Lincoln, NE (68508)

Today

Windy with rain showers. High near 50F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.