Nebraska defeated Kansas State, 6-1, in a midweek road game, returning back to the win column after an unexpected defeat at Abilene Christian just a few days prior.
The first three Husker batters went down in order, while freshman left-handed pitcher Caleb Clark encountered some trouble in the first inning. Clark surrendered a leadoff double and a walk before securing two flyouts and a groundout to end the inning.
In the top of the second inning, sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen and catcher Josh Caron began the inning — buffered by a strikeout — both being hit by a pitch. The pair of base runners advanced to third and second base, respectively, before a sacrifice fly from redshirt sophomore designated hitter Garrett Anglim scored Swansen for a 1-0 lead. Junior Cole Evans tallied an RBI single, scoring Caron and extending the lead to 2-0.
In the bottom of the second inning, a hit-by-pitch manifested into one run for the Wildcats through two singles as they trailed, 2-1.
The only activity in the top of the third inning for Nebraska came from junior shortstop Brice Matthews, who singled into center field.
Husker head coach Will Bolt called in the bullpen early, tapping sophomore right-handed pitcher Corbin Hawkins who went three up, three down in the bottom of the third inning.
Swansen and junior first baseman Ben Columbus began the fourth inning with singles. Their efforts fell short and amounted to zero runs as a groundout double play and strikeout eliminated any potential threat.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Kansas State knocked on the door of a tie, or even claiming the lead. That door was immediately closed by redshirt sophomore left-handed pitcher Will Walsh. The southpaw inherited base runners on first and second with two outs. Despite a nearly costly throw to first base — saved by junior second baseman Max Anderson — Walsh managed to secure the final out in just two pitches, leaving two base runners stranded.
Senior center fielder Casey Burnham sent a single into center field for the sole Nebraska hit in the top of the fifth inning.
Walsh yielded a single in the bottom of the fifth inning but escaped with two flyouts and a popout.
Anderson started the sixth inning with a single through the infield but in another scoreless inning, it amounted to nothing.
Senior left-handed pitcher Jake Bunz entered in the bottom of the sixth inning. He notched two quick outs through a flyout and strikeout, before giving up a walk and rebounding with another strikeout.
A single, hit-by-pitch and a fielder’s choice loaded the bases for the Huskers with zero outs. The bat of Matthews — through a two-RBI double — scored two of the three runs and extended Nebraska’s lead to 4-1. The added-on runs became the only runs, as the Huskers ended the top of the seventh inning with the bases loaded.
Nebraska went to the bullpen again in the bottom of the seventh inning with senior right-handed pitcher Shay Schanaman. He retired the side to protect the lead.
Despite some threats at the top of the eighth inning, both teams failed to put up any runs in the inning.
An Anderson solo homer in the top of the ninth inning and an RBI single from Caron added insurance to the Huskers’ lead, extending it to 6-1.
Schanaman closed out the ninth inning surrendering only a base hit.
Nebraska finished the game with six runs on 12 hits and zero errors, while the Wildcats scored one run on seven hits and zero errors.
The Huskers advance to 16-9-1 (2-1 Big Ten play) and will travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan to face the Wolverines on Apr. 7-9 in their second conference series.