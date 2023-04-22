Nebraska football kicked off its 2023 season with the Red-White Spring Game on Saturday in a game that featured a whole lot of new — New coaches, new players, even a new Herbie Husker.
The format of the game looked different from years past as head coach Matt Rhule opted for a live game where the first-team offense (white) would face off against the first-team defense (red). After four quarters of tackle football, the white team prevailed 21-7.
Nebraska honored former head coach and fullback Frank Solich by running a fullback dive on the first play of the game with junior tight end Janiran Bonner taking the handoff seven yards. Rhule then called a timeout and awarded Solich with the game ball on the sideline.
“He’s someone I’ve always looked up to, but he’s been so kind to me,” Rhule said of Solich postgame. “Being able to hand the ball to him. It’s kind of a bucket list item for me.”
Junior quarterback Jeff Sims got the start for the white team as senior quarterback and 2022 starter Casey Thompson recovers from an injury. The Georgia Tech transfer hit sophomore tight end Nate Boerkircher for a 38-yard gain on his first throw, resulting in a massive Memorial Stadium ovation.
“It was amazing,” Sims said postgame. “That was really one of the big reasons why I came here because on my visit they said the fans are crazy and… that’s something I’ve always wanted to experience.
While the drive stalled out, junior kicker Timmy Bleekrode began his busy day with a 49-yard field goal to score the game's first points.
Sophomore quarterback Chubba Purdy led the red team’s offense, but a drop by sophomore tight end and Georgia transfer Arik Gilbert resulted in a punt. Sims and another new face — senior and Virginia transfer wide receiver Billy Kemp IV — had a productive drive, connecting twice for 39 yards while sophomore kicker Spencer Pankratz kicked a field goal from 38 yards out making it 6-0 white team.
Redshirt freshman running back Ajay Allen fumbled on what would be the first of many turnovers on the first play of the next red team possession, giving the white team great field position. Sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg came in, taking his first snap 23 yards on the ground. Sophomore running back Gabe Ervin Jr. bounced outside two plays later, scoring the first touchdown of the game. Ervin Jr., who has battled several injuries since becoming a Husker, felt rejuvenated in the endzone.
“I took advantage of the opportunity,” Ervin Jr. said postgame. “I feel great out there and just feel like the old me.”
Haarberg found Kemp IV wide open for the two-point conversion, giving the white team a 14-0 lead. Redshirt freshman quarterback Richard Torres took over for the red team, completing his first pass to sophomore wide receiver Ty Hahn who proceeded to fumble, resulting in another red team turnover.
The white team was driving until a sack by freshman defensive lineman Princewill Umanmielen took Haarberg back 16 yards. The red team went back to the sideline empty-handed as Bleekrode missed from 46 yards out.
Another red team possession ended with a fumble, this time on a botched handoff. The white team capitalized with Sims back in the game, as he took a designed quarterback run through the defense for a 7-yard touchdown.
The red team got on the board after sophomore linebacker Michael Booker II took a Haarberg fumble 53 yards to the house. While it was clear that Haarberg threw a forward pass, Rhule did not call for a review and the white team led 21-7 at the half.
“I knew we were gonna play a lot of plays today, and I didn’t want to be out there for four hours and going through instant replays,” Rhule said postgame. “I just said, ‘Hey, let’s play like it’s 1985 and you’re making the calls.’”
The third quarter featured sloppy play by both sides with fumbles being the main problem. While the defense made plays, the offense left something to be desired.
“To me on offense, there’s no excuse for fumbles,” Rhule said postgame. “We can’t have those fumbles, but I love the fact that they got their hands on the ball."
Senior defensive back Phalen Sanford recorded the first interception in the game, jumping in front of a Torres pass on a fourth down and five.
Haarberg led the white team on another promising drive at the start of the fourth quarter, but it ended scoreless after redshirt freshman linebacker Gage Stenger delivered a big hit on junior running back Rahmir Johnson. Special teams had an eventful quarter with junior punter Brian Buschini faking a punt for the second time in the game (both unsuccessful) and Bleekrode missing his second field goal from 43 yards out.
By the final drive, many players had switched jerseys with Purdy then leading the white team on a two-minute drill. Stenger capped off his big day with an interception as time expired with the white team coming out on top 21-7.
“I thought [Purdy] did some really good things out there, and I wanted to give him a chance in the two minutes to go out and move us,” Rhule said postgame.
Sims finished 9-of-13 for 139 yards and a rushing touchdown, leaving a lot to look forward to for the upcoming season.
“He’s a passer who runs 4.4,” Rhule said of Sims postgame. “He did some things with his legs extending plays… that’s really what we’re looking for from him.”
While not flawless, Nebraska football had a successful Saturday, giving fans a glimpse of what to expect in four months.