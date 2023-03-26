Nebraska dropped the weekend series finale to Illinois, 10-7, shining further light on a recurring problem for the team — Sunday pitching.
“I don’t feel like we’ve played our best, you know, on the last day of the weekend,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “We battled at the end. We make it 10-7… We stayed in the fight but that’s just what’s expected.”
Senior right-handed pitcher Michael Garza started on the mound for the Huskers. He retired the first batter he faced before Fighting Illini senior first baseman Cam McDonald drove a solo home run to left center field — the first run scored in the first inning in the series for the Fighting Illini.
Garza responded with a groundout, but the Nebraska wind was favorable to the visiting team as Illinois sophomore left fielder Ryan Moerman sent a two-run dinger over the left field fence to place the Fighting Illini ahead, 3-0. Trailing by a trio of runs, a strikeout ended Garza’s first frame.
Entering the contest, Nebraska plated eight base runners between the first innings of games one and two. But the hosts failed to plate any in the first inning of the series finale.
Junior shortstop Brice Matthews and freshman third baseman Dylan Carey started the game with singles through the infield, then a hit by pitch loaded the bases with sophomore catcher Josh Caron accompanying Matthews and Carey. Caron’s time on base lasted just two pitches as a groundout down the third base line led to an inning-ending double play.
Illinois continued to collect base hits as a trio of singles loaded the bases with one out. Another run came by a wild pitch, advancing all three base runners and extending the Fighting Illini’s lead, 4-0.
McDonald tallied two more RBIs with an opposite-field single. Two three-spots in the first two innings kept Illinois ahead, 6-0.
After a throwing error committed by Fighting Illini junior right-handed pitcher Jack Wenninger, sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen found his own favor with the outfield wind. He blasted a two-run bomb — his fifth of the season — to center field to bring the Huskers within four runs, 6-2, in the bottom of the second inning.
Bolt tapped into the bullpen in the third inning with sophomore left-handed pitcher Jackson Brockett taking the bump. Brockett went three up, three down with a pair of strikeouts and a ground out to give Nebraska a fighting chance.
Junior second baseman Max Anderson also notched his fifth home run of the season with an opposite-field solo homer over the right field fence in the bottom of the third inning as the Huskers trailed, 6-3.
Brockett left the fourth inning with no additional damage after a leadoff single with a lineout, flyout and groundout.
Back-to-back walks in the bottom of the fourth inning brought the game-tying run to the plate in the form of Swansen, but a groundout double play and a flyout amounted to zero runs.
A two-out RBI-single into right-center field gave Illinois another run as it went up 7-3 in the top of the fifth inning. Brockett kept the runner stranded with a strikeout. Nebraska posted another scoreless inning in the bottom of the fifth inning as Wenninger retired the side in order.
The Fighting Illini brought in another run with the base runner on second base advancing to home plate by a wild pitch and passed ball, 8-3, in the top of the sixth inning.
Brockett secured the strikeout for the second out of the inning before Bolt called into the bullpen again. This time with freshman right-handed pitcher Will Rizzo, who gave up a walk and two more runs as Illinois went up a touchdown, 10-3. The inning ended through a fielder’s choice with the lead runner being forced out at second base.
The Huskers finished the bottom of the sixth inning with their third-straight inning with zero runs.
Senior left-handed pitcher Jake Bunz entered in relief in the top of the seventh inning. The southpaw — who is returning from a season-ending injury in 2022 — found a groove with his changeup as he recorded three strikeouts, while giving up a hit.
“It feels really good to be back here at Haymarket,” Bunz said postgame. “It’s been two years since I’ve thrown here, so to get outs like the way I did it was a confidence builder.”
The Fighting Illini sent a lefty of their own to the bump, junior pitcher Alex Vera, in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Swansen tattooed his second home run of the game — and sixth of the season — into left field as Nebraska trailed, 10-4. The solo shot revived the Huskers as back-to-back singles preceded a near three-run blast over the right field fence. Illinois sophomore right fielder Danny Doligale narrowly robbed the deep flyball to keep his team comfortably ahead.
“I’ve just been sitting fastball and adjusting,” Swansen said postgame. “I’ve been seeing the ball well, and pitches happen to be thrown in good spots and I’ve just been executing.”
The threat became enough for Fighting Illini junior right-handed pitcher Korey Bunselmeyer to enter the game.
A wild pitch and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases with two outs before a walk kept the bases loaded and added a Nebraska run as it trailed, 10-5.
Illinois returned to the bullpen with senior right-handed pitcher TJ Constertina, who ended the inning with a fielder’s choice between the middle infielders.
Bunz — in a sequence of lineouts, and two flyouts — retired the side in order in the top of the eighth inning.
A leadoff infield single by junior pinch hitter Ben Columbus and a single by Swansen placed base runners on the corners for the Huskers with one out. Columbus scored on a fielder’s choice as senior first baseman Efry Cervantes reached first base.
Nebraska trailed 10-6 at the start of the ninth inning with five runs and six outs between it and a victory.
Senior right-handed pitcher Shay Schanaman headed to the mound in the top of the ninth inning for the Huskers. He gave up one hit, while tallying a pair of strikeouts.
Anderson launched a solo dinger — his second of the game and sixth of the season — into right-center field to bring Nebraska within three runs, 10-7, with one out.
Constertina closed out the inning yielding only Anderson’s homer and ending the game.
The Huskers fell to a 13-8-1 (2-1 Big Ten) record on the season, while the Fighting Illini improved to an 11-9 (1-2) record. Nebraska finished the game with seven runs on 12 hits with one error. Illinois posted 10 runs on 14 hits with one error.
The Huskers will host North Dakota State on March 28 at 6:05 p.m.