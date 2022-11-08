Nebraska is preparing to enter the lion’s den, even if the Huskers try to convince themselves otherwise.
What looked to be the hardest game on the schedule preseason should almost definitely live up to that billing. Michigan is ranked No. 3 nationally and hosts Nebraska on ABC. While the Wolverines are four-touchdown favorites, the brand-name matchup is sure to lure fans, and a 3:30 local kickoff time doesn’t hurt. All that is to say Michigan Stadium, which they refer to as “The Big House,” should be packed near its capacity of over 100,000 fans. It provides a unique locale and perhaps a grander stage than many of the Huskers have played on.
“Their stadium is a little different, it’s more flat and wide,” senior tight end Travis Vokolek said. “You don’t feel like people are on top of you, but it’s still definitely loud, and there’s over 100,000 people there at every game it seems like. So we’re excited for it, and it’s going to be great.”
It’s a venue they would surely be better-prepared for if at full strength. For the second week in a row, the Huskers will be taking on a heavily-favored foe with uncertainty under center.
“Right now just looking at him today, I probably would rule out Casey (Thompson),” interim head coach Mickey Joseph said at Tuesday’s press conference. “If he does not go by tomorrow I am going to have to rule him out.”
That would constitute another difficult decision between inexperienced and thus-far ineffective backup quarterbacks. Redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy, with greater arm talent and upside, struggled after the first quarter in a start last week while sophomore Logan Smothers, who started the Huskers’ final game last year, elevated the offense a bit late in last weekend’s game. But Smothers’ status as a guy who plays better than he practices doesn’t make the choice any easier on coaches evaluating over the next few days.
Thompson’s likely absence will provide another development opportunity for one or both of the quarterbacks to prove to himself and coaches — or coaches at another program — that he can lead a team in the future. Their offensive teammates maintain confidence that whoever directs the offense will soon find their groove, and they’ll help them find it.
“At practice we have multiple quarterbacks behind us at any given time, that’s why you build relationships outside of football, you have that communication,” sophomore offensive lineman Ethan Piper said.
The defense will also be operating without a leader as sophomore safety Myles Farmer, who is second on the team in tackles and finished with a career-high 14 stops last week, was suspended for a DUI. Add his absence to the quarterback of the defense, sophomore captain linebacker Nick Henrich, who is out for the season with injury.
Nebraska will likely plug in junior Phalen Sanford or sophomore DeShon Singleton, either of whom would record their first start. Freshman linebacker Ernest Hausmann played well in Henrich’s stead last week, and the Huskers will rely on junior linebacker Luke Reimer and sophomore safety Marques Buford Jr. to direct the back seven.
“Everybody is just going to have to step up,” Buford Jr. said. “It’s not going to be anything different. Next man up is what we’ve been preaching all year, and that’s what we’re going to preach now.”
The Huskers acknowledge who they’re facing, but aren’t necessarily adjusting their mindset or approach, beyond perhaps adopting an underdog mentality.
"We are definitely embracing the underdog role,” Piper said. “I think after last week, coming in I think a lot of people are doubting us. We just have to come out like we do every game and give it our best shot. Just have that mentality that we have nothing to lose at this point."
Joseph lauded the defense’s performance in which they surprised Minnesota, holding it scoreless at halftime, but said the offense needs to be more content with running the ball and three-to-four yard gains. The Huskers may have fared better against the Golden Gophers had they continued to feed junior running back Anthony Grant, who tallied 115 yards, to the extent Minnesota fed its back, Mohamed Ibrahim, as the latter tallied 32 totes at just four yards per carry.
Having redshirt freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr. back practicing will help in that regard, especially as sophomore Jaquez Yant has struggled as the de facto backup since freshman Ajay Allen’s injury. Still, this is not necessarily the ideal game to start trying to establish a ground attack. The Wolverines allow the fewest rush yards per game in the nation.
An aggressive game plan that takes its chances with Nebraska’s skill position athletes and Thompson’s arm would be the optimal approach against this elite defense that’s slightly less resistant to the pass. But the quarterback situation leaves Nebraska little choice.
The Huskers fared well early on against the Golden Gophers’ own strong rush defense, although that team had a more subdued offense. That was largely thanks to strong play calling by offensive coordinator Mark Whipple before Nebraska went away from the run more than it should have. It’s plausible he comes to Ann Arbor with some crafty schemes to compensate for the quarterback limitations and get his playmakers the ball.
“If we execute on offense, I like our chances this weekend,” Vokolek said. “....I like our game plan so far.”
Still, it’s tough seeing Nebraska’s defense slowing down the nation’s No. 5 offense enough to give the offense a chance sans Thompson. Either way, team representatives on Tuesday were quick to ensure that the Huskers aren’t throwing in the towel or making any excuses. That much will be necessary to give Nebraska a chance at an outcome anywhere near the close three-point loss to the Wolverines last season.
“We know what we are getting into,” Joseph said. “We know the task at hand but it is an opportunity and the ball is going to kick off on Saturday.”