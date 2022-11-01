Momentum may be against Nebraska football after two straight-losses ended its already-unlikely Big Ten West title push, but the Huskers are hardly losing hope of a strong finish. This group has fought its way into too many close games, even winning acouple this season, to relent. So even with uncertainty at the quarterback position and starting a true freshman in place of an injured captain in the middle of the defense, the Huskers continue to believe they’re in the fight.
That’s largely thanks to a reinvigorated approach with interim head coach Mickey Joseph. But Joseph has learned in his prolonged test just how brutal the Big Ten can be. And the Huskers — with games remaining against defensively-savvy and run-heavy Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and Iowa — haven’t seen the half of it yet.
“In this conference, you saw it last week against Illinois, you have to play 60 minutes of solid football,” Joseph said.
Saturday’s game, in which Nebraska led midway through the second quarter, offered that stark lesson. A Nebraska team already lacking in the trenches and led by a receivers coach with no Big Ten experience will have the odds stacked against it when it plays host to Minnesota on Saturday. That’s especially true if junior quarterback Casey Thompson, who hit a nerve in his elbow on Saturday and is dealing with a number of other ailments, proves unable to play.
“We like to throw the ball, but I think this week we are going to try and rely on the run and throw it when we have to,” Joseph said.
That will mean establishing junior running back Anthony Grant, a turbocharged Mustang who has stalled slightly in recent weeks after surpassing 100 yards in four of his first five games this season. Thompson’s day-to-day status could necessitate a decision between sophomore quarterback Logan Smothers and redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy. Joseph wouldn’t rule out playing both of them.
The coaches already showed indecisiveness in trotting out Smothers for the first drive after Thompson went down, then playing Purdy for the entirety of the first half. Joseph looks at Smothers as more of an option quarterback — he ran 24 times and threw 22 in his lone start last year. Meanwhile, Purdy is the stronger-armed of the two, a sentiment teammates back up, which hints at greater upside than the former four-star has flashed in backup duty this season.
“They’re really good runners, they run the ball well,” junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson said. “Chubba’s a gunslinger, Logan does a good job with the experience of knowing the offense.”
Joseph attributed Purdy’s struggles last week to nervousness. While he may boast the higher ceiling, Smothers is probably the safer pick in a low-scoring Big Ten game. But giving the offense a chance would necessitate the Husker defense doing an admirable job of stopping the run and limiting the time of possession.
The Huskers fared decently in the first regard against the Fighting Illini, holding them nearly 10 yards below their season average of 197.6 rushing yards per game. Nebraska hasn’t worried as much about that latter category — time of possession — with Joseph saying as recently as last week he didn’t want to slow down his prolific yet inconsistent offense. But it may matter now if Nebraska tries to lean on the run game without the requisite quarterback to spread the ball around to its talented receivers.
Engaging in that type of battle may prove futile as the Huskers play three of the Big Ten’s four leading rushers in the next three weeks. As Nelson said, it’s setting up as a characteristic “Big Ten November.”
A winning formula without Thompson would require playing to a near draw in the ground game, the Husker quarterback getting the ball to his playmakers capably enough and the defense getting stops to limit extended drives. Making plays behind the line of scrimmage wouldn’t hurt either.
“We just got to get them behind the sticks,” Nelson said. “....Getting those guys behind the sticks and having no gains or negative gain in the first and second downs and messing up their scheme and tempo on offense. That’s our job up front to stop a really good running back. Get him behind the sticks and get him to throw the ball.
The Golden Gophers present a near mirror of the Fighting Illini with their ground game and nearly as dominant of a defense against both the pass and run. They also have another sixth-year quarterback who serves more of a game manager rule but won’t beat his team with his play.
“You have five and six year seniors this week from Minnesota,” Joseph said. “This is another sixth-year quarterback that we are going against. That is unheard of. That is not happening in that other conference (the SEC). It is an older league.”
Some Huskers have been pressed into duty early on for a multitude of reasons. Firstly, they’ve had slightly more talent than fellow Big Ten West compatriots making youngsters more likely early contributors, even if they haven’t developed that talent as well. They’ve also had more roster turnover and attrition due.
“This isn’t usually a league where you come in and play your first year or first two years,” junior defensive lineman Colton Feist said.
And most recently, injuries have thrust new contributors, like Smothers and Purdy, into action. On the defensive side, freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann has stepped in for fourth-year sophomore Nick Henrich.
The Norfolk-native, who was born in Uganda, received his third start on Saturday after playing in Henrich’s stead earlier this season before being relegated to third string and limited snaps. He credits the speed adjustment at the higher level of play for early struggles but had no hard feelings.
“It’s a business here playing college football,” Hausmann said.” “You are going to put your best 11 out there.….You just learn that you don’t take that personally. That’s how it is. Stay the process and be the best supporter of your teammates and the football team.”
That level-headed week-by-week approach is one Joseph has preached since taking over and that players echo. But they don’t want him to take all the accountability as their new leader was thrust into the head role midseason.
“I know coach Mick is going to say it’s on him, that’s one thing he’s been saying, but as players and leaders, that’s on us,” senior tight end Chancellor Brewington said. “Every game we’ve lost this year we’ve had a great game plan going into it, we’ve just got to execute.”