After an unexpected extra-inning loss to Omaha on Tuesday — the second loss to the Mavericks this season — Nebraska responded with an 8-3 win over Northwestern on Friday afternoon in the first of a three game weekend series. The Huskers advanced to a 19-11-1 (5-2 Big Ten) record.
“The difference for me in this game, for this team, and it was a great sign was we were so locked in early and we just kind of kept coming,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “That’s what allowed us to go finish the game the way that we did.”
The Huskers entrusted junior left-handed pitcher Emmett Olson with the keys as he started on the bump. Entering the game, the southpaw boasted a 5-1 record with a 3.04 ERA and 52 strikeouts while stifling opponents to a .181 batting average.
Nebraska wasted no time flashing leather in the first inning as Olson notched two pitchers fielding practice-like groundouts and junior right fielder Cole Evans recorded an out on a diving catch.
Wildcat junior right-handed pitcher Matt McClure retired the side in order to close out the first inning and keep donuts on the scoreboard.
Olson tallied his first strikeout of the afternoon in a three-up, three-down frame in the second inning.
The Huskers’ first base runner came on a hit-by-pitch in the bottom of the second inning, as sophomore designated hitter Garrett Anglim was awarded first base. A balk by McClure advanced Anglim to second base but his time on the base path lasted only three batters and failed to produce a run.
Northwestern scored first in the top of the third inning on a home run into left-center field by senior catcher Cooper Foard, whose towering solo shot nearly left the ballpark for the 1-0 lead. After giving up a walk, Olson recorded another strikeout before the base runner was caught stealing second base to end the inning.
Junior shortstop Brice Matthews reached first base in the bottom of the third inning on a pitch clock violation walk with two outs. Matthews stole second base, but a groundout left yet another base runner stranded.
Back-to-back walks kickstarted the fourth inning for the Wildcats, as they threatened with base runners on first and second base. The pressures increased as a wild pitch that bounced to the backstop moved both base runners to second and third before another walk loaded the bases with only one out recorded. A two-RBI single by Northwestern sophomore designated hitter Alex Roessner extended the lead to 3-0.
Bolt saw enough, as he called in sophomore right-handed pitcher Corbin Hawkins from the bullpen. Hawkins retired the first batter he faced with a 6-4-3 double play.
Junior second baseman Max Anderson gave the Huskers their first hit of the contest with a single into left field in the bottom of the fourth inning. Anglim joined Anderson on the bases on a walk to bring the tying run up to the plate. A fielder's choice by sophomore catcher Josh Caron advanced Anderson to third base before he scored the only run of the inning on a sacrifice fly into right field and Caron reached second base on a throwing error, as Nebraska trailed 3-1.
Hawkins retired the side in order in the top of the fifth inning.
The Wildcats went to the bullpen in the bottom of the fifth inning with freshman right-handed pitcher Sam Garewal.
A leadoff double by freshman third baseman Dylan Carey placed a Husker base runner in scoring position. Evans reached first base on a fielder’s choice while advancing Carey to third. Matthews then cleared the bases with a two-RBI double before advancing to third base on the throw to the plate, tying the game at 3-3. Anderson extended his season home run total to 12 with a two-run dinger into left-center field to give Nebraska a 5-3 lead.
“[Anderson] started off with a single and everything, and we just kept going from then,” Matthews said postgame. “He’s kind of a tone-setter when he gets going and he’s the best hitter I know.”
Senior pinch hitter Efry Cervantes added another run on an RBI single to score Anglim, who reached on an error in the infield and advanced to third base on a passed ball.
Northwestern returned to the bullpen with junior right-handed pitcher David Utagawa. With just one pitch, he tallied the final out of the five-run inning, as the Wildcats trailed 6-3.
Carey began the bottom of the sixth inning with a single through the infield but was picked off shortly after reaching first base. Matthews joined Anderson as the second Nebraska batter to hit a home run in the game, extending the lead to 7-3.
With two outs tallied in the top of the seventh inning, the Huskers tapped senior left-handed pitcher Kyle Perry from the bullpen, who retired the first batter he faced on a strikeout.
“I’d like to say it’s level but if I’m being real honest, it’s pretty high right now,” Hawkins said postgame of his confidence level. “I’ve kind of strung together some good outings lately.”
Nebraska wasn’t the only team digging back into the bullpen, as Northwestern senior right-handed pitcher Jack Sauser took the mound.
A leadoff double by Anderson, who advanced to third on the second balk committed by the Wildcat pitching staff, amounted to another run on an RBI-groundout by Anglim for an 8-3 Husker lead.
The Wildcats sent junior right-handed pitcher Kellen Pate, who held the Huskers to no runs, to the bump in the eighth inning.
Perry closed out the game for Nebraska to hold Northwestern to its fifth-straight zero-run inning.
The Huskers finished the game with eight runs on eight hits and zero errors, while the Wildcats finished with three runs on four hits and two errors.
The two teams are set to face off again on Saturday at 2 p.m.
“It’s going to be chilly tomorrow, so bring your chicken broth,” Bolt said.