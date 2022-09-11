Last week, Georgia Southern football hinted that it had an explosive offense, dominating Morgan State in a 59-7 win. This week, against a Power Five opponent in Nebraska, it showed its offense is the real deal
Even though Nebraska played a stellar game on the offensive side of the ball, the defense had no answer for the Eagles’ own offense, resulting in another one-score loss, this time 45-42.
“We win as a team, we lose as a team, and we got beat today,” Frost said postgame. “We got out schemed, outplayed and one side of the ball could’ve played better. We got outbeat.”
The Huskers had their best offensive performance of the season thus far in the loss. Nebraska’s offense finished with 575 total yards, no turnovers and six touchdowns. 349 of those yards came from junior quarterback Casey Thompson, who threw for 318 and ran for 31. Thompson also had four touchdowns, three on the ground and one through the air.
Hauling in a sizable chunk of Thompson’s passing yards was junior receiver Marcus Washington. Washington finished the night with 123 yards off six catches. Junior running back Anthony Grant had another big game in the backfield, this time rushing for 138 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.
But even with the stellar performance by the Nebraska offense, it wasn’t enough to match the Eagles. Georgia Southern finished the night with 642 total yards, with 409 of them coming through the passing game thanks to senior quarterback Kyle Vantrease. The signal caller enjoyed a much-improved performance compared to his trip to Lincoln last fall playing for Buffalo. Even with Nebraska’s defense forcing two interceptions, it wasn’t enough to prevent the eventual defeat.
“It’s funny,” Frost said. “The new guys in the program don’t remember those close games, while the older (players) don’t have that attitude. But we just didn’t get a stop. You can’t give up that many yards, that many points and win the game.”
After Nebraska’s offense went three-and-out on the first drive of the game, the Eagles came out firing. Starting on its own 26-yard line, Georgia Southern worked its way downfield before junior running back Jalen White scored a two-yard touchdown run, putting his team on top 7-0.
Nebraska’s offense responded on its second drive, which came in the form of a 33-yard reception from Washington. The play put the Huskers on the Eagles’ 35-yard line, where Grant brought them closer by gaining 27 total yards off five carries. Thompson capped off the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 7.
Georgia Southern began another productive drive, working its way back into Nebraska territory. White once again punched it in for the Eagles, this time with a 26-yard touchdown run. The Huskers returned to Georgia Southern territory on their next drive. Working into the second quarter, Nebraska was able to tie the game at 14-all with a 21-yard touchdown pass to junior receiver Brody Belt.
The momentum seemed to shift come Georgia Southern’s next drive. While pressured, Vantrease threw up a prayer hoping to find a receiver downfield. Instead, he found sophomore safety Marques Buford. Jr., who came down with his first career interception, giving the ball back to Nebraska.
The Huskers took advantage of the turnover as they drove their way downfield. This was in large part from a 15-yard reception from junior receiver Trey Palmer, Grant’s rushing prowess and 36 receiving yards from senior receiver Oliver Martin. Grant capped off the drive with a four-yard touchdown run, giving Nebraska a 21-14 lead.
The Eagles weren’t phased by the Huskers’ touchdown drive. On the first play of the drive, junior running back Gerald Green busted out a 67-yard run to put Georgia Southern on the three-yard line. Two plays later, the Eagles scored, tying the game at 21 points each. Following a Nebraska three-and-out, Green once again pulled out a big run. This time, it came in the form of a 47-yard touchdown run, returning the lead to Georgia Southern, 28-21.
The Huskers went up-tempo on their next drive and in a little over two minutes and six plays, they found themselves in the endzone. With Thompson’s two-yard touchdown run, the game was tied at 28 with under two minutes left in the half. The Eagles capitalized on the opportunity to score before the end of the second quarter as they once again found themselves in the red zone. But, the Nebraska defense, along with a few penalties, prevented Georgia Southern from scoring, leading to a 28-28 stalemate at the break.
The Eagles picked up right where they left off to start the second half, returning to the Nebraska red zone within the first three minutes. This time, Georgia Southern finished the drive with a 10-yard touchdown pass to senior receiver Amare Jones to make it 35-28. Following punts from both teams, the Huskers began rolling once more. After busting a 23-yard run to put Nebraska in the red zone, freshman running back Ajay Allen wrapped up the drive with a seven-yard touchdown run, tying the game at 35.
The Eagles took their turn moving downfield, eventually finding themselves on the Husker one-yard line as the fourth quarter began. However, Nebraska was able to hold Georgia Southern to only a field goal, making it 38-35. The Eagles once again began another promising drive, even converting a fourth down play. But then, junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson hit Vantrease as he was throwing, resulting in another interception by Buford. Jr.
On their own two-yard line with over nine minutes left in the game, the Huskers took their time moving downfield for a 98-yard drive. By the time Thompson dove into the endzone for the go-ahead touchdown, Nebraska had drained nearly six minutes from the clock. With 3:05 left in the game, the Huskers were up 41-38.
“We have to keep improving and get better,” Thompson said. “If anything, it’s all mental. When you’re on the sideline and look at the clock, it’s the fourth quarter and you’re down. You got 98 yards to win the game. If you overthink it, you stress about it and you won’t be successful.”
But with three minutes left, Georgia Southern had to, at minimum, get into field goal range to keep the game alive. Yet soon enough, the Eagles found themselves back in the endzone, this time with an eight-yard touchdown run from Vantrease, making it 45-42.
It all came down to Nebraska’s final drive. With exactly 30 seconds left, the Huskers had to either score a field goal to tie or a touchdown to win. But with a single second left in the game, Nebraska found itself on the Georgia Southern 34 yard-line. However, the drive ended with sophomore kicker Timmy Bleekrode missing a potential 52-yard game-tying kick, ending the game in an Eagles win.
“We can’t let this loss get to us,” Nelson said. “It’s a tough loss and not what we wanted, but we got nine more games left. We got to get back to work and keep doing what we’re doing.”
This marked Nebraska’s first loss to a Sun Belt Conference since 2018, when it lost 24-19 to Troy in Frost’s first season. The Huskers are now 1-2 on the season with their next game being at home against now-No. 7 Oklahoma on Sept. 17. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. and can be watched on FOX.
“We got a lot to look at,” Frost said. “I’m looking forward to getting in the film room and looking at it. Gotta spend some time with the defense and see what we can get fixed.”