Nebraska football received multiple penalties from the NCAA on Monday morning following a lengthy investigation into the Huskers’ improper use of analysts and consultants during games.
According to the report, the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions found that a former football special teams analyst provided “technical or tactical instruction during practices and film sessions” while also being involved in such decisions during games. Because the analyst was not listed among Nebraska’s coaches at the time, the Huskers exceeded the number of permissible coaches.
The NCAA’s report noted that the responsibility for ensuring the program’s compliance with the NCAA’s permissible coaches statute was Nebraska head coach Scott Frost’s.
“According to the agreement, while the head coach did address concerns about the analyst's instruction of student-athletes with the analyst directly, he did not appropriately monitor the analyst or notify compliance staff that violations had occurred,” the report read. “As a result, the football head coach violated head coach responsibility rules.”
In total, the program received a one-year extension to the current probation period, which now extends through April 2023, and a $10,000 fine. Frost received a one-year show-cause order and a five-day suspension from all coaching duties during the championship segment of the 2022 college football season. Also during the championship segment, noncoaching staff members will be removed from the program for five consecutive days. Additionally, a reduction of the program’s “countable coaches” occurred by one for two days of practice during the spring 2022 session.
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said in a press release on Monday that the athletic department had “outstanding collaboration” with the NCAA throughout the process and said that he’s committed to maintaining compliance with all NCAA regulations.
“It is important for the Nebraska Athletic Department and football program to put this matter behind us and turn our full attention to the upcoming season,” Alberts said. “We are pleased with the outcome and believe the negotiated resolution is fair and equitable.”
Monday’s ruling comes after a lengthy investigative process, which entered the public eye after a report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy on Aug. 18, 2021. Two former Nebraska football staff members, analyst Jonathan Rutledge and chief of staff Gerrod Lambrecht, were outlined in McMurphy’s report but neither were mentioned in the NCAA’s decision. McMurphy’s report also noted that the NCAA had “significant video footage” of Nebraska’s analysts violating the countable coaches guideline during practices and games.
Nebraska football begins its 2022 campaign on Aug. 27 in Dublin, Ireland, against Northwestern.