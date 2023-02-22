Nebraska baseball began the season 0-3-1 after a four-game series at the University of San Diego to open the 2023 baseball season. The Huskers failed to close out games despite holding leads at various points throughout the four contests, including advantages of as many as six runs.
Game One: Nebraska 3, San Diego 7
After two quick outs to begin the top of the first inning, senior designated hitter Griffin Everitt drew a walk on a full count. Like Everitt, senior outfielder Charlie Fischer, a Southern Miss transfer, drew another walk on a full count to place two runners on base with a chance for a two-out rally. With two on, sophomore catcher Josh Caron drew another walk. Meanwhile, a wild pitch advanced Fischer and Everitt to second and third base respectively. The inning ended with a lineout to center field by redshirt sophomore Will Walsh, who made his first start on the team, stranding three runners on base. For the Toreros, junior pitcher Emmett Olson went three up, three down in a sequence of a flyout, strikeout, and lineout.
The first hit of the game came in the top of the second inning by sophomore infielder Brice Matthews, but any chance of scoring ended as the baserunner, senior outfielder Casey Burnham, a Kansas transfer, got thrown out advancing to third base.
San Diego scored its first two runs in the bottom of the second inning. A double into right field scored two and gave the Toreros the lead, 2-1. It was not until the fourth inning that Nebraska evened the score. Matthews doubled to left field to tally two RBIs, after singles by freshman infielder Dylan Carey and redshirt sophomore Garrett Anglim placed runners in scoring position.
Mum bats told the story of the game up until the bottom of the sixth inning, when a solo home run put the Toreros up, 3-2. After the dinger, senior pitcher Michael Garza came in for relief and an RBI-single in the bottom of the seventh inning extended San Diego’s lead, 4-2. After the single, sophomore pitcher Corbin Hawkins received the nod to close out the inning.
Down by two runs, Anglim notched an RBI-single to bring the Huskers within one run. In the bottom of the eighth inning, the floodgates opened, and the Toreros plated three with an RBI-double and RBI-single. In the bottom of the ninth, Nebraska failed to get any offensive rhythm and dropped the first game.
The Huskers finished with three runs on five hits and zero errors. San Diego finished with seven runs on 10 hits and one error.
Game Two: Nebraska 3, San Diego 5
In hopes of an opportunity to bounce back and even the series, Nebraska started junior pitcher Jace Kaminska, a Wichita State transfer, on the bump.
A two-run homer by the Toreros put them ahead, 2-0. The Huskers went four-straight innings without a score until the fifth inning, as an Anglim RBI-single scored one and brought them within one run, 2-1.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, a San Diego RBI-single into left field, which was enough for Nebraska head coach Will Bolt to tap senior pitcher Mason Ornelas from the bullpen, added another run to its lead. The right-hander kept the Toreros at bay for the remainder of the inning and the bottom of the seventh inning. Ornelas’ efforts helped his squad to get the bats going, and Caron leveled the score with a two-run blast in the top of the eighth inning.
In the bottom of the inning, senior pitcher Shay Schanaman came in for relief. An RBI-single and a run scored by a wild pitch gave the Toreros the lead and what would ultimately be the win as the Huskers failed to score any runs in the top of the ninth inning.
Nebraska tallied three runs on 11 hits with one error, while San Diego tallied five runs on six hits with zero errors.
Game Three: Nebraska 9, San Diego 10
The Huskers’ bats came out swinging to start their third game of the series.
In the first inning, Nebraska plated three thanks in part to RBI-singles by Caron and Carey and a sacrifice fly from junior catcher Ben Columbus for a 3-0 lead. The Toreros responded with a two-run home run to cut their deficit to just one run but proceeded to go three consecutive scoreless innings.
Nebraska added two more runs via junior infielder Max Anderson, who tallied two RBIs with a double in the top of the second inning. In the top of third inning, Columbus notched an RBI-double, and in the fourth and fifth innings, Anderson and Carey added a homer each to extend the Huskers’ lead to 8-2.
In the bottom of the fifth inning, San Diego tallied five runs to close the whopping gap to one run.
In the top of the sixth inning, Nebraska added one more run, while the Toreros added two to tie the score, 9-9. The Huskers’ final run of the afternoon came in the sixth inning, before San Diego clinched the victory with a walk-off RBI-single.
Nebraska finished with nine runs on 10 hits and zero errors, while the Toreros finished with 10 runs on nine hits and zero errors.
Game Four: Nebraska 16, San Diego 16
In the final game of the series, the Huskers scored more runs than they had in their first three games combined. Nebraska scored 16 runs, but the game ended in a tie in the seventh inning, due to travel considerations as the team prepared to return to Lincoln.
In the top of the first inning, Carey homered to give the Huskers the lead, 1-0. In the top of the second inning, spurred by a Matthews RBI-double, Nebraska plated three with additional help from an RBI-double by Carey and an RBI-single by Anderson. San Diego responded with only one run in the bottom of the second inning, while the third inning was scoreless for both sides.
The Huskers failed to score any runs in the top of the fourth inning, but the Toreros broke through. San Diego tallied nine runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take a 10-4 lead.
Nebraska responded with five runs in the top of the fifth inning and two in the top of the sixth to reclaim the lead, 11-10. In the top of the seventh, the Huskers extended their lead with five runs, but the Toreros refused to go down and tallied six to even the score, 16-16. The game marked the first time the Huskers scored 16 runs and did not win since 1996. It’s also the 10th tie in program history.
The end of the seventh inning signaled the end of the play as no new inning could begin after 5 p.m. CST.
Nebraska finished with 16 runs on 17 hits with one error, while San Diego finished with 16 runs on seven hits with three errors.
The tough losses and arguably fortunate tie displayed some lingering pains from 2022’s team — shaky bullpen play, offensive inconsistency and difficulty closing out games. However, only four games in, there’s no reason for the towel to be thrown in.
The Huskers are set to face South Alabama in a three-game road series on Feb. 24-26. The three-game slate offers Nebraska a chance to regroup and prepare for Cambria College Classic in Minneapolis, Minnesota.