Fans and players alike were bundled up for the kickoff of Nebraska football's much-anticipated matchup against Wisconsin on senior day.
The wind chill put the temperature at 16 degrees with 20 miles per hour winds, making it the fifth-coldest kickoff temperature at Memorial Stadium since 1985.
After being announced as the starting quarterback for the first time in two weeks, junior quarterback Casey Thompson was met with an overwhelming ovation from the Husker fandom.
“Because of my love for this team and my love for the game, I wanted to come back and play,” Thompson said postgame.
Thompson is still dealing with a multitude of injuries obtained over the course of the season, but he quickly announced his return to action with a 14-yard first down run on his second snap under center.
That was about as exciting as it got on the first drive for Nebraska. His run was the biggest play of the drive for the offense, which was forced to punt from midfield.
Luckily for the Huskers, the blackshirts came ready to play on Saturday.
The Wisconsin offense responded with a punt of their own following a three-and-out, but not before sophomore safety Marques Buford left the field on a cart after he came down awkwardly on a pass toward the Wisconsin sideline.
The two teams traded punts before a mistake by UW junior quarterback Graham Mertz gave Nebraska its first scoring opportunity.
The Badgers notched two first downs before a wildly underthrown Mertz pass fell right in the freshman corner Malcolm Hartzog’s hands. This gave the Huskers the ball on the Wisconsin 37, and they capitalized.
An eight-play, 37-yard march was capped off by the first Nebraska touchdown in eight quarters — dating back to its first drive against Minnesota. A toss from Thompson to junior receiver Trey Palmer gave Nebraska a 7-0 advantage.
Wisconsin went back to its roots with eight straight runs on its next drive. The Badgers marched to the Nebraska 21-yard line, but only 32 seconds remained in the first half.
Off-target throws by Mertz on second and third down brought out the Wisconsin field goal team for a 39-yard attempt, but kicking into the wind proved difficult. The ball swirled through the air before dying short of the goalpost. The Huskers retained their 7-0 lead into halftime.
The first-half stats showed the yin and yang contrast between the two teams' styles. Nebraska finished with 52 yards passing and 29 rushing, while Wisconsin put up just 19 passing yards, but 92 on the ground.
Wisconsin received the second-half kick after winning the pregame coin toss and deferring.
The Badgers started the third with a swift three-and-out, which the Huskers matched in their ensuing drive. Sophomore punter Brian Buschini provided an exciting moment for special teams lovers as he booted a 74-yard punt — the seventh-longest in Nebraska history — that rolled slowly into the end zone for a touchback.
Wisconsin replied with a dominant display of its own. A 14-play, 74-yard drive which took seven minutes and 32 seconds off the clock took the Badger offense down to the two-yard line.
A touchdown looked like a sure thing, but a third-down false start moved them back and forced a throw that was dropped in the left corner of the end zone. A chip-in field goal — which this time wasn’t thrown off course by wind — flew through the posts to make the score 7-3.
The Huskers replied with a drive of their own that was helped by 30 yards of personal foul penalties and ended not quite as lengthy but more successful. The nine-play, 79-yard journey ended with Thompson and Palmer’s second touchdown connection on the day. Nebraska carried the 14-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
Long drive after long drive finally started to wear down the Husker defense. The Blackshirts' bend-don’t-break success came to an end when Mertz threw a 10-yard strike to redshirt freshman receiver Skyler Bell in the back of the end zone. Wisconsin opted to attempt a two-point conversion to make it a one-score game, but it was unsuccessful, so the score stayed 14-9.
Nebraska received the kick with 10:02 left on the fourth quarter clock. After four run plays, a sack and a punt, the clock ticked to 6:44 with Wisconsin set to take the field again.
Two big run stops by freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann and junior edge rusher Garrett Nelson set up a third and 13 for the Badger offense.
A Mertz pass to the sideline looked to be good enough for the first down, but after review, it was ruled that the receiver didn’t get his foot inbounds. The Wisconsin punt team trotted onto the field and put the Husker offense on the Nebraska 11-yard line.
Some questionable play-calling and rough clock management swiftly ended the drive in three plays. The ball returned to Wisconsin at midfield with 3:11 left in the fourth.
With its backup running back now in the game — Braelon Allen left banged up earlier in the fourth — Wisconsin still ran it three times in a row, picking up a first down in the process.
On second and seven from the Nebraska 34-yard line, Mertz made his best throw of the day. He hit senior running back Isaac Guerendo on a wheel route out of the backfield for a 27-yard gain.
Three plays later, Wisconsin took its first lead of the game on a Mertz sneak from the one-yard line. After a failed two-point conversion, the score was 15-14. Nebraska was left with two timeouts and 35 seconds to try for a game-winning field goal attempt.
The last drive was a mixture of bad clock management and last-ditch long balls that didn’t connect. Game over.
Thompson ended with 102 yards and two touchdowns through the air on 12-of-20 passing. He also finished as the leading rusher for the Huskers with 33 yards on 11 carries. Junior running back Anthony Grant struggled to get going, as he averaged just 1.8 yards per carry, taking 16 carries for 29 yards. Palmer finished with four receptions for 47 yards and two touchdowns.
Defensively, Hausmann set a new career-high in tackles with 12 — topping his old mark of 10 set last week. Outside of his interception, Hartzog contributed four tackles, one of them for a loss. Signifying the lack of pass rush, Mathis was the only Husker to add a sack on the day.
In the post-game press conference, interim head coach Mickey Joseph looked beat down. The pain he was feeling for his seniors was evident.
“This is a tough one… to be in control like that,” Joseph said. “This one hurts.”