Nebraska baseball dropped another in-conference series, splitting Sunday’s doubleheader against Iowa.
In the first game, Nebraska showed its full offensive potential, shellacking Iowa 12-1 in seven innings. In the second contest, Nebraska came up just short in its 5-3 loss after 10 innings.
In game one, sophomore pitcher Emmet Olson went the distance and got the win for the Huskers. In his complete game, Olson struck out seven batters while allowing zero walks.
“I trusted my stuff, trusted the guys behind me and trust the coach’s pitch count,” Olson said postgame. “Everything was basically perfect for this start.”
At the plate, the Huskers were led by freshman right fielder Garrett Anglim, who had a monumental day, hitting three home runs in his four at-bats.
“I was telling everybody that I think I was saving up the whole season for three in one game,” Anglim said postgame. “I’ve been lining balls and not getting into them, but it was a good feeling today.”
His three-home run performance was the first from a Husker since 2001.
Anglim got the scoring for Nebraska started in the bottom of the first, hitting a solo home run in the Huskers' second at-bat. Later in the frame, sophomore first baseman Max Anderson reached on a fielder's choice, and junior left fielder Leighton Banjoff walked, keeping the Husker offense afloat.
Sophomore shortstop Brice Matthews made the Hawkeyes pay, slugging a three-run homer to right-center field and giving Nebraska a 4-0 advantage.
The early scoring did not end there, with all of Nebraska's 12 runs coming in the first three innings.
Anglim's second homer drove in two in the bottom of the second, giving Nebraska a 6-0 lead.
Iowa's lone run occured on a solo home run from freshman shortstop Sam Petersen in the top of the third.
After giving up its only run, Nebraska answered with six runs in the bottom of the frame. Two walks and throwing on a fielder's choice gave the Huskers the bases loaded early.
Senior second baseman Efry Cervantes plated two runners on his single, and a single from senior center fielder Cam Chick scored another, putting Nebraska up 9-1.
Up next was Anglim, who notched his third home run in as many innings with a blast to left field. Iowa walked in the Huskers' final run later that inning, putting the stamp on a double-digit victory.
Iowa found its offense at the start of the second game. Freshman designated hitter Keaton Anthony drove a pitch from senior pitcher Koty Frank to deep center field for a solo home run in the top of the first inning.
Nebraska quickly answered in the bottom of the frame, with Anglim once again playing the hero. Chick led off with a single, and scored on Anglim’s sharply hit single to center field. The run was aided by Iowa sophomore center fielder Kyle Huckstorf's fielding error, allowing both runners to capture an extra base.
The Hawkeyes hit their second long ball of the game in the top of the third inning. After Huckstorf singled to start the frame, sophomore first baseman Peyton Williams notched a towering blast to center field, putting Iowa up 3-1.
Nebraska tied up the game in the bottom of the sixth. Senior catcher Griffin Everitt and Anderson opened up the inning with back-to-back singles. A fielder’s choice, and a bloop single by Matthews gave the Huskers the bases loaded with one out.
The game found its way into extra innings, after quality innings from Nebraska junior relief pitcher Braxton Bragg and Iowa senior pitcher Dylan Nedved.
In the top of the 10th, Iowa got right where it wanted early. Two singles and a wild pitch put runners on second and third with nobody out. A sacrifice fly put the winning run across the plate, with an RBI single by senior second baseman Izaya Fullard adding another for a 5-3 Iowa advantage.
Nebraska went down in three batters, and the Huskers lost their second straight series where they outscored their opponents on aggregate.
“My message to the team was: they gave each other everything they had,” Nebraska baseball manager Will Bolt said postgame. “That’s all we’re ever gonna ask. Just go compete as hard as you can. I have no qualms about how anything went down.”
Nebraska next travels to Minnesota for a weekend series starting Friday at 6:30 p.m.