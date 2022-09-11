After five years and a cumulative record of 16-31 under his leadership, Nebraska has fired head coach Scott Frost.
It was a move that seemed increasingly likely after each passing week as Nebraska lost two of its three 2022 games each by a single field goal. Frost overhauled his offensive staff — to general success thus far — and accepted new terms to keep his job this offseason.
However, with Frost’s renegotiated buyout dropping by $7.5 million on Oct. 1 after the Huskers’ fifth game, some expected the move to wait until then.
“Earlier today I met with Coach Frost and informed him we were making a change in the leadership of our football program,” athletic director Trev Alberts said in a statement released by the university on Sunday.
The greatest mark on Frost’s term was an inability to win close games. The Huskers went 5-22 in games decided by one score or less, including losses in their last 12 such games. The loss to Georgia Southern on Saturday, which ended with a potential game-tying missed field goal, proved Frost’s final straw and game. It was a bit of cruel irony as in his first year at the helm, he lost his week two game to another Sun Belt team, Troy.
Frost, born in the state, quarterbacked the Huskers to a national championship in 1997 after transferring to Nebraska from Stanford. As a coach, he rose the ranks as the offensive coordinator at Oregon and was coveted by several marquee programs in 2017 after leading UCF from 0-12 before he took over to 13-0 as the Knights’ head coach in the span of two seasons.
“Scott has poured his heart and soul into the Nebraska football program both as a quarterback and head coach, and I appreciate his work and dedication,” Alberts said in the statement.
Mickey Joseph, hired away from LSU this year as the receivers coach and associate head coach, will serve as the interim head coach, per the release.