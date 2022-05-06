Nebraska baseball had an outstanding start to its weekend series, defeating Minnesota 12-5 on Friday night.
The offense led the way in the Husker win with 14 hits and four multi-run innings.
In the top of the first inning, freshman right fielder Garrett Anglim continued his recent hot streak, hitting a single in his first at-bat. The next batter, senior catcher Griffin Everitt, singled to short, where Minnesota junior shortstop Noah Berghammer collided with Anglim as he was rounding second base, allowing Anglim to reach third. Junior left fielder Leighton Banjoff singled Anglim home, giving Nebraska the early 1-0 lead.
A walk loaded the bases for junior designated hitter Colby Gomes who stood tough in the box, battling back from a 1-2 count to a full count. On the payoff pitch, Gomes got hit by pitch to drive in a run.
Minnesota jumped ahead in the bottom of the second, aided by having the bases loaded with no outs. The first Golden Gopher run was scored on a hit-by-pitch. Berghammer then sent a high fly ball to right-center field where junior center fielder Luke Sartori made a diving catch, but it was not enough to prevent the tying run scoring. A second subsequent sac fly to Sartori led to Minnesota capturing the 3-2 lead.
In the bottom of the third, Minnesota put across an unearned run. Nebraska sophomore third baseman Max Anderson's two-out throw to first sailed wide, allowing a run to easily score from third.
Nebraska found its groove in the top of the fourth. Sartori laid down a crafty push bunt down the first base line, dodging the tag to reach first for an infield single.Senior second baseman Efry Cervantes bunted Sartori over to second, and a groundout sent Sartori to third.
Anglim’s two-out single scored Sartori to bring Nebraska within one run. The rally continued, with Everitt hitting a single through the gap.
The Huskers then surged in front as Anderson mashed a three-run home run, giving Nebraska a 6-4 lead.
Nebraska further extended its lead in the top of the fifth. Back-to-back singles and a sacrifice bunt put runners on second and third. Then junior pitcher Richie Holetz's pitch kareened offsenior catcher Chase Stanke's shin guard, scoring a run.
Another pitch in the at-bat got away from Minnesota, with a passed ball scoring a second unearned run, putting Nebraska up 8-4.
A three-run top of the ninth inning sealed the game for Nebraska. The Huskers loaded the bases without notching a single hit, as a hit-by-pitch and two walks gave the offense a scoring opportunity with only one out.
Everitt took full advantage of that opportunity, plating two runners on a double that snuck inside the right field line.Another unearned run gave Nebraska the 12-5 lead, as a wild pitch scored Anglim for his team-high third run of the game.
The next game of Nebraska’s road series starts on Saturday at 6 p.m.