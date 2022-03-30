Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple has been busy so far this spring, installing a new offensive philosophy to a unit with a lot of new pieces.
At Wednesday’s media availability, Whipple noted palpable progress in his efforts this spring.
“We’ve had good battles with the defense,” Whipple said. “What I’ve always learned in spring practice is that if one side is dominating the other you probably don’t have a good team and I believe we have a good team.”
According to Whipple, the only major downside of this spring has been injuries, with potential starters at tight end and on the offensive line missing practice time.
However, there is a hidden positive in this. It gives more players experience in the offense, adding depth which Whipple said was missing from his previous coaching stops at UMass and Pittsburgh.
Tight ends coach Sean Beckton said that walk-ons freshman Evan Meyersick and sophomore John Goodwin have taken first team reps, with the expectation being that they can play just as well as the guys who have missed time.
“I’ve got to force them to come to work every single day,” Beckton said at Wednesday’s media availability. “We can’t lose a rep, we can’t lose a practice. Most of the focus is on those guys tightening things up and learning how to play tight end.”
Whipple also gave updates on the passing game, and the ongoing quarterback competition. He praised sophomore quarterback Logan Smothers’ progressions and knowledge of the offense, citing him knowing what mistake he made after an interception in practice.
He also noted that junior quarterback Casey Thompson was playing well, and freshman quarterback Chubba Purdy returned to 7-on-7 drills after previously missing practice time with injury. Although the competition for the starting job is in full swing, the bond in the quarterback room remains strong.
“Everybody’s competing, but they’re helping one another out. It’s a good room,” Whipple said. “If you miss something they’re talking about it in the meetings and on the field. They’re studying all their own plays that they’ve had.”
The wide receivers room received a lot of attention, with Whipple calling the system a “pro-style,” meaning the receivers move around to different sides of the field in offensive sets.
“That’s been a smoother transition for those receivers than it was the first week when everybody’s kinda worried about it,” Whipple said. “The second scrimmage was a little cleaner and I expect the same thing when we get into camp.”
He mentioned sophomore Alante Brown when naming a receiver who learned to play multiple positions, and called junior Trey Palmer the fastest wide receiver on the team.
Senior wide receiver Oliver Martin gave further insight into the passing game in his first media availability since Aug. 28, 2021 following the Illinois game.
Martin praised the new deep route concepts of Whipple’s offense, and gave insight into the philosophies of new wide receivers coach Mickey Joseph.
“[Joseph] knows the wide receiver position really well, and knows a variety of drills to do for technique,” Martin said. “Today we were working on getting DB's hands off in press coverage, and basketball releases and stuff like that, you get pressed a lot so you've got to release a lot.”
He corroborated Whipple’s statements about introducing packages with four wide receivers into the offense, and how that’s been a great way to get more receivers reps. Martin singled out junior wide receiver Wyatt Liewer as an impressive fit in the slot from the four-wide formations.
Martin commended redshirt freshmen receivers Kamonte Grimes and Shawn Hardy II as having successful spring practices, and being quick learners of Joseph’s advice. He spotlighted Hardy winning 1-on-1s in today’s practice, and Grimes making plays rotating in at the Z-position.
The 2021 season for Martin saw him struggle with injuries, which he gave further insight into at Wednesday’s media availability.
“I just had a really bad knee injury that didn't allow me to work out or train for a really long time and it was hard for me to transition into playing once I got back,” Martin said. “My leg wasn't able to bend for a really long time. It's been a while since then and I feel like I'm playing at a high level right now.”
He called missing time last season “one of the hardest things to deal with mentally,” and is using it as motivation for having a successful 2022 season. His goals for the season are staying healthy, and having more games like he did against Illinois, where he tallied over 100 yards and a touchdown.
The team staying healthy is a primary concern for both Martin and Whipple as the Spring Game fast approaches on April 9.