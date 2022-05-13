Nebraska baseball dropped a late season game, falling 8-3 to Illinois on Friday night. Only managing six hits in the contest, the Nebraska offense was unable to close the gap on its early deficit.
After four innings, Illinois jumped ahead 7-1, and retired 12 straight Husker batters to secure its lead.
Sophomore pitcher Cole Kirschsieper earned the win for Illinois. Kirschsieper pitched seven innings, allowed just one run, struck out nine and walked one.
However, Nebraska struck first in the top of the second. Junior left fielder Leighton Banjoff walked, and advanced to second off a single from freshman shortstop Core Jackson. Freshman designated hitter Josh Caron hit a single into left field, sending Banjoff home as he zipped past the offline throw to score the run.
Illinois started its scoring in the bottom of the second inning. Sophomore second baseman Brody Harding opened the inning with a double, and scored on a throwing error by Jackson.
The scoring continued in the bottom of the third inning. Back-to-back singles from junior catcher Jacob Campbell and junior left fielder Cam McDonald put two runners on base with no outs.
Junior designated hitter Kellen Sarver hit another single, which scored Campbell. The Fighting Illini next extended their lead with their biggest hit yet, a three-run home run from senior center fielder Taylor Jackson to put Illinois up 5-1.
Illinois jumped further ahead in the bottom of the fourth inning. Sophomore first baseman Justin Janas led the inning off with a double, scoring on McDonald’s line drive double down the left field line.
On a full count, Harding hit a slap hit single, scoring McDonald and extending the Fighting Illini lead to 7-1.
Illinois added its final run in the top of the eighth inning. Harding’s double to left field was just out of reach of the diving Banjoff. Harding then stole third, and scored on a single from sophomore right fielder Danny Doligale.
Nebraska found its offense in the top of the ninth, but it was too late to matter.
A hit-by-pitch, single, and walk loaded the bases, but the Huskers were down to their final out in the contest.
Jackson then found a gap in the right side with his single, scoring two to trim the lead to 8-3.
The momentum was short lived. Illinois brought in senior pitcher Tommy Green, who forced Caron to pop out to end the game.
Nebraska now falls to 7-12 in conference, putting hopes of making the Big Ten Tournament in serious jeopardy.
The second game of Nebraska’s weekend series at Illinois starts Saturday at 3 p.m.