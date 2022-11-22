Nebraska has a short week to prepare for its season finale in Iowa City, where it will play the role of the villain on Black Friday against the team dressed in black.
The Hawkeyes shook off a moribund start to put themselves in position to clinch a Big Ten Championship Game appearance for the second year in a row. Also for the second year in a row, a three-win Nebraska team stands in the way.
Such is the state of affairs for a team in Lincoln with any hopes of a winning season in the rearview mirror and bigger picture issues at hand as the Huskers are likely less than a week away from having a new head coach. Until then, Nebraska is focused on playing spoiler in a rivalry game that has been increasingly one-sided in the past decade.
“We want to ruin their chances,” senior edge rusher Caleb Tannor said at a Tuesday press conference. “That’s what we’re here for, we’re here to ruin their chances. We’re here to win.”
Nobody on the Nebraska roster has beaten Iowa before, even the longest-standing Huskers like Tannor, who is set to tie the program record of 56 career games played. Fifth-year junior defensive lineman Colton Feist, an in-state product, doesn’t remember the last time the Huskers beat the Hawkeyes — 2014. That’s not to say this game doesn't hold elevated meaning for a myriad of reasons.
“I think it’s a huge game, playing on Friday,” Feist said. “How many games are on Friday? There’s obviously going to be a lot of people watching.…. This game can mean a lot to us if we can throw their season off. That’s huge to us especially with this rivalry, we’re playing for a trophy.”
This won’t only be the final contest and a rivalry game for a number of seniors. It’s likely to be interim head coach Mickey Joseph’s final game at the helm and the last for a number of Huskers with remaining eligibility who are sure to take advantage of the transfer portal during an anticipated program overhaul.
Junior quarterback Casey Thompson, in his fifth year with one more season of eligibility, is foremost among those who have a decision to make after Friday’s game. He reflected that Friday will be the last time this group of guys will play together. That’s true for every team, but even more so for this unit because of the aforementioned reasons for attrition.
Joseph has little doubt his team’s effort won’t waver amidst the uncertainty while riding a five-game losing streak without a postseason berth to play for.
“We have one mission left,” Joseph said. “One game. I expect and I know we will give full effort this last game.”
That’s probably more than coach speak. Joseph’s authenticity has continued to generate strong effort from his players when they may otherwise be expected to let up. Thompson agrees, citing still-high levels of attitude and effort entering the 12th game. The quarterback also sees areas for improvement in a program he joined less than a year ago, and he doesn’t envy the responsibilities of a coach beyond the X’s and O’s, like recruiting, dealing with parents, grade checks and weigh-ins.
“I'm excited to see who is going to take over as the head coach,” Thompson said. “They get paid a lot of money to figure those things out. After my first year with the program, I would say we need to be more disciplined and improve performing under pressure…..It just overall comes down to having a winning culture, winning talent and a winning mindset. For whatever reason, we've lacked a little bit of that this year.”
Joseph has noticed the same disparities in his two-month trial by fire, trying to guide the program from the malaise of the Scott Frost era. He noted that Iowa has no transfers in the two-deep of its elite defense, which is a prime reason they don’t make mistakes. He anticipates this being a very similar opponent to the ones Nebraska has recently faced, with big linemen, ball control and a stout defense.
The Huskers, constructed differently than their peers, partially by design, are a double-digit underdog for the fourth week in a row against another divisional foe better-suited to establish a Big Ten brand of football. That’s something that has to change, in Joseph’s eyes.
“The second thing I learned is you have to adapt to the conference,” Joseph said. “Your team's got to look like the team that you play every week.”
That statement stands in stark contrast to Frost’s sentiment of making the Big Ten adapt to Nebraska some five years ago.
Joseph, hired as receivers coach and associate head coach, may not get the chance to craft his own vision of his alma mater directly. But he’s better-prepared to continue his vision as a lead recruiter should he be a part of the next staff. Players laud his relationship-building, and he doesn’t regret his approach, seeing his team develop as better players and people since he took over.
Now, Joseph as head coach and the roster as currently constructed will have one more game together — a rivalry matchup with the odds stacked against them. He doesn’t anticipate his Huskers going down without a fight.
“I wouldn't trade these memories for anything right now,” Joseph said. “...I was able to do it my way.