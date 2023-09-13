Many Husker fans have already given up on the season after just two games, acting as if the sky is falling after Nebraska football fell to 0-2 on Saturday against Colorado.
While that may be true for the offense and junior quarterback Jeff Sims, there are still many positives to take away from the past two weeks. However, as the Huskers continue their hunt for a bowl game, things are going to have to improve.
Here are three things the Huskers need to change and why there is still hope for the season:
Clean up the turnovers
This is the first and most obvious fix for Nebraska.
It's always difficult to win games when you lose the turnover battle. However, the Huskers haven’t just lost the turnover battle over the past two weeks — they have suffered the worst turnover margin in all of college football this season.
Nebraska ranks dead last, No. 132, with a -6 turnover margin through the first two weeks of the season. It would be even worse if the defense hadn’t strip-sacked Colorado’s backup quarterback in the final minutes of the game.
Nebraska has turned the ball over four times in each game, throwing four interceptions and losing four fumbles. The Huskers’ eight giveaways are tied for the most in college football this season, resulting in 26 points off of turnovers. To put that in perspective, Nebraska’s offense has only scored 24 points all season.
If the Huskers keep this up, they may only win one or two games this season.
Change the offensive scheme, not the quarterback
Sims has taken the brunt of all the criticism, but Nebraska’s offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield can’t go without his fair share of blame.
Sims has a history of turning the ball over. He now has 37 turnovers in his 27 career games — the most of any active quarterback in the Big Ten. This has many fans calling to bench Sims. However, that doesn’t seem to be the plan.
“Jeff’s our starting quarterback, so if (the injury) hadn’t happened, he’d still be out there,” Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule said at a press conference on Monday.
Sims’ injury against Colorado puts his status for Saturday in question, with sophomore quarterback Heinrich Haarberg expected to start if Sims is unable to play.
For better or worse, Husker fans are stuck with Sims, and that's the right decision. If Nebraska benches Sims now, it could be looking at a quarterback carousel which would give the offense even less of an identity.
While we can’t blame Satterfield for players’ decisions on the football field, the Huskers’ offensive scheme needs to change in order to play to Sims’ strengths.
Instead of running a pro-style offense, forcing Sims to make more decisions with the ball while sitting in the pocket, Nebraska should switch to a quick passing game. The Huskers need to use the run game, which ranks 36th in the nation, to set up quick play action throws, including screen passes. The longer the play draws out, the more likely Sims is to make a mistake.
Sims should also be running the ball more. He had nine fewer rushes against Colorado than the Minnesota game, with the injury affecting that a bit. But Nebraska’s biggest play of the game against Colorado was on a 57-yard run by Sims. He should be running the ball as much as he is passing it.
Get rid of mental errors
Mental errors were always an issue in the Scott Frost era, and they are starting to leak into this season. Botched snaps, penalties and other untimely errors have hurt the Huskers over the past two weeks.
Junior offensive lineman Ethan Piper, in his fifth year with the team, jumped offside at the 1-yard-line against Minnesota at the end of the first half. This then led to a costly interception by Sims, sending Nebraska into halftime without a score.
On fourth-and-five on Colorado’s first drive of the game, Nebraska’s defensive line jumped offside to give the Buffaloes a first down.
An unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on the sideline at the beginning of the second quarter resulted in the Huskers having a worse field position. This led to a longer field goal for freshman kicker Tristan Alvano, who missed the kick off the right post.
Sims, late in the first half, ran out-of-bounds on third down, allowing Colorado to save a timeout and march down the field for a last-second field goal.
These are just a few of the mental errors that can prove costly when Nebraska plays in close games. For a team that already struggles to move the ball downfield, the Huskers can’t afford these kinds of mistakes.
Why there is still hope
With only 10 games left in the season, the Huskers have to right the ship fast if they hope to win six and make a bowl game.
The Huskers had the toughest schedule through two weeks of any Big Ten team. They started the season on the road against a disciplined Minnesota team and then had to travel to Boulder to play Colorado’s high-powered offense. The Huskers now have Northern Illinois and Louisiana Tech at home the next two weeks. This is the chance for Nebraska to right the ship and improve to 2-2.
The Huskers then play eight consecutive Big Ten opponents, needing to go 4-4 in this stretch to get to six wins. While that may seem impossible, the Big Ten is a mess right now.
Beating No. 3 Michigan is a tall task, but Illinois lost to Kansas, Northwestern is a complete mess and Purdue lost to Fresno State. Michigan State is dealing with the fallout from head coach Mel Tucker’s suspension. Wisconsin lost to Washington State and fell out of the top 25. Maryland, despite winning, was trailing against Charlotte at home by 14 after the first quarter. And Iowa, although ranked No. 25, looks almost as inept on offense as Nebraska.
Nebraska just has to find a way to win four of these, and it's certainly doable. The Huskers’ defense is tied for No. 1 in the nation in sacks with 11, including eight against Colorado. While they’ve only forced two turnovers so far, they have a bend but don’t break mentality, and they are much improved from last year. If Nebraska can cut down on the turnovers and mental errors while playing to Sims’ strengths, a bowl game isn’t out of the question.