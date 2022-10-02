The past two weeks for Nebraska football have been a doozy with numerous changes in the coaching staff. But with the team coming off a bye week, the Huskers’ matchup against conference opponent Indiana was a crucial one in determining whether or not they could turn the season around. Nebraska overcame seemingly every challenge put in front of it on its way to a 35-21 victory over the Hoosiers.
“Just 1-0 this week,” interim head coach Mickey Joseph said postgame. “Take it one at a time. I’m happy for the kids. I’m happy for the coaches. I’m just a head coach, you got to give praise to those that put the work in.”
Nebraska’s offense was solid but inconsistent in the win. Though by no means its best performance of the season, it did enough to win, producing nearly 400 total yards and four touchdowns. Junior quarterback Casey Thompson had another big game for the Huskers, throwing for 270 yards and totaling three touchdowns.
Junior receiver Trey Palmer was Thompson’s go-to guy in the game, hauling in eight of nine targets for a career-high 157 yards and a touchdown. Junior running back Anthony Grant had a big day on the ground, rushing for 136 yards, his fourth 100-yard game of the season. Defensively, Nebraska was lights out for the majority of the game, limiting Indiana to just 290 total yards and two offensive touchdowns.
“It’s a rough situation we’ve been in,” junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson said postgame. “But coming out like we did, fight like we always do, just never being out of the fight. I’m super proud of these guys, proud of these coaches, never giving up on us. It’s awesome.”
The defense was tested first for Nebraska and was able to force a three-and-out. The Husker offense also needed just three plays on their first drive but enjoyed a better result – a four yard run by Grant, a 34-yard pass to Palmer and a 34-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Oliver Martin to take a 7-0 lead. Following another Indiana three-and-out, Nebraska’s offense went right back to work on its next drive working its way downfield. However, a couple of penalties halted the drive, forcing a punt.
Indiana started to move the ball on its next possession, thanks in part to multiple Nebraska penalties. But the Huskers were eventually able to halt the Hoosiers’ drive and force another punt. The score remained 7-0 as the second quarter began, but Indiana changed that rather quickly. Freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy took over for a drive, but fumbled the ball in the endzone, allowing sophomore defensive end Myles Jackson to recover for the score. In the blink of an eye, the game was tied.
Nebraska responded to the mishap by forcing a touchdown of its own. On an Indiana punt, senior linebacker Chris Kolarevic stormed past the Hoosier protection, blocking the punt. Freshman defensive back Malcolm Hartzog scooped it up and ran into the endzone for a score. This acted as a spark for the Huskers as they proceeded to produce another touchdown on their next drive. With under six minutes left in the half, Nebraska was suddenly up 21-7.
Indiana responded within three minutes on its next drive as the Hoosier offense drove downfield and scored off a 13-yard touchdown catch from senior wide receiver Emery Simmons. Indiana quickly constructed another touchdown drive, with senior running back Shaun Shivers punching in the score to tie the game heading into halftime.
After Nebraska punted to start the second half, the Huskers pulled through on defense by forcing an interception. Junior linebacker Luke Reimer hit junior receiver Javon Swinton causing the ball to come loose, which Reimer snatched. However, the ball was quickly returned to Indiana with another interception as safety Bryant Fitzgerald picked off Thompson on the very next play. Unfortunately for the Hoosiers, this pinned them back on their own one-yard line.
Nebraska ended up getting the ball back at midfield following a punt by Indiana. However, the Huskers’ next drive resulted in another punt, which pinned the Hoosiers back inside their own five-yard line. A couple of punts later, Indiana was able to move the ball and found itself at midfield to start the fourth quarter.
With the game tied, it was an all-too-familiar sight for Nebraska, as its tendency for losing fourth quarter leads is well-documented. But Nebraska made sure this game wouldn’t have such an outcome.
The Husker defense shut down the Hoosiers for the entirety of the fourth, holding Indiana to just five yards of total offense. Nebraska’s own offense then went to work, breaking out long touchdown drives to give themselves some cushion. It started with the go-ahead touchdown from Thompson, who hit Palmer in stride for a 71-yard score on a momentum-shifting third-and-long connection to put Nebraska up 28-21. Following a three-and-out by Indiana, the Huskers milked the clock as Thompson capped off the near six-minute drive with a one-yard touchdown run to put the game away 35-21.
“It’s just a huge morale booster,” Reimer said postgame. “Just knowing we can now play a fourth quarter game. Last year we lost every one close game we had, and even this year. It seemed like a mountain we just couldn’t climb.”
With the win, the Huskers improved to 2-3 on the season and 1-1 in conference play. Nebraska has a short week ahead as it travels to Rutgers for a Friday night game. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. and can be viewed on FS1.