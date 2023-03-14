Nebraska dropped its first home game of the season Tuesday in a 10-6 loss to Omaha. It was a game in which the Mavericks simply outplayed the Huskers.
“We played lazy,” junior shortstop Brice Matthews said postgame. “We didn’t compete as hard as they did.
Senior pitcher Michael Garza got the start on the mound for Nebraska. The Huskers had a quick top of the inning despite giving up a leadoff single on the first pitch of the game, as a Garza strikeout and double play followed. Nebraska went three up, three down in the bottom frame, keeping the game scoreless.
Garza continued his hot start, striking out two batters in the top of the second while Omaha pitcher Charlie Bell tossed three strikeouts of his own in the bottom of the frame.
The Huskers' offense finally got going in the third inning with fifth-year designated hitter Griffin Everitt drawing a leadoff walk. Fifth-year third baseman Efry Cervantes gave Nebraska its first hit of the game with a single that moved Everitt to third. Junior center fielder Cole Evans then showed why he is the reigning Big Ten player of the week, driving Everitt home with an RBI. Junior second baseman Max Anderson added to the lead with an RBI single, and Nebraska had a 2-0 lead after three.
Nebraska went to its bullpen in the top of the fourth after Garza threw three scoreless innings, striking out five. Freshman pitcher Caleb Clark took over and did not have his best outing, giving up consecutive base hits on his first two pitches. He then walked the next two batters, giving Omaha a free run and the bases loaded. Clark’s night was over as he failed to record an out before senior pitcher Mason Ornelas came in. He proceeded to walk the next two batters, giving Omaha a 3-2 lead. The Mavericks tacked on another run on a fielder’s choice and took a 4-2 lead through four.
The decision to pull Garza was more for the Huskers' future propositions, as they may look to him against Nicholls this weekend.
“He certainly could have kept going,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said of Garza postgame. “We got a doubleheader coming up, and you can’t really waste all of his bullets for the week necessarily.”
Ornelas struggled again in the top of the fifth inning, putting runners on the corners before exiting the game. Sophomore pitcher Corbin Hawkins entered and struck out two batters while allowing an unearned run to give Omaha a 5-2 lead.
The Huskers came back strong in the bottom frame with Everitt drawing another leadoff walk and Cervantes adding another single. Matthews brought in Everitt with an RBI single down the left-field line. After Omaha loaded the bases, senior right fielder Charlie Fischer recorded an RBI on a fielder's choice. Sophomore catcher Josh Caron tied the game with an RBI single to left field while sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen gave the Huskers the lead with an RBI double to right field. The four-run inning gave the Huskers a 6-5 lead.
Fifth-year pitcher Shay Schanaman was on the mound at the top of the sixth. While Schanaman had looked good as of late, the pitching woes continued for the Huskers. After walking two batters, he allowed a two-RBI double to regain the lead, 7-6. Nebraska could not tie the game up in the bottom of the inning despite Matthews reaching third.
Omaha added to its lead in the seventh after a throwing error resulted in a late tag at the plate. Caron was able to give Nebraska some hope, reaching second base in the bottom frame, but nothing came out of it as the Huskers trailed 8-6.
Fifth-year pitcher Kyle Perry was on the mound in the top of the eighth inning, giving up a two-run home run with two outs to extend the Maverick lead to 10-6. Nebraska had a golden opportunity to get some runs back in the bottom of the inning after an Everitt walk, Cervantes single and Matthews walk loaded the bases with zero outs. However, three consecutive strikeouts kept Nebraska scoreless, and the score remained 10-6.
The Huskers were onto their seventh pitcher of the night with sophomore pitcher Drew Christo on the mound for the ninth inning, tossing a scoreless frame. Nebraska could not capitalize in the bottom of the ninth inning, as they fell to Omaha 10-6 in a performance reminiscent of their opening weekend series against San Diego.
“They beat us in every aspect of the game,” Bolt said postgame. “They made big pitches when they needed to. They got the big hits when they needed to. They moved the ball when they needed to. And they made plays when they needed to.”
Nebraska finished with six runs on nine hits and three errors. Omaha finished with 10 runs on 10 hits and one error.
Nebraska, now 9-5-1 on the year, looks to regain its momentum against Nicholls in a three-game series this weekend in Manhattan, Kansas.