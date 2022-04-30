Playing wire-to-wire until the final out, Nebraska baseball lost a 1-0 game to Iowa on Friday.
Coming into the contest riding a three-game win streak, the Huskers looked to stay hot in all facets of play. However, Iowa had other plans.
Husker senior pitcher Shay Schanaman battled the Hawkeyes lineup throughout the afternoon, allowing just one run in seven innings pitched with eight strikeouts.
For the opposing Hawkeyes, sophomore pitcher Adam Mazur threw a complete game shutout against the Huskers, allowing just two hits with six strikeouts.
“[Mazur’s] has a great arm. I mean he was still throwing upper 90’s in the last inning there. He commanded the slider and his breaking ball was really good,” Nebraska baseball manager Will Bolt said postgame.
The first three innings went scoreless. The Hawkeyes held the lone hit in the game on a single to right field. Nebraska freshman second baseman Core Jackson made a nice diving play to end the top of the second inning defensively in his first game playing the position this season.
“I’m feeling really comfortable. I mean obviously it’s my first time playing it this year but yeah, every game I play, I get a little bit better at it,” Jackson said postgame.
In the top of the fourth inning with the score still knotted up at zero, Hawkeye senior infielder Izaya Fullard led off with a home run over the right field wall, breaking the scoreless tie.
With nothing going on offense, Schanaman was leaned on heavily as the game progressed. The Hawkeyes got two singles to land in the top of the fifth but could not capitalize as sophomore designated hitter Will Mulflur grounded into a double play to end the opportunity.
Nebraska continued to swing and miss at the plate, getting its first hit of the ballgame from Jackson in the bottom of the fifth on a single to right field. During the ensuing at-bat, Jackson was caught stealing second and back-to-back outs ended yet another scoreless inning for the Huskers.
Nebraska senior pitcher Tyler Martin came in to relieve Schanaman in the eighth for the Huskers and rewarded them with two shutdown innings.
Mazur retired the side most of the night for the Hawkeyes, giving up just his second hit of the game in the seventh inning to sophomore shortstop Brice Matthews via another single, this time through the left field gap.
Despite only being down one run, the gap seemed bigger than ever. Even with solid contact throughout the afternoon, the Husker hits just wouldn’t come.
“I honestly thought we did a good job squaring them up, we hit the ball hard, it was just, the wind played a factor,” Jackson said. “ We had some good swings off of [Mazur], they just didn't fall for us today.”
In very undramatic fashion, the Huskers finished the game without recording another hit, losing 1-0. The team totaled just two hits on the night, one of its worst offensive performances to date after scoring 41 combined runs during its three game win streak.
The Huskers return to Haymarket Park for game two against the Hawkeyes on Saturday.