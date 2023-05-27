A few feet separated Max Anderson from extending Nebraska’s season.
Charles Schwab Field is notorious for its difficulty to hit deep balls, and Saturday was no different. That caused the short game to take precedence for two of the best-hitting teams in the conference as Maryland held a 4-0 lead through most of the game. The Huskers started a ninth-inning rally, which brought up the junior second baseman who went yard 21 times in the regular season. Anderson had the swing he wanted, but the “Chuck” struck again.
“It’s a big park, so you never really know,” Anderson said postgame. “But yeah, I felt like I got a good swing on it.”
The No. 4-seeded Huskers fell to the No. 1-seeded Terrapins 4-2 in the Big Ten Tournament semifinals. The loss puts an end to Nebraska’s season that featured several ups and downs.
Sophomore pitcher Jackson Brockett got the start, as Nebraska wanted to save their ace for the possible second game. A 6-4-3 double play erased a leadoff walk, as Brockett struck out a Terrapin for the final out. The Huskers went three up, three down in the bottom of the inning with two groundouts and a lineout.
Maryland jumped out to the early lead with a productive second inning starting with a leadoff double. A single moved the runner to third, while the Terrapins resorted to small-ball tactics to the surprise of the Huskers. Two consecutive bunt singles caused miscommunication in the Nebraska infield, scoring one and loading the bases. A two-RBI single added to the Maryland lead with no outs. Junior shortstop Brice Matthews took matters into his own hands with a 6-3 double play, and another groundout ended the Terrapin attack.
The Huskers could not get anything going on offense, with the second inning ending with a diving Maryland catch on a flyout by freshman third baseman Dylan Carey. The Terrapins had all the momentum with the 3-0 lead.
Brockett’s day was over after two lackluster innings, and sophomore pitcher Corbin Hawkins took the hill. Despite allowing a one-out single, Hawkins pitched a scoreless frame. With the season on the line, the Husker pitchers had no room for error.
“When you’re in an elimination game, you just want to try and avoid that crooked number at all costs,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “You just don’t really have the good fortune of just kind of letting a guy let it ride a little bit.”
Junior right fielder Cole Evans gave Nebraska its first hit of the contest with a one-out single. He immediately got in scoring position by stealing second, and senior center fielder Casey Burnham moved him to third on a groundout. However, a Matthews strikeout left Evans stranded and the Huskers remained scoreless.
While being known for their dominant deep ball, the Terrapins continued to take advantage of the short game, hitting back-to-back singles while a sacrifice bunt moved them to second and third. Nebraska once again went to its bullpen as fifth-year pitcher Kyle Perry took over, walking the first batter he faced to load the bases. Perry settled in quickly, retiring the next two batters and keeping the deficit at three runs. Senior first baseman Charlie Fischer maneuvered his way into scoring position with a single and Terrapin wild pitch, but the Huskers came up empty after a strikeout by junior catcher Ben Columbus.
Maryland returned to the long ball in the fifth, hitting a solo shot to left off of Perry. He bounced back, striking out the next two batters, but the 4-0 lead seemed insurmountable for the Husker offense the way they were playing.
Evans hit a two-out double, putting a Husker in scoring position for the third straight inning. Nebraska left him stranded just like the previous two instances, with Burnham flying out to left field.
The Terrapins reached double-digits in the hit column with a leadoff single in the sixth inning. That ended Perry’s day, as well as his Husker career, and fellow fifth-year pitcher Shay Schanaman took the mound for his last time in a Nebraska uniform. Schanaman pitched a scoreless frame, getting all three outs on fielder’s choices to second.
The Huskers had their best chance yet again in the bottom frame, with Matthews earning a free pass and Anderson hitting a single to lead things off. While Swansen grounding into a double play did not help, it still advanced Matthews to third. A Fischer walk put runners on the corners, but Columbus flew out, ending the Huskers' opportunity to get some runs back.
Schanaman tossed a 1-2-3 inning in the seventh, as the Terrapins could not get a good swing off of him, grounding out three times. Evans reached first on a walk in the bottom of the inning, but that was all, as the offense had no response to Maryland’s defense.
While Nebraska was down-and-out offensively, Schanaman was dealing on the mound. The reliever kept the Huskers in the game, adding two more scoreless innings.
“Our pitching more than gave us a chance to win the game,” Bolt said postgame. “There’s no question about it.”
Nebraska did not go down without a fight in the bottom of the ninth, as Maryland made things interesting, walking Columbus, Carey and redshirt sophomore designated hitter Garrett Anglim to load the bases with no outs. After making a pitching change, Evans put the Huskers on the board with an RBI single on a full count, scoring Columbus.
Fifth-year pinch hitter Griffin Everitt took the plate after hitting a grand slam against Maryland earlier in the season. He could not replicate that feat, striking out despite having an early 3-0 advantage. Matthews brought in Carey on a sacrifice fly that was almost a disaster for the Terrapins as two outfielders collided while making the catch.
That brought up Anderson for possibly his final at-bat as a Husker. With a chance at walking it off and forcing a second game, Anderson came up short, flying out to the right field warning track, ending Nebraska’s season in a 4-2 defeat.
“We did everything we could to get back in that game,” Bolt said postgame. “Like [Anderson] said, it’s just a big ballpark, it’s not a good day to hit… but that was a great swing in that situation.”
After giving up the walk-off home run on Thursday, Schanaman redeemed himself, throwing four hitless innings. Schanaman walked off the mound for one final time after a phenomenal Husker career, ranking in the program’s top five all-time for career strikeouts.
“It’s a sickening feeling knowing that it’s the last game, but it’s gonna happen regardless of when or where,” Schanaman said postgame. “I wouldn’t trade any moment or any game for anything. It’s been awesome.”
Evans had three of the five hits for Nebraska while he and Matthews each had an RBI. Anderson and one hit to keep his batting average well over .400 on the year.
Nebraska finished with two runs on five hits and one error. Maryland finished with four runs on 10 hits and no errors.
The Huskers now head into the offseason losing 10 seniors as well as Anderson and Matthews to the MLB draft. While replacing that experience is no easy task, Bolt knows it has to be done and will do whatever it takes to make the team better.
“We’ve taken a step forward,” Bolt said postgame. “And that’s what we got to continue to do.”