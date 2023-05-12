Junior pitcher Emmett Olson feared his season was over a week ago. A line drive hit by Maryland last Friday struck his foot, prompting him to leave the game early. One week later, Olson was back on the mound leading Nebraska to an important Big Ten Victory over Penn State.
The Huskers defeated the Nittany Lions 19-5 on Friday in a pivotal game when it comes to the team's Big Ten tournament hopes. A weather delay pushed the game back an hour, but that did not bother the Huskers as they had a complete game from almost everyone in the lineup.
Olson and the Husker defense started the game out strong with a quick inning ending in a double play. Senior center fielder Casey Burnham kept that momentum going in the bottom of the first, hitting a triple to the right field corner. However, consecutive strikeouts left him stranded as the game remained scoreless.
Olson looked great in the second, striking out the side. The bone bruise did not hinder OIson’s performance whatsoever.
“I didn’t even need to tape it up,” Olson said postgame. “Throughout the day and throughout yesterday I did treatment, and I felt 100%.”
Nebraska went three up, three down itself in the bottom inning keeping the game scoreless.
A leadoff walk in the third put a man on, as Olson’s pitches began to look uneasy. Freshman third baseman Dylan Carey stepped up with possibly the play of his young career, jumping to catch a line out before throwing a laser to first for the double play. The play ignited Olson to throw his fourth strikeout of the game, ending the inning.
Fifth-year first baseman Efry Cervantes got on base in the bottom frame with a single. He was not on first for long as junior shortstop Brice Matthews took the very next pitch yard for a two-run blast. His team-leading 20th home run put Nebraska up 2-0 after three.
Both teams were unable to put up a run in the fourth, and Olson let up his first blunder in the fifth, giving up a home run on the first pitch of the inning. The Nittany Lions tied the game two batters later with another homer. Olson pitched well the rest of the inning, striking out the final batter, but the two pitches he wanted back made it 2-2.
Nebraska responded in the bottom of the inning in a massive way with Cervantes and Matthews each reaching base before a wild pitch moved them to second and third, respectively. Burnham brought Cervantes home with a sacrifice bunt while junior second baseman Max Anderson scored Matthews with a single. Consecutive walks loaded the bases with sophomore catcher Josh Caron sending one home after getting hit by a pitch.
A sacrifice fly by junior right fielder Cole Evans scored another while Carey cleared the bases with a two-RBI triple. Cervantes came up for his second at-bat of the inning, topping his previous one with an RBI double. The seven-run inning gave the Huskers a 9-2 lead. The big bottom frame helped Nebraska move away from the way the game was shaping out to be.
“I know the score ended up lopsided, but for five innings it was a Friday night fight,” head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “It was just like that the flip switched on, and we were just really, really competitive.”
Olson rebounded after the previous inning, going three up, three down in the sixth while Nebraska left Burnham on third after a double play ended its inning.
The seventh inning saw Olson give up his third home run of the game, a two-run shot to right field, cutting the Nebraska lead to 9-4. That was not a problem for the Huskers, as they had another great bounce-back inning starting with a walk and two bunt singles by Evans and Carey loading the bases. Cervantes brought in a run while reaching base on a Nittany Lion error, and Burnham scored Evans on a sacrifice fly.
Anderson cleared the bases with a stand-up double and later scored off of another Penn State error. Caron batted in another run on an RBI single, and Nebraska jumped out to a 15-4 lead. The Huskers' offense was clicking on all cylinders, making it easy to produce runs.
“If you personally can’t get it done, you know the guy behind you is going to pick you up,” Cervantes said postgame. “That’s one thing that Coach Bolt always preaches… and that’s what this team is capable of.”
Olson’s night came to an end after going seven innings, and sophomore pitcher Jackson Brockett took over going three up, three down. Carey started the eighth inning with a leadoff double, and Matthews reached base thanks to a hit-by-pitch. Anderson scored Carey with a single, and sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen put the icing on the cake, hitting a three-run blast to left center field. The no-doubter gave Swansen his 15th home run on the season and moved the Husker lead to 19-4.
The Nittany Lions added a single run in the ninth inning, but Nebraska closed things out with a convincing 19-5 win.
Olson tossed six strikeouts while being able to go for most of the game, giving Nebraska the ability to preserve its bullpen for the rest of the series. Carey was a home run shy of the cycle as eight of the nine starters recorded an RBI.
“It’s so much fun because everyone has a part in the success,” Cervantes said postgame. “Everyone loves to be here and we all love each other.”
The game left coach Bolt with little complaints, as the offense and defense came through when it mattered most.
“We got shut down innings when we needed them and when they scored we scored,” Bolt said postgame.
Nebraska finished with 19 runs on 16 hits and no errors. Penn State finished with five runs on five hits and four errors.
The Huskers, now 27-20-1 (11-8 Big Ten), face off against the Nittany Lions again on Saturday with hopes of clinching the season series.