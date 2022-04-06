A major chapter in Nebraska football’s offseason officially concludes on Saturday with the annual Red-White Scrimmage at Memorial Stadium.
Following Saturday’s exhibition, the Huskers’ five-week period of spring practices officially comes to a close before the team ramps up preparations for the 2022 season in the summer. And while the exact format of Saturday’s contest will be left to the discretion of Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost, the game still holds great importance to the coaching staff as a whole.
To wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph, Saturday represents an opportunity to not only showcase the hard work their respective position groups have put in over the spring, but also serve as a chance for players to separate themselves.
“Everything we do around here, we’re competitive. Everything we do, we’re going to compete,” Joseph said at Wednesday’s media availability. “So [the Red-White Scrimmage] is going to be competitive.”
Joseph’s wide receiver room, despite the departure of sophomore wide receiver Zavier Betts, remains extremely competitive as the group enters the next phase of the offseason. Junior wide receiver and LSU transfer Trey Palmer has received plenty of offseason praise from Frost, Joseph and offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, but program veterans like senior wide receiver Omar Manning and sophomore wide receiver Alante Brown drew high regards from Joseph on Wednesday.
Manning, in particular, made strides in taking on the slot receiver position at the beginning of spring practice before being moved back to the “X” receiver position on the outside — where Joseph thinks the junior college transfer will feature in 2022. His ability to learn both positions impressed Joseph, and he said that Manning and Brown are seeing an uptick in practice reps in Betts’ stead.
“We moved Omar to X, moved Alante to some R and we also have [junior wide receiver] Wyatt [Liewer] that’s doing a really good job, and we just moved [junior wide receiver] Brody [Belt] up with Trey,” Joseph said. “We’re fine.”
Aside from a new first-team group, Joseph made an instant note of redshirt freshman wide receiver Ty Hahn when asked about receivers that have made a jump during spring. Hahn, a former eight-man football player who’s primarily seen action on special teams in his Husker career, has been excelling both in the wide receiver room and with the special teams group, according to Joseph.
The other receiver that Joseph brought up, when asked, was sixth-year senior wide receiver Oliver Martin, a player Joseph said “didn’t have a lot of confidence in himself” earlier in the spring. Martin is entering his third season at Nebraska and has played in just 10 games across the previous two seasons due to injury. Joseph said that through communication with the Coralville, Iowa native about having more self-belief, he’s seen growth in Martin throughout the spring.
“[Martin]’s a really good player, and he’s shown a lot of explosiveness this spring in that he can run by people. He’s got really good hands, and he’s a really high-football IQ guy,” Joseph said. “I’m really excited to see what’s gonna happen with him into the summer and fall camp.”
On the other side of the ball, Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher is working through replacing multiple starters in the secondary this spring. Unlike last season the unit figures to have a bit more inexperience overall heading into the 2022 season. Battling every day in practice with Joseph’s receivers has helped speed up the process, though.
“I just want [the wide receivers] to keep making us better. They step it up, we step it up. There’s been some times this spring where they’ve shown some different stuff for us in the back end, and then we fix it in the film room and vice versa,” Fisher said at Wednesday’s media availability. “We make each other better, obviously, but I want more.”
In addition to preparing his group for daily battles with the wide receivers in practice, Fisher has the added challenge of going up against an unfamiliar offense. With it being the first season of Whipple’s tenure as offensive coordinator, Fisher discussed the day-to-day difficulties of preparation going up against an offense that he and other holdovers on staff are unfamiliar with.
“Coach Whipple, his approach and how they run their offense now, it’s new, it’s different. It definitely had me in the office the whole time trying to figure things out. There hasn’t been a day where I can just relax and say ‘Hey, we did this last year, this is easy,’” Fisher said.
With notable faces like Cam Taylor-Britt, Marquel Dismuke and Denotai Williams leaving the team, Fisher noted junior cornerback Quinton Newsome as a player that could step into a role as a leader in the secondary. Fisher referred to Newsome as a “pro” that’s always in the right positions and using his voice to communicate with other members of the secondary.
On top of that, according to Fisher, Newsome is extremely versatile and has proven to be a leader among an unproven secondary group.
“I can move Quinton to safety tomorrow in the spring game and never move him to corner again, and you’d never know that he never played safety,” Fisher said. “He’s beginning to be that guy, the old guy in the room. He’s the leader in the room, but I want to see him take over that room as far as holding guys accountable and himself.”
Fisher’s secondary, littered with new faces is, in a way, indicative of where Nebraska football stands as spring practices draw to a close. Several new faces will be on display and several question marks persist as the Red-White game nears — and many will remain in the exhibition’s wake. As a direct result, the Huskers’ offseason work is far from over.
“We’ve got to have a big summer ahead of us, we have a lot of work to do,” Joseph said when asked about his group’s progress this spring. “I love the spring, I really do. But at the end of the day, they’re not going to count the spring game in October. They’re going to start counting when we play Northwestern.”