Nebraska lost to Omaha 6-5 in ten innings on Tuesday despite sending the game to extra innings after being down 5-0. The Mavericks secured the season series with the win, as they won the first matchup 10-6 back in March.
Freshman pitcher Caleb Clark got the start on the mound in what looked to be a clean first inning with two quick outs. However, a walk put a runner on first. The Mavericks then hit a ball that senior right fielder Charlie Fischer could not catch on a dive attempt, resulting in an RBI triple for the Mavericks. Junior shortstop Brice Matthews got on base in the bottom of the inning with a leadoff single but was later caught stealing. Consecutive strikeouts ended the inning with Omaha leading 1-0.
The Huskers once again shot themselves in the foot in the second inning as a fielding error — on what would have been a double play — resulted in runners at the corners. Omaha drove another run-in with a sacrifice fly to extend its lead to 2-0. Nebraska could not respond, going strikeout, foul out, walk, fly out in the bottom frame. The slow start cost Nebraska throughout the game.
“One of the biggest things we talk about is coming out and setting the tone,” redshirt sophomore designated hitter Garrett Anglim said postgame. “We want to be the aggressors off the bat, and I didn’t feel like we had that today. So that’s kind of where the frustration came in."
Omaha continued to lay it on in the third inning. After a leadoff single, the Mavericks hit a two-run home run to left field that barely stayed fair. Another single ended Clark’s day after just two innings, adding another rough outing to his season.
“He got ahead,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “He threw strikes… he just didn’t put them away when he had the chance to.”
Sophomore pitcher Corbin Hawkins took his place, keeping Omaha scoreless, but the Huskers were still down 4-0. Nebraska looked to cut away at the Mavericks' lead with Matthews and senior center fielder Casey Burnham reaching base with two outs, but a fly out by junior second baseman Max Anderson ended the inning prematurely.
Nebraska held Omaha to a scoreless inning for the first time in the fourth with Hawkins going three up, three down with a pair of strikeouts. The Huskers had runners on first and second with Fischer and Anglim hitting singles, but they could not get any further after a ground out by sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen.
A pair of Maverick singles put runners at the corners, and they added another run thanks to a sacrifice fly, making it 5-0 in favor of Omaha. Matthews gave Nebraska a runner in scoring position in the bottom of the fifth, reaching second on an error. The Huskers finally got on the board with Burnham hitting an RBI double to score Matthews. Burnham reached third but a lineout by sophomore catcher Josh Caron ended the inning with Omaha ahead 5-1.
Sophomore pitcher Drew Christo took over on the mound, making his first appearance since the last time the two teams played. He went three up, three down in the quick inning. Nebraska capitalized in the bottom frame with Anglim reaching first after getting hit by a pitch. Swansen then hit a two-run home run to left center cutting the lead to 5-3. His seventh home run of the season also extended the Huskers' streak to 11 games in a row with a homer.
Christo’s night was over after six productive pitches and senior pitcher Shay Schanaman came in on the mound and went three up, three down in the seventh. Anderson got a single to put the potential tying run at the plate but was picked off to end the inning with the score the same.
Schanaman pitched another scoreless frame while Nebraska cut the Maverick lead to just a run after an Anglim home run barely cleared the left-field fence. His fourth homer of the season made it 5-4 Omaha heading into the ninth inning.
Despite loading the bases with two outs, the Huskers escaped the top of the ninth without allowing a run. Nebraska was down to its final chance and got off to a strong start with Matthews reaching first after getting hit by a pitch with one out.
A Burnham double moved Matthews to third and Anderson was intentionally walked to load the bases. Fischer came up big, barely beating the throw on what would have been a game-ending double play. Instead, Matthews scored the tying run. A Caron strikeout left Burnham stranded at third and sent the game to extra innings knotted up 5-5.
Omaha took control early in the tenth, loading the bases with one out after a walk and two singles. A sacrifice fly gave the Mavericks their first run since the fifth inning and the 6-5 advantage. Another flyout ended the inning putting the pressure on the Huskers with two players who had already hit homers due up. However, Nebraska fell flat, as Columbus and Anglim struck out and Swansen flew out to right and ended the game. Despite the comeback, The Huskers were on the losing end to their in-state rival again, 6-5.
This is a brutal loss for the Huskers, as they fall to 95th in RPI after entering the day at 78th. This continues Nebraska’s struggle to put together quality performances consistently.
“We’re not showing up,” Bolt said postgame. “We’re a step slow on defense. Our approach at the plate was pretty atrocious I thought for the entire night.”
Nebraska finished with five runs on nine hits and two errors. Omaha finished with six runs on 11 hits and two errors.
The Huskers, now 18-11-1, will be at home this weekend as they take on Northwestern in a three-game series.