in the second quarter, senior edge rusher Caleb Tannor came across unblocked and sacked Padilla for a 13-yard loss. It was the third sack of the half for the Huskers and marked -39 yards on sacks for the Hawkeyes.
Iowa’s woes continued into the second half. It forced a punt on Nebraska’s opening drive of the third quarter but muffed the return, and Nebraska’s recovery set it up in the red zone. The Huskers took a page out of Iowa’s book on Friday, forcing four total turnovers to expunge their demons from 2021’s poignant loss to the Hawkeyes.
Junior wide receiver Marcus Washington made the Hawkeyes pay for their mistake. He snatched a Thompson bullet pass over the middle for a 14-yard touchdown to extend Nebraska’s lead to 24-0, its largest advantage of the season.
“We made it way closer than it had to be,” Thompson said. “Honestly I think we could have thrown for 400-500 yards. I would have liked to just keep throwing the ball down the field.”
The Hawkeyes finally broke through on their next drive, with 8:32 left in the third quarter. Freshman running back Kaleb Johnson busted off a 44-yard touchdown, blazing past Nebraska defenders for Iowa’s first play over 15 yards. The score narrowed Iowa’s deficit to 24-7 and reignited Kinnick Stadium.
As Nebraska fans have become all too familiar with, the Huskers let Iowa mount a comeback. Still trailing 24-7, the Hawkeyes got the ball back on their own 10-yard line with 9:34 remaining in the fourth quarter. They drove 90 yards in less than three minutes and scored on a Padilla touchdown pass to sophomore tight end Luke Lachley. The Husker lead had suddenly shrunk to 10 points.
Iowa wasn’t done. Its defense finally nabbed one of its signature turnovers, ripping the ball away from sophomore running back Rahmir Johnson at the bottom of a pile. The Hawkeyes set up shop at the Nebraska 27-yard line after the fumble, but mustered only a field goal to narrow the Husker lead to 24-17.
The once-24 point lead had shrunk into a one-possession game — all Iowa had to do was score a touchdown. The Hawkeyes had two opportunities after Nebraska’s offense put forth two three-and-out efforts down the stretch, but couldn’t capitalize. A Padilla interception on fourth down sealed the game, much to the relief of the Husker sideline, which joyously rushed the field as time expired.
The victory lifted Nebraska to 4-8 on the season, a disappointing record considering its preseason billing, but a resounding finish for a team that fired its head coach after week three. But interim head coach Mickey Joseph did what Scott Frost couldn’t before him — beat Iowa.
“They fought every Saturday that they came out,” Joseph said postgame. “Nobody can deny that, because that's what we asked of them and that’s what we expected of them. We’re talking about a high-character group, I love them for that, I love these coaches for that.”