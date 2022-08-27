This game was a long time coming for the Nebraska football team. After a season of bad luck and frustrating losses, the Huskers entered the new season with much to overcome.
But despite the new season, the new additions to the team and coaching staff and even the new setting— Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland — somehow the same beats were present.
Nebraska once again had the opportunity to win, but suffered another single-digit loss, 31-28, to Northwestern in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.
As a team, the Huskers finished the game with 465 total yards, 355 came in the air from junior quarterback Casey Thompson. Thompson also finished the game with a touchdown pass, a touchdown run and two interceptions. Junior running back Anthony Grant led Nebraska in the running game, rushing for 101 yards and two touchdowns.
However, Northwestern’s offense had the superior team performance. The Wildcats outplayed the Huskers, finishing the game with 528 total yards, 314 in the passing game and 214 in the running game. Northwestern also had total control of the ball for most of the game, finishing with nearly 10 more minutes of possession time than Nebraska.
The turnover margin fell in favor of the Wildcats too as they finished with two interceptions, a fumble recovery and an onside kick recovery. Meanwhile, Nebraska only mustered up one takeaway — a fumble recovery.
“There’s a learning curve in this league,” Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost said postgame. “You can’t be negative on turnovers, make bad calls as a coach or give up a cheap one when games are decided by two or three plays. There’s going to be nine more games like that this year and we need to be on the right side of those plays.”
The Huskers’ offense was tested right out of the gate as they received the opening kickoff, and they did not waste the opportunity to show their skill. After Nebraska fought its way downfield, junior wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda hauled in a 32-yard touchdown pass over senior cornerback A.J Hampton Jr. to put Nebraska up 7-0.
The Husker defense then took the field for the first time and managed to hold the Wildcats at midfield. Unfortunately, this led to the Nebraska offense being pinned down on their own one-yard line following a booming Northwestern punt.
Nebraska’s defense soon dealt with Northwestern’s offense inside the redzone. But the Huskers kept the Wildcats out of the endzone, only surrendering a field goal which made it 7-3. Nebraska took its time on the next offensive drive, finishing off the first quarter and taking up three minutes of the second. Said drive ended with Thompson punching it in from one yard out to give the Huskers a 14-3 lead.
The Wildcats didn’t waste time responding, as they marched down the field and scored a 43-yard touchdown pass off a blown coverage by the Nebraska defense. With the score 14-10, the Huskers’ offense worked downfield for another scoring opportunity, but a Garcia-Castaneda fumble in the redzone gave the ball back to Northwestern. Nebraska’s defense was able to hold off the Wildcats, making sure no severe damage came from the offense’s turnover.
Northwestern then came knocking for another scoring opportunity as the first half slowly came to an end. Despite giving the Wildcats a fight, the Nebraska defense allowed senior wide receiver Donny Navarro III to catch a touchdown pass in the back of the endzone.
“I’ll give Northwestern credit,” Frost said. “They looked more dialed in up front than we were, which was kind of a difference. We didn’t dominate. We have some things we need to work on and we have to play a complete game.”
The Husker offense tried to score once more before halftime, but a lengthy 56-yard field goal attempt went slightly to the right, ending the first half with Northwestern leading 17-14.
After holding off the Wildcats opening drive of the second half, Nebraska responded with a miraculous play to set up for a score. After scrambling for about 12 seconds, Thompson spotted Garcia-Castaneda down field and launched it to him for a 57-yard gain. This put the Huskers on Northwestern’s 19 yardline, which resulted in a 2-yard touchdown run by Grant a few plays later to give Nebraska a 21-17 lead.
The momentum continued for the Huskers on the first play of Northwestern’s next drive. After a big gain by junior running back Cam Porter, sophomore defensive back Marques Buford Jr. knocked the ball free and senior edge rusher Caleb Tannor recovered to give possession back to Nebraska. Grant once again found his way into the endzone, this time with an explosive 46-yard touchdown run to suddenly give the Huskers a 28-17 lead.
However, a questionable choice followed — an onside kickoff attempt. This gave Northwestern the ball on the Nebraska 45-yard line, which in turn led to a quick Wildcat drive, capped by a Porter three yard touchdown run, suddenly making it a one score game.
“In hindsight, it didn’t work,” Frost said. “When something like that doesn’t work, you want it back. We’ve been talking about being aggressive. At that point in the game I thought all the momentum was on our side, and I thought if we got that we could win the game.”
Like so many of Nebraska’s games under Frost, it came down to the fourth quarter as the score remained 28-24 in the Huskers’ favor heading into the final 15 minutes. Northwestern almost made it a one-point game under a minute into the fourth quarter, but a missed field goal kept the Husker lead at four. However, the Wildcats got another chance when Thompson’s pass to senior wide receiver Oliver Martin was intercepted. A few minutes later, Northwestern was in the endzone, taking back the lead, 31-28.
The score remained the same as the quarter went on, with hope for Nebraska growing dimmer. It all came down to the final drive for the Huskers, which began on their own four-yard line with just 2:12 left in the game. Any hope of a Nebraska comeback victory came crashing down when a pass tipped from junior wide receiver Wyatt Liewer was intercepted, securing the win for Northwestern.
This is now seven straight losses for Nebraska dating back to last season and serves as the 21st one-score loss under Frost. But, with the team heading back home for next week’s game against North Dakota, Frost knows they can’t let the loss get to them.
“We’ve just lost too many close games,” Frost said. “These guys need something to believe in. We need to believe in ourselves. I don’t think there was a guy in the locker room who thought we weren’t going to win this game. I’m sure they’ll think the same thing next week.”
The return to action against North Dakota is set for 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 3 and can be viewed on Big Ten Network.