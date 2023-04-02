Nebraska traveled to the Lone Star state for a weekend doubleheader, winning its first game over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before being defeated by Abilene Christian on Saturday in Abilene, Texas.
Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
The first two innings for the Huskers, as for the Islanders, produced zero runs. Six of the seven Nebraska batters between those innings were retired. In the top of the third inning, the Huskers scored their first run on the account of a sacrifice fly by junior shortstop Brice Matthews, who tallied the RBI with senior center fielder Casey Burnham scoring the run for a 1-0 lead.
The one run in the third inning led to an explosion of six runs in the fourth inning. Nebraska plated six base runners on six hits with the assistance of two errors committed by Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. Junior second baseman Max Anderson catalyzed the outpouring of runs with an infield single. As Anderson advanced to third via a groundout and infield single from the two batters behind him, a sacrifice fly by sophomore catcher Josh Caron sent him across home plate. The remaining runs came through assistance from a sacrifice fly, an error, three singles, a hit by pitch, a fielder’s choice and a triple, for a 7-0 lead.
While the Huskers found favor with their bats, junior left-handed pitcher Emmett Olson — who has only one loss this season, at San Diego — dealt his way through six innings of work. The southpaw rallied four strikeouts while giving up four hits, one run and one walk.
A Burnham double, followed by a Matthews RBI single added another run to Nebraska’s lead in the top of the sixth inning. Freshman third baseman Dylan Carey notched an RBI single to score Matthews to extend the lead, 9-0.
Sophomore right-handed pitcher Corbin Hawkins entered in relief in the bottom of the seventh inning. In his two frames, he yielded one hit and one walk.
The Huskers added another run in the seventh inning with an RBI single by Burnham for a 10-0 lead. In the top of the eighth inning, a two-run homer by Anderson plated two more runs for Nebraska to add to its lead, 12-0.
The eighth inning marked the final inning of the contest thanks to the mercy rule.
The Huskers finished with 12 runs on 13 hits and one error, while the Islanders ended with one run on five hits and three errors.
Abilene Christian
Unlike in its first contest, Nebraska scored a run in the first inning. Unbeknownst to the Huskers, however, the inning succeeding it — and those thereafter — would fail to produce six, or hardly any more runs.
Matthews began the game with a single before Anderson — the team leader in batting average, hits, slugging percentage and tied for first in home runs — tapped an RBI single into left field for the slim 1-0 lead.
Live by the big inning, die by the big inning.
After holding the Wildcats to zero runs in the first two innings, the floodgates opened in the bottom of the third inning. Abilene Christian tallied four runs to take a 4-1 lead. Prior to the explosion, junior right-handed pitcher Jace Kaminska retired six straight Wildcat batters.
Three singles, two doubles and a fielder’s choice aided Abilene Christian in claiming the three-run lead.
Two Husker errors gave the Wildcats an additional run in the bottom of the fourth inning, extending the Wildcats’ lead to 5-1.
After the first inning, Nebraska went five-straight scoreless innings. Meanwhile, Abilene Christian’s last run came in the bottom of the fourth, sending it into four-straight scoreless innings.
The Huskers’ final two runs came in the top of the seventh inning. However, the runs, although keeping them in the game, failed to be enough.
Another two-run dinger from Anderson brought Nebraska within two runs, but it failed to capitalize beyond that.
The Huskers finished the contest with three runs on eight hits with three errors, while the Wildcats scored five runs on six hits with one error.
Nebraska (15-9-1) will travel to face Kansas State (19-10) on Tuesday, Apr. 4 at 6 p.m.