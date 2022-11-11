Nearly two full months have passed since former Nebraska football head coach Scott Frost was relieved of his duties. Athletic director Trev Alberts has succeeded in keeping his national coaching search quiet in the time since as the Huskers play through the 2022 season.
Nonetheless, Alberts will most likely make a decision before the end of the month and give the program’s next leader a head start on the coordinator carousel and transfer portal to build out his next roster. Below, our writers answer a few questions regarding the job and its candidates.
Who do you think is the best realistic candidate to be Nebraska’s next football coach?
Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: I’m going with Lane Kiffin. The obvious tie here is that he was born in Lincoln. Beyond that, his father, Monte, played for Nebraska before serving as its defensive coordinator for eight seasons. So it’s not inconceivable to think that Kiffin, while he’s held more lucrative jobs, has emotional ties to a program he’s never been a part of. That should give Nebraska a foot in the door for a guy that is surely atop the short list for other openings.
With its cut of the new Big Ten media deal, Nebraska should be able to exceed the Ole Miss coach’s current salary of $7.25 million annually, and it better be prepared to if it plans to go big-game hunting and poach sitting coaches from Power Five programs. But there’s no guarantee the Huskers want to after paying so much buyout money recently. Kiffin may well prefer his current job, but he’s recently spoken of the limitations with the fan base and money, and Nebraska can beat the Rebels in both regards. He also may not see the Big Ten as a big drop-off from the SEC, especially with USC and UCLA joining the league.
The journeyman coach has presided everywhere from the NFL to Tennessee and USC, and it wouldn’t be a shock for him to consider the Nebraska job an upward move. The biggest threat to Kiffin turning down the offer probably depends on how kindly he looks at the Auburn job.
Joseph Maier, assistant sports editor: I’m on the Luke Fickell train. I think he has the balance of high-level experience and a Midwest background that Nebraska needs, without being too flashy. Fickell has arguably had the most success of any realistic coaching candidate — the first coach to lead a non-Power Five program to the College Football Playoff. He also has Big Ten roots, playing at Ohio State and coaching there for 15 years. Fickell has lost just 17 games at Cincinnati in his six years with the program.
Fickell notably didn’t bat an eye at the Notre Dame opening last year and seems devoted to Cincinnati, but a massive payload might change his mind. His current annual salary is $5 million, high for the non-Power Five level but quite the discount for a guy who won seven Coach of the Year Awards in 2021. For that type of success, Nebraska may be willing to sign yet another massive check.
Fickell would provide a steady hand for a program that has been without one, as well as an excellent developer of talent that wouldn’t bring any drama along for the ride. He turned Cincinnati into a legitimate national threat, so he should, at minimum, be able to resuscitate Nebraska.
Noah Buchholtz, sports reporter: I agree with Gavin about Kiffin, but I’ll provide an alternative perspective: Matt Rhule.
Rhule is coming off a disastrous NFL stint in Carolina, but let’s look back at his college experience. In his first season at Baylor (2017), he went 1-11 but quickly improved to 7-6 with a bowl win in 2018. What’s even more impressive is that in 2019 — just his third season at Baylor — he finished with an 11-1 regular season record before ultimately losing both the Big 12 Championship Game and Sugar Bowl.
Before, at Temple, he did the same thing. First season, 2-10. Second season, 6-6. Third season, 10-4. Fourth season, 10-3. Consistent improvement for a program that moved to the American Athletic Conference in his first season.
On the recruiting side of things, he doesn’t have a stellar resume, but you could argue that his success is more impressive because of that.
So, Rhule has proven success at two schools that needed a rebuild from the ground up. Hypothetically, with what he did at Baylor and Temple, imagine what he could do with the money, resources and fan support in Lincoln.
Who do you think is the best candidate that would accept the Nebraska job?
Gavin: Chris Klieman is a name that’s grown on me considerably over the course of the season. He wouldn’t be the most splashy hire, but he is a respected leader with nearly a decade of head coaching experience. The Iowa native took over at North Dakota State seamlessly and built on a budding dynasty, winning four FCS national titles in his five seasons. At Kansas State, he’s amassed a winning record through four seasons and seems primed for his third eight-win campaign in the Little Apple. Most impressively, he’s been able to win the big ones, compiling a 4-2 record against top-10 teams, including three wins over Oklahoma in four tries.
I think he would see Nebraska, with its tradition, resources and conference standing, as an upgrade on his current situation in Manhattan, Kansas. Klieman has Midwest roots, a winning history and strong developmental acumen. It would be a minor surprise if he turned down the job in Lincoln or failed to return the Huskers to viability as a bowl team and second-tier Big Ten program.
Joseph: Among a slew of current Big 12 coaches that are candidates for the Nebraska job, I think Dave Aranda stands out. It may not be as flashy a hire as some hope, but flashy didn’t work for Scott Frost. Aranda is just now reaching his coaching prime after jumping around jobs for the last two decades.
Former Baylor coach Matt Rhule, another candidate in this search, gets a lot of credit for turning the program around quickly. Aranda, however, did it even faster, albeit with some help from the infrastructure Rhule left. In his first ever season as a head coach, Aranda inherited the Bears at the onset of the 2020 pandemic-stricken season and went 2-7. Just a year later, though, he led Baylor to its best finish in program history, going 12-2, winning the Big 12 Championship and the Sugar Bowl. He also has Big Ten experience thanks to a short stint as the Wisconsin defensive coordinator.
Aranda has not spent more than three years at any coaching job, so should that trend continue, he may be ready to go elsewhere following this season. Conference realignment has made the Big Ten a more attractive conference than the Big 12 in the coming years. It's possible Aranda sees this as an opportunity to move up in the coaching world.
Noah: I’m starting to really like the idea of keeping Mickey Joseph as head coach. In his short time so far as interim, Mickey has done wonders for the team’s chemistry and energy. Even though the wins aren’t piling up, this team exudes a different type of fire. With that being said, Frost and Riley brought little liveliness, so it could just take a coach with some passion for the first time in upwards of seven years.
His intangibles as a coach are also worth noting. Joseph has been one of the top recruiters in the country for more than half a decade, dating back to his time at LSU. Whilst there, Mickey was named a Rivals Top 25 Recruiter in 2019 and helped the Tigers bring in a top-15 class every year he was on staff — with only one year outside the top 10 (2018). Joseph has also shown his ability to develop players as a wide receivers coach. In his tenure at LSU, he produced one of the best college receiver groups of all time in 2019, which included Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr. For a program that has struggled tremendously with retention and player development in recent years, Joseph could be the best type of band-aid in not only getting players to Lincoln but maximizing their skill sets and offering a positive experience.
However, Joseph hasn’t held a full-time head coaching position since 2012 at Langston College (NAIA) and really hasn’t necessarily shown anything this year to prove he can consistently win games at the Power Five level. Either way, he is poised for a head coaching opportunity at some level of Division I football in the near future, whether that be in Lincoln or elsewhere.
What’s one trait or qualifier Nebraska should emphasize in looking for its next coach?
Gavin: While retention and growth of players is paramount, I think recruiting is something Nebraska can hang its hat on and use to stand out from its peers. But that’s only if harnessed correctly. It would hardly be a letdown if Nebraska hired someone like Klieman with less of a recruiting acumen, but the Huskers have still displayed an ability to attract talent thanks to its history of success, resources and branding. The Huskers just haven’t been able to turn that advantage over their Big Ten West contemporaries into wins.
This is a department in which interim head coach Mickey Joseph stands out and could separate himself. It’s also an area where Kiffin has excelled. This category now includes the transfer portal and high school ranks, so you need a head coach and staff that are forward-thinking and can take advantage of Nebraska’s NIL advantages.
Joseph: Development. Development. Development. Outside of 2022, Nebraska has had a top-five recruiting class in the Big Ten every year since 2015, per 247Sports. The Huskers have just two winning seasons over that stretch, both of which came under Mike Riley. During Scott Frost’s tenure, he recruited 29 four-star players but won just 16 games. Compare that to Big Ten West rival Wisconsin, which brought in only 18 four-stars during that same period but won 31 games and made the Rose Bowl. Recruiting has not been the problem for Nebraska, but the Huskers have not been able to develop the players they bring in. The new guy should be able to work with less, like almost every other Big Ten West team does.
Noah: Personally, I’m looking for a coach who has proven success both with developing players and as a recruiter. With the assets a coach would be handed at Nebraska, a top 15 or 20 recruiting class every year should be a given. While Frost was in Lincoln, he did that twice — 2018 and 2019 — but struggled to keep the players in the program due to transfers or other circumstances. If a coach with legitimate recruiting expertise comes to Lincoln — on top of the NIL opportunities they can offer to players — they’ll have a huge advantage in rebuilding the program.
Who do you think Nebraska will most likely hire?
Gavin: Mickey Joseph. I’m not going to read too far into the relative silence surrounding the coaching search. But it does seem Joseph’s odds are better than when he was named interim coach, despite so-so results largely outside his control. He’s managed to ingratiate himself within the program in a matter of months after three decades away. He views his current role as an opportunity to take on the top job.
I think Nebraska should use its historical college football cache swing for the fences, but Alberts landing on Joseph would hardly constitute settling or complacency. The only concern is he has no head coaching experience beyond this season and a short stint in the NAIA ranks. Still, this is someone who recruited and served as a position coach for one of the best receiving corps in recent memory to a national title at LSU. He perhaps presents as much upside as anyone else. His sentiments of “We are chasing Ohio State” rather than Big Ten West foes in recruiting reflect that.
Joseph: Chris Klieman. He’s not my top candidate, but I think Nebraska will have a tougher time stealing coaches than many anticipate. Nebraska is clearly a better job than Kansas State, and Klieman has seen a fair bit of success in his four years with the Wildcats. I don’t think he will be Nebraska’s top choice, but if nothing else materializes, I certainly wouldn’t hate the hire.
Noah: Matt Rhule — with Mickey Joseph as an associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. Rhule’s knowledge and experience at programs that require a renovation is extremely enticing for a Nebraska football team that desperately needs it. Additionally, Rhule and Joseph have connections to some top coordinators and position coaches around the country. It’s not unreasonable to assume they could build a stellar staff to help them try to bring the Huskers back to relevancy.