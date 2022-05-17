In its final nonconference game of the regular season, Nebraska baseball ended on a high note defeating Oral Roberts 9-5 just two days after its eight-hour marathon loss to Illinois.
Things did not come easy early on for Nebraska, as Oral Roberts' big first inning put it in front. Three consecutive singles loaded the bases, putting senior pitcher Dawson McCarville on the ropes.
Sophomore third baseman Holden Breeze completed the threat, clearing the bases on a double and putting the Golden Eagles up 3-0.
Facing an early deficit, Nebraska remained undeterred. Following Oral Roberts’ lead, Nebraska answered by loading the bases and tying the game in the bottom of the frame.
Senior center fielder Cam Chick's single found the infield gap between the pitcher and first base, with Chick beating the throw to reach safely. Chick advanced to second on a groundout, and third on a single by sophomore third baseman Max Anderson.
Oral Roberts hit Gomes with a pitch, loading the bases with two outs. A wild pitch scored Chick, putting the first Husker run on the board.
Junior left fielder Leighton Banjoff's single tied the game, scoring two on the right field line drive.
“It was really big, we had a plan to come out fast and kinda just didn’t worry about what they were doing,” Anderson said postgame. “I feel like we stuck to our plan there.”
Nebraska took the lead in the bottom of the third. The Huskers notched two early baserunners on freshman right fielder Garrett Anglim's double and senior catcher Griffin Everitt's walk. Anderson placed a double just inside the right field line, scoring both runners and giving the Huskers a 5-3 advantage.
Banjoff then added another RBI to his total, hitting a fly single to left field, scoring Anderson and putting Nebraska up 6-3.
In the next frame, he added one of the best plays of the season in left field, making a sliding catch in foul territory and holding on after his collision with the wall.
In the bottom of the fourth, Nebraska extended its lead for good. Anglim started the scoring, launching a solo home run.
Oral Roberts then misplayed a slow dribbler to second from Anderson, allowing him to safely reach first.
Anderson later scored on another misplayed ball, with the throw home on Gomes' single getting past the catcher, extending the lead to 8-3.
In the top of the sixth inning, Breeze brought Oral Roberts closer with a two-run home run, ending the day for McCarville and cutting the lead to 8-5.
Nebraska responded with a run in the bottom of the seventh. Gomes led off the inning with a double, and moved to third on Banjoff's sacrifice bunt.
Freshman shortstop Core Jackson then hit a sharp ground ball to first, where the fielder's choice throw didn’t arrive in time, allowing Gomes to score and putting the score at its final 9-5.
Junior pitcher Mason Ornelas put away the final outs to record the save, including forcing the game-ending double play.
Nebraska next faces a crucial final conference series ahead of the Big Ten tournament, facing Michigan State starting Thursday at 6:35 p.m.