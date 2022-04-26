The bats were hot on both sides on Tuesday night as Nebraska baseball held on to a late lead to beat Kansas State 8-6 at Haymarket Park.
Freshman pitcher Jackson Brockett got the start for the Huskers but was pulled quickly, giving up three hits and four runs in 3.1 innings pitched.
However, Nebraska’s offense started rolling in the bottom of the first inning as senior left fielder Cam Chick was hit by a pitch and later stole second during freshman right fielder Garret Anglim’s at-bat. Chick’s steal started an impressive frame on the basepaths in which the Huskers totaled six stolen bases in the first inning alone.
Kansas State freshman pitcher Ty Ruhl, who started the contest, allowed five earned runs on five hits in just over an inning of work while also being on the mound for Nebraska’s base-stealing barrage.
“Just kind of knowing that we can do that and set some innings up and speed the game up a little bit, you know, that was the game plan,” Nebraska baseball manager Will Bolt said postgame.
After Anglim struck out swinging, senior catcher Griffin Everitt worked a walk from Wildcat junior pitcher Wesley Moore, followed by both Chick and Everitt advancing a base via steal.
Sophomore third baseman Max Anderson stepped into the box after Everitt with both runners in scoring position and delivered with a two-run single into left field, giving the Huskers an early 2-0 lead.
The Wildcats answered back in the top of the second inning. A walk and hit-by-pitch put runners on first and second, and after back-to-back Wildcat singles, Kansas State tied it up at 2-2.
The hits picked up in the fourth inning as both teams brought runners across to score in the frame.
Three straight walks by Husker pitchers allowed the Wildcats to load the bases. Freshman pitcher CJ Hood was brought in to relieve Brockett and met much of the same trouble that his teammate did on the mound.
A groundout to third base scored a run for the Wildcats, putting them ahead 3-2. Hood struggled to throw strikes for the Huskers, throwing a wild pitch past home to bring across another Wildcat run. Kansas State was held in check from there, taking a 4-2 lead into the bottom of the fourth inning.
Then, the Husker offense exploded for one of their best offensive innings of the season in the bottom of the fourth.
Freshman designated hitter Garrett Swansen got hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, then advanced all the way home on a triple to center field from freshman second baseman Core Jackson.
With one out in the inning and Jackson on third base, Chick kept the hitting party going with another triple to center field, pushing Jackson across home plate to tie the game at 4-4.
Anglim’s groundout gave Chick a clear path home for another run.
Now up 5-4, the hits continued to come for the Huskers.
Anderson extended the lead by two runs, sending a missile over the left field fence, and scoring a lone Everitt from first to gain Nebraska a three-run advantage.
With 11 runs already on the scoreboard through four innings, the Wildcats’ offense did not let up its hitting. The call by Anderson was answered by the Wildcats with a two run home run of their own, narrowing the Husker lead to just one.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Huskers got an insurance run across the plate to take an 8-6 lead following an RBI single from Swansen.
The bullpens from both teams were leaned on heavily in the game, and rightfully so after the first four innings of pure contact.
Junior pitcher Mason Ornelas pitched three innings for the Huskers, striking out four batters and giving up two earned runs. Junior pitcher Braxton Bragg closed the game for the Huskers in the ninth inning, striking out one Wildcat and retiring the rest to give the Huskers an 8-6 win.
“You know [Ornelas] wobbled early, we scored the five spot and then he walks the lead off hitter and gives up a jack, but then after that I thought his attack was a lot better,” Bolt said.
Anderson finished the game with four RBIs on three hits, one of them being the aforementioned two-run home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. The Huskers did leave 11 men on base, showing no signs of improvement in that aspect.
Senior shortstop Efry Cervantes also had a productive outing, making a number of plays in the field to save the Huskers some runs. His dive to third base in the third inning helped keep the game tied at 2-2 early on.
“Honestly [Cervantes] saved us defensively. The overturned call was huge and he made two great plays to his left and probably saved, I don't know, three runs at least. He played great,” Bolt said.
The win pushes the Huskers to 16-23 overall on the season, and Nebraska next takes on Omaha back in Haymarket Park on Wednesday.