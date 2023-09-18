Nebraska’s backfield continues to take hits ahead of Saturday’s matchup with Louisiana Tech as sophomore running back Gabe Ervin Jr. and junior running back Rahmir Johnson will miss the remainder of the season with injuries.
Head coach Matt Rhule confirmed in his weekly press conference Monday that Ervin Jr. suffered a dislocated hip and Johnson suffered a dislocated shoulder in the Huskers’ win over Northern Illinois.
“It’s heartbreaking on this end,” Rhule said. “My heart really hurts for those two guys.”
Ervin Jr. leads Nebraska with 196 yards on 38 carries while seeing his usage soar in the past two games while Johnson was averaging 5.4 yards per rush as the third down back.
This leaves senior running back Anthony Grant as the sole starter in the backfield. Grant has had an eventful 2023 campaign after leading the Huskers in rushing last season, fumbling late against Minnesota which resulted in him not playing at Colorado. In a bounce-back game against Northern Illinois, Grant had 76 yards and a touchdown.
“After the Colorado game, I told Anthony [Grant] ‘Hey if you have a great week you’re gonna play this week’ and Anthony [Grant] had a great week,” Rhule said. “He’s really good and so I think he’ll be a dynamic playmaker for us on offense.”
Behind Grant are freshman running backs Emmett Johnson and Kwinten Ives who Rhule states will both see time in the backfield this Saturday. Emmett, a redshirt freshman from Minneapolis, Minnesota has played sparingly as a kick returner this season. Rhule says Emmett has been playing Rahmir’s role as a receiving back while praising his “excellent change of direction” and competitiveness.
Ives, a true freshman from Beverly, New Jersey has yet to play in a game for Nebraska, but Rhule has high hopes for him.
“Before the game, I walked around the field with Kwinten Ives and just said ‘Hey, this is where I think you’re going to be someday,’” Rhule said. “I didn’t know it was going to be 24 hours later, but Kwinten’s going to have to step up.”
The Huskers' defense also took a hit with freshman cornerback Dwight Bootle II dislocating his shoulder, which will force him to miss the rest of the season. Bootle, who has seen some action in the secondary, will redshirt, maintaining his freshman eligibility for next year.
Defensive lineman Cameron Lenhardt also went down with an injury early against Northern Illinois, but Rhule expects the freshman to practice tomorrow, stating he’s lucky as it “looked like a devastating injury.”
The Huskers prepare to face a dynamic Louisiana Tech team whom Rhule calls the “opposite of [Nebraska].” The Bulldogs have an offense that isn’t afraid to throw it deep while running with tempo, prompting a challenge for Nebraska’s defense.
While the Blackshirts have been stellar after three games, Rhule emphasized that “a lot could be better,” citing an ineffective pass rush in non-blitz packages and lack of turnovers as areas needing improvement. The Husker defense has forced only three turnovers so far this season with two coming when the game was well out of reach.
Rhule provided comments on junior quarterback Jeff Sims, who missed the last game while nursing an ankle injury, saying he practiced Sunday night. However, Rhule won’t make any comments on who will be starting until game time on Saturday. Sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg stepped up against Northern Illinois, impressing with 158 yards and two touchdowns through the air and leading the Huskers with 98 yards and a touchdown on the ground. Rhule has heavy respect for Haarberg, who could have left Nebraska at any time after two years of running the scout team.
“There’s been times in camp and in the spring when he was third or fourth [on the depth chart],” Rhule said. “But he’s gotten better and better and better… so credit to me goes to him and his family.”
The Huskers have shown resilience throughout the year as they prepare to face their final non-conference opponent before Big Ten play. With more injuries arising, many younger players' playing time will increase. Rhule has faith in them.
“A lot of them have been trying to figure out ‘Hey am I ready?’” Rhule said of the younger players. “I just told them ‘Hey guess what? You’re ready.’… I have confidence in them. I don’t put anybody out there I don’t believe in. ”