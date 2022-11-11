The Husker men’s and women’s cross country squads saw their seasons come to an end on Friday as neither team qualified anyone for next week’s NCAA Championships. Both groups toed the line for the qualifying meet in Columbia, Missouri but found themselves falling short of expectations and recent standards.
The women’s team, ranked No. 9 in the Midwest region entering the race, did not disappoint substantially but landed just outside of the top-10, unable to match last year’s performance or their ranking, finishing 11th of 33 teams. They did however manage to beat a number of Power Six conference foes, including Oklahoma, Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas and Creighton.
The men, as has been the case for much of the season, did not fare as well, placing 24th of 27 teams. They finished just behind Creighton and just ahead of South Dakota. It was their worst regional result since finishing 27th in 2012. Last season’s 16th-place finish snapped a streak of three-straight top-10 placements at the meet.
A handful of Huskers likely capped their collegiate careers on Friday morning at the Gans Creek Cross Country Course as five seniors competed for Nebraska among its 14 varsity runners — three men and two women.
The top finisher for either team was junior Brynna McQuillen, who placed 38th with a personal-best time of 20:58 over the 6,000-meter course. Sophomore Hannah Godwin followed relatively close behind, finishing 55th in 21:13. Juniors Lindsey Blehm and Emma Ralston also slipped into the top-100 of the 230 finishers, finishing 95th and 97th, respectively, in 21:44 and 21:46. Senior Taya Skelton closed out the scoring in relatively short order as she finished 104th by running 21:48.
There was no major gap between Nebraska’s scorers, but each runner needed to be considerably further up the field for a top team finish or any chance at qualifying for the national meet. Senior Jade Hallgrimson and freshman Deavion DeLeon provided added scoring support in case one of the women in front of them faltered, placing 109th and 122nd, respectively. Notably, Nebraska’s top runner, freshman Alea Hardie, did not compete on Friday.
The men were led by senior Bailey Timmons who has been their bellwether all season, as he finished 77th in 30:59 for the 10,000-meter race. Senior Jake Ralston crossed the line next, placing 126th in 31:37, junior Cal Puskar was 140th (31:52). Freshman Colby Erdkamp (32:03) and senior Jerry Jorgenson rounded out the scorers placing 152 and 154th, respectively. Sophomore Adam Christopher (162nd) and freshman Grant Wasserman (180th) also competed for the Huskers.
Oklahoma State and Northwestern took the automatic qualifier spots among the women’s teams while Tulsa and Oklahoma State took the men’s spots.
The Husker men will likely lose a few key scorers to graduation, namely Timmons, but have little direction to go but up and have promise with two freshmen in their scoring lineup and other talented first-year athletes on the roster. The women could return their top four runners from this meet, five if you count Hardie, and seem primed for top-10 regional meet finishes and at least Big Ten relevancy in the years to come.