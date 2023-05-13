Nebraska defeated Penn State, 5-2, to mark its 10th-straight victory over the Nittany Lions and clinch the weekend series.
The series has thus far marked an opportunity for the Huskers to better position themselves in Big Ten standings, ahead of the tournament which takes place in Omaha in less than two weeks.
Nebraska, who once placed among the top of the conference, has middled out and found itself clawing to remain within the one of the eight potential tournament-qualifying teams.
Husker head coach Will Bolt put his faith in junior right-handed pitcher Jace Kaminska to keep the momentum rolling after a 19-5 victory on Friday night to open the series over Penn State.
Kaminska made quick work of the Nittany Lions, expending only 10 pitches to tally three outs to start the game.
Junior second baseman Max Anderson picked up his team-leading 17th-double of the season with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. However, his stay on the base path lasted one batter. Anderson’s extra-base hit tied for seventh in national rankings.
Penn State flirted with claiming the lead to start the second inning as a two-out single and a passed ball placed a base runner in scoring position. Kaminska stranded the base runner, bouncing back from a 3-0 count and turning it into a flyout on a 3-2 count.
An infield error gave Nebraska an immediate base runner in the form of sophomore designated hitter Josh Caron. The Huskers opted for small-ball with a sacrifice bunt by junior catcher Ben Columbus to advance Caron into scoring position.
Junior right fielder Cole Evans scored Caron with an RBI-single into left-center field, before advancing to second base on a throwing error for a 1-0 lead. Freshman third baseman Dylan Carey joined in on the action with an RBI-single of his own to score Evans and add another run to the lead.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to have the long-ball kind of in our back pocket when we need it,” Evans said postgame. “That wasn’t the case tonight.”
Kaminska secured two quick outs in the top of the third before a throwing error on a routine grounder awarded the Nittany Lions a base runner. The defense responded with a quick groundout to leave the runner at first base.
Nebraska went down in order in the bottom of the inning, still holding on to its 2-0 advantage.
Penn State collected its second hit of the contest in the top of the fourth inning with two outs, but Kaminska continued his trend of responding with a quick out to prevent any scoring.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Huskers placed base runners on first and second in the forms of sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen and Caron. Columbus laid down his second sacrifice bunt to advance both runners to second and third. Evans picked up another RBI on a sacrifice fly to score Columbus and extend Nebraska’s lead to 3-0.
Kaminska notched his fourth and fifth strikeout of the game to keep his scoreless outing intact in the fifth inning.
In the bottom frame, junior shortstop Brice Matthews led off with a walk and attempted to join the 20 home runs and stolen bases in a season club but was caught stealing.
Kaminska continued to deal in the sixth inning, picking up his sixth strikeout and retiring three more batters to mark six straight.
In the sequence of a Caron double, Columbus sacrifice bunt and Evans single, the Huskers added another run for a 4-0 lead.
“It’s something that [Columbus] has been working on because it should be part of his game and it has been part of his game,” Bolt said postgame. “It’s just a matter of doing what it takes to help the team and he laid down some beautiful [bunts].”
Evans made his way to third base, narrowly avoiding the swipe on an infield groundout. Senior first baseman Efry Cervantes notched an RBI-single to score Evans and extend the lead to 5-0. Cervantes then left the game with an injury that occurred as he rounded first base. Bolt confirmed postgame that Cervantes underwent a hamstring injury. Senior first baseman Charlie Fischer entered the game for Cervantes in the seventh inning.
Kaminska gave up his first run of the contest on a first-pitch dinger as the Nittany Lions hopped on the scoreboard trailing 5-1. Penn State launched another solo homer to bring it within three runs of tying the game, 5-2.
Nebraska went three up, three down, in the bottom of the seventh maintaining its lead at 5-2 but not offering any insurance runs.
Senior right-handed pitcher Shay Schanaman entered in the eighth inning for Kaminska, who notched seven strikeouts and allowed four hits in seven frames.
“Tonight I was definitely super competitive and aggressive and coming after hitters,” Kaminska said postgame. “It just felt good.”
Schanaman retired all three batters he faced, adding a pair of strikeouts.
Evans collected his third hit of the day with two outs to mark a perfect performance at the plate but the single bore no fruit.
Schanaman secured the save, despite a rocky ninth inning that left Husker fans holding their breath.
Nebraska finished with five runs on nine hits with one error. Penn State finished with two runs on four hits with two errors.
The Huskers advanced to a 28-20-1 (12-8 Big Ten) record and will return for the series and regular-season finale on Sunday at 11 a.m.