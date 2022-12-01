Nebraska football falls short of expectations but finishes eventful season with hope
Nebraska football closed out its season on a relatively high note, defeating Iowa 24-17 in Iowa City. The Huskers finished with a 4-8 record, one more win than 2021. They defeated North Dakota in week one 38-17, Indiana in week four 35-21 and Rutgers in week five 14-13. The Huskers experienced some devastating losses as well. Against Northwestern in week zero, they choked away a lead and lost 31-28, and in week two, they lost in dramatic fashion as heavy favorites to Georgia Southern 45-42. That would be Scott Frost’s final game as Nebraska’s head coach before Mickey Joseph took over as interim head coach for the remainder of the season.
In his final game as a Husker, junior wide receiver Trey Palmer caught nine passes for 165 yards and two touchdowns against Iowa. Palmer broke the Nebraska single-season receiving yards record in the finale, setting the new mark at 1,043 yards. He plans to enter the NFL draft this offseason.
His distributor was one of the Huskers’ other most important players — junior quarterback Casey Thompson. The Texas transfer started in nine of Nebraska’s 11 games this season, missing the Minnesota and Michigan games due to an injury. He completed 173 of 274 passes for 2,407 yards and 22 total touchdowns, five of which were rushing touchdowns. He became the fifth Husker quarterback to throw four over 300 passing yards in three games. Thompson has not yet stated whether or not he will return in the 2023 season but does have one final year of eligibility.
On Nov. 28, Nebraska named Matt Rhule as its new head coach. Rhule is the former head coach of Baylor University, Temple University and the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. He signed a 8-year, $74 million contract on Monday.
Nebraska volleyball falls from No. 1 spot but enters postseason with high billing
Nebraska volleyball began the season ranked No. 1 in the country, as the team that beat it in the national championship last season, Wisconsin, lost multiple starters and began at No. 3.
Two of the Huskers’ losses this season came at the hands of the Badgers, along with Stanford, Ohio State and Minnesota. All of their losses came against top-10 opponents. Nebraska lost its final two games of the regular season, their first back-to-back losses since October 2021, when they lost back to back games against Wisconsin and Minnesota. Ironically, those were the same two teams who finished off the Huskers this year too.
Though they lost multiple tough matches, the Huskers also had some notable victories, sweeping Kentucky, Penn State, Purdue and Michigan, all of which were ranked at the time. They also defeated their in-state rival, then-No. 17 Creighton, 3-2.
The Huskers will begin the NCAA Tournament as a No. 2 seed with home court advantage. Senior libero Kenzie Knuckles suffered an injury in the final week of practice, ending her season. Her absence will hurt Nebraska’s chances of returning to the NCAA Championship Game. The Huskers will begin the NCAA Tournament against Delaware State on Dec. 1.
Nebraska soccer finished 8-7-5 (5-3-2 in the Big Ten)
Nebraska soccer had a spectacular season. The Huskers finished 8-7-5 and made their first Big Ten Tournament appearance since 2018. They defeated then-No. 25 Ohio State 4-0 in their first game of the tournament but lost to then-No. 6 Michigan State 2-1 in the semifinals, ending their season. Nebraska also beat a handful of quality opponents during the regular season including a win over then-No. 24 Penn State.
Junior goaltender Sami Hauk was a key component to the Huskers’ success. She started in all 20 games and collected 77 saves along with five shutouts. She had a season-high 13 saves at home in the upset over the Nittany Lions.
Another standout for the Huskers was sophomore midfielder Sarah Weber. The Gretna native earned First Team All-Big Ten honors as the Huskers’ leader on offense, scoring 10 goals, playing a total 1,745 minutes and starting in all 20 games. The Huskers achieved all they did with a relatively young team and are set up for future success with just one senior departing at the end of the season, defender Marissa Popoola.
Nebraska cross country continues to build
The Nebraska men’s and women’s cross country teams concluded their seasons on Nov. 11. The men's team finished fifth in their first meet of the season, the Augustana Twilight, while the women finished second in that same race. The women would go on to win first place in the gold, or second, division of the Joe Piane Invitational on Sept. 30, and the men placed fifth in the same meet.
The women's team is relatively young, with only three departing seniors, and has shown great talent early on. The men’s team had a rather forgettable season, not placing higher than fourth in a meet and finishing in 11th in the Big Ten Championships where the women placed 10th. The Husker women then finished 11th in the 33-team Midwest Regional, while the men finished 24th of 27 teams. Neither sent an individual qualifier to the NCAA Championships.