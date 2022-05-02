Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 44F. Winds NE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 39F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.