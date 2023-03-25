Nebraska carried over the momentum from Friday night, defeating Illinois, 8-3, for a second day in a row to clinch its first conference series win of the season.
Nebraska had an electric first inning with junior pitcher Jace Kaminska going three up, three down in the top of the frame. Junior shortstop Brice Matthews started the bottom of the inning in style, hitting a 428-foot blast to left field on the first pitch he saw for his seventh home run of the season. Freshman third baseman Dylan Carey followed that up three pitches later with a near-identical home run to left, giving the Huskers an early 2-0 lead. The consecutive bombs sent Haymarket Park into a frenzy.
“That doesn’t happen very often, so it was definitely something special and something I’ll never forget,” Carey said postgame.
Sloppy fielding by the Fighting Illini loaded the bases and Nebraska added another run thanks to a wild pitch, taking a 3-0 lead to the second inning.
Illinois got on the board in the second inning after a leadoff walk and single put runners on the corners. A wild pitch by Kaminska cut the Husker lead to 3-1. That ended Kaminska’s 20-inning streak of not giving up an earned run, dating back to his second start of the season at South Alabama. Nebraska could not add any runs in the bottom of the inning, and the score remained 3-1.
Nebraska looked to get out of the third inning clean, but a two-out Illinois home run to deep center field made it 3-2. The Huskers went three up, three down in the bottom of the inning with a fly out, strikeout, and ground out.
Kaminska returned to his old self in the fourth inning going three up, three down while recording his third strikeout of the game. Kaminska was one of several Huskers battling illness, making this game an extra challenge for him.
“I didn’t feel great warming but I still gotta go out there and eat up innings so we can win,” Kaminska said postgame. “Even when I don’t have everything, you just gotta try and make pitches the best you can for the team.”
Junior first baseman Ben Columbus opened the bottom frame by reaching second base thanks to a Fighting Illini error. After reaching third base on a passed ball, Matthews drove him home with a sacrifice fly to right field, giving him his conference-leading 33rd RBI on the year and the Huskers a 4-2 lead.
Illinois failed to respond in the fifth inning, leaving a runner on third. Nebraska showed promise with sophomore catcher Josh Caron drawing a walk; however, a double play ended the inning. The Fighting Illini had a chance to tie the game in the sixth inning starting with a one-out single. Junior right fielder Cole Evans saved a potential game-tying home run with a catch on the warning track. Despite adding another single, a flyout ended the inning and kept the score the same.
Columbus reached first in the bottom of the inning, drawing a walk with one out. A stolen base and wild pitch moved him to third while Evans was walked, putting runners on the corners. However, a strikeout and pop-up left the two runners stranded.
Kaminska’s day came to an end after six innings and four strikeouts. Fifth-year pitcher Kyle Perry took over in relief, giving up a single to the first batter he faced. Illinois got a run back with a two-out RBI single. A flyout ended any chance of Illinois tying the game, and the Huskers held a narrow 4-3 lead with momentum not on their side.
Nebraska finally recorded its first hit since the bottom of the first inning with a Caron two-out single. That sparked another Husker home run show when sophomore left fielder Gabe Swanson hit a two-run shot to left field. Fifth-year designated hitter Griffin Everitt took the very next pitch deep to left-center field for another home run. The Huskers hit back-to-back home runs for the second time on the day and had a 7-3 lead after seven innings.
Sophomore pitcher Corbin Hawkins took the mound in the top of the eighth inning. The submarine-style pitcher brought the heat, striking out three of the four batters he faced. The Huskers added an insurance run in the bottom of the frame with Carey scoring Evans on a sacrifice fly. Carey’s two RBI performance was appreciated after the freshman went through his first rough patch in the past week.
“You’re gonna have ups and downs,” Carey said postgame. “You just have to try and stay in the middle. Good things are gonna happen. Bad things are gonna happen. You just gotta move on.”
Hawkins closed the game out in the ninth, and the Huskers clinched an 8-3 win, despite the Fighting Illini out-hitting them.
“I would say that was one of our choppier offensive performances,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “I thought we got a little big with our swings after the two home runs to start.”
Kaminska earned his fifth win on the year despite not being 100% healthy. While limited, he was still able to get the job done.
“It was a fastball and that was it,” Bolt said of Kaminska postgame. “There was nothing else he could go to, which that’s incredibly impressive that he could get outs with one pitch.”
The series win over Illinois is a big one as the Huskers start conference play where every game matters.
“These guys are bought in,” Bolt said postgame. “They’re sold out to each other. They’re sold out to sticking to the process and playing a certain way on gameday and just letting the results kind of happen as they will and they love to play too.”
Nebraska finished with eight runs on six hits and one error. Illinois finished with three runs on 10 hits and two errors.
The Huskers, now 12-7-1, look to complete the series sweep as they take on the Fighting Illini Sunday.