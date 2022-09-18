Nebraska announced Sunday that defensive coordinator Erik Chinander has been relieved of his position.
Just one week after Scott Frost was fired, interim head coach Mickey Joseph is already making changes. Joseph announced the move in a statement Sunday.
“We appreciate Erik and the work and dedication he has given to our football program,” Joseph said. “At this time, I feel that it is in the best interest of the Nebraska Football program to take the leadership of the defense in another direction and decided Bill Busch will take over as defensive coordinator.”
Chinander served as the defensive coordinator for Nebraska since 2018, when he came with Frost to Lincoln from UCF. Chinander had also been with Frost at Oregon, where he was a linebackers coach for one season.
Chinander is the first defensive coach to get fired, following Frost and after the offseason’s offensive staff cleaning house. Frost fired four assistants in November of 2021, but Chinander and his staff kept their jobs due to the noteworthy success his unit found during a 3-9 season, posting Nebraska’s best scoring defense since 2010.
The first four contests of 2022, however, have been quite the opposite. Nebraska’s defense has struggled mightily, allowing an average of 514 yards and 35 points per game so far. Chinander’s unit allowed 642 yards of offense to Georgia Southern, the game that ultimately cost Frost his job.
Nebraska’s latest loss was the nail in the coffin for Chinander, this time in blowout fashion to Oklahoma where the Huskers’ defense allowed 580 yards and 49 points.
At Joseph’s introductory press conference, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said he would support any additional changes that Joseph chose to make. After Saturday’s loss, Joseph said he didn’t see any changes above the player level, at least at the moment. That perspective has clearly changed.
Bill Busch will take over as interim defensive coordinator. Busch has some prior experience in that role, most recently serving as co-coordinator for Rutgers in 2017 but also leading Utah State's defense from 2009-10. Busch is in his second stint with the Nebraska program after spending over a decade away from 2008 to 2020.