There was a lot riding against Nebraska before this game.
After winning two straight conference games, the Huskers took another road trip, this time going toe-to-toe with a versatile Purdue team. The Boilermakers were heavy favorites, with a 14-point margin in their favor.
While Nebraska didn’t pull off the upset, it stuck with Purdue in a 43-37 shootout.
Junior quarterback Casey Thompson was an immense piece of the team’s offensive performance, throwing for 354 passing yards and two touchdown passes. His main target on the night, junior receiver Trey Palmer, had a historic performance.
Palmer hauled in 237 receiving yards, setting a new school single-game record, surpassing JD Spielman, who had 209 against Wisconsin in 2018. Palmer caught both of Thompson’s touchdowns and even had 60 of the team’s 122 rushing yards.
On the other sideline, however, were sixth-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell and senior receiver Charlie Jones. O’Connell threw for 391 yards and four touchdowns, while Jones hauled in 132 receiving yards for two touchdowns. Outside of those two, numerous factors swung the game in Purdues’ favor.
While the Huskers had the aforementioned 122 rushing yards, Purdue had 217, led by freshman running back Devin Mockobee with a season-high 178 yards. The Boilermakers possessed the ball for over 42 minutes of game clock and ran 101 plays. All of this, along with a withered Nebraska defense gave Purdue the upper hand.
“It’s tough to work against that,” interim head coach Mickey Joseph said. “Purdue had a great game plan holding the ball and we got to go back and fix that. It’s on me, not the kids, not the coaches. I got to figure out how to get that done.”
Purdue started with the ball and got itself past midfield looking to strike first. But when O’Connell threw it deep for freshman receiver Deion Burks, freshman cornerback Malcolm Hartzog intercepted the ball in the endzone to end the drive. Nebraska wasn’t able to take advantage of the turnover, however, and was forced to punt. The Boilermakers once again got into Husker territory and found themselves in the red zone. This time, Purdue reached the end zone for their first of many touchdowns.
Following another Nebraska punt, the Boilermakers continued to build momentum returning to the red zone quickly. But the Huskers’ defense was able to hold Purdue to just a field goal, making it 10-0.
Nebraska's offense found a spark in the final seconds of the first quarter. Thompson hit senior receiver Oliver Martin for a 45-yard reception, putting the Huskers in the red zone. Sophomore running back Jaquez Yant finished off the drive with a 3-yard touchdown run a few plays later.
Nebraska added more fuel to its fire after junior defensive back Phalen Sanford partially blocked a Purdue punt, setting the offense up at its own 39-yard line. Thompson once again took a shot downfield, finding Palmer for 39-yards, setting the Huskers up in scoring position once again. Sophomore kicker Timmy Bleekrode capped off the drive with a 36-yard field goal, tying the game at 10.
The Boilermakers soon regained the lead when Jones caught a pass, turned on the jets and cruised in for a 31-yard touchdown. Momentum continued to swing towards the Boilermakers when Thompson was picked off by junior linebacker Clyde Washington on the first play of Nebraska’s following drive. But even with Purdue on the Nebraska 25-yard line, it only managed a field goal, increasing the lead to 20-10.
The Huskers’ offense couldn’t respond to the Boilermakers’ surge as Thompson was sacked two straight times. This led to a short punt, handing Purdue the ball inside the Nebraska 40-yard line. Mockobee then punched in a 1-yard touchdown run, increasing the lead to 27-10. The Huskers didn’t waste time however as they put together a 50-yard drive in 35 seconds for a Bleekrode 43-yard field goal, making it 27-13 to end the half.
“We just needed to get back out there and continue to fight,” Joseph said. “Stick to the gameplan, try and force turnovers and keep playing. Don’t look at the scoreboard, just keep playing.”
Nebraska got the ball to start the second half and much like its previous drive moved quickly downfield. This time around, Thompson ended the drive by hitting Palmer for a 37-yard touchdown pass, making the score 27-20. After exchanging punts, Purdue had a field goal attempt but missed.
The Huskers took advantage of the missed kick, with Palmer breaking out a 60-yard run, and getting inside the five-yard line. However, Nebraska wasn’t able to punch it in and had to settle for a field goal, narrowing their deficit to 27-23.
The Boilermakers responded quickly to the Huskers’ score. After a 32-yard reception from senior running back King Doerue, junior receiver TJ Sheffield snatched a 28-yard touchdown catch-and-run. But the Huskers managed to respond as Palmer took off for a 72-yard touchdown catch on the second play of their next drive, once again keeping pace with Purdue making the score 34-30.
For the third straight week, it came down to the fourth quarter for Nebraska. After a long drive, Purdue got a field goal, making it 37-30 with 10 minutes remaining. The Boilermakers got the ball shortly after, however, as Thompson threw his second interception of the night. Purdue capitalized on the turnover as it marched down the field to score a touchdown, but missed the point-after, going up 43-30 with under seven minutes to play.
“Thompson missed some throws but also made some great throws,” Joseph said. “He’s not going to hit them all. We just got to go back, look at the film and see why he missed them.”
Palmer, however, continued to put on a show as he pulled out another big play with a 64-yard reception. Junior running back Anthony Grant drove into the endzone two plays later, cutting the Nebraska deficit to six, with under six minutes left in the game. Then on a crucial fourth-and-one, O’Connell converted to extend the Purdue drive with less than three minutes remaining. O’Connell once again extended the drive for Purdue with a 14-yard pass with a little over two minutes left, sealing the win.
With the loss, the Huskers fall to 3-4 on the season and 2-2 in conference play as they head into their second bye week. After the bye, they’ll welcome No. 24 Illinois. Despite the loss, Joseph knows what’s ahead for the team and what his team did in the game.
“I told them to keep their head up, block out the noise, get back here Monday and see what we have to fix,” Joseph said. “We’re excited about the bye week, then we have a five-game season left. I’m proud of them for tonight. They played hard.”