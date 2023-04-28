Nebraska opened its weekend series against Minnesota in a 9-7 loss. The Huskers fell to a 22-16-1 (7-6 Big Ten) record.
“I thought we competed hard,” Nebraska head coach Will Bolt said postgame. “We fought to the end, and it just wasn’t enough.”
Bolt gave junior left-handed pitcher Emmett Olson the nod on the mound.
Olson’s previous appearances — including an 11-6 loss at Iowa — fell short of being favorable. The first inning followed a similar trend. The Golden Gophers tallied two runs on four hits to take an immediate 2-0 lead.
Junior shortstop Brice Matthews tapped a leadoff single into left field. Sophomore left fielder Gabe Swansen then sliced the lead in half with an RBI-single to score Matthews.
A solo homer in the second inning extended Minnesota’s advantage to 3-1. An error on an attempted pickoff with base runners on first and second scored the leading runner for a 4-1 Golden Gophers lead.
The Huskers went down in order in the second inning.
Olson retired the side in the third inning, picking up a pair of strikeouts and holding Minnesota to its first scoreless inning of the evening.
Matthews collected his second hit to leadoff the third inning before senior center fielder Casey Burnham joined him after a walk. Junior second baseman Max Anderson advanced Matthews to third base on a sacrifice fly to place runners on the corners. Swansen added three more RBIs with a dinger — his 11th of the season — into right field to even the score at 4-4.
The Big Ten’s best fielding team lived up to its title with an inning-ending double play to blank the Golden Gophers for the second-straight inning in the fourth.
Nebraska threatened to end the tie with back-to-back two-out walks but failed to capitalize.
Olson continued to find his groove in the fifth inning with two more strikeouts to keep Minnesota at bay in his third consecutive outing.
The Huskers went down in order in the fifth inning, keeping the contest tied at 4-4.
The Golden Gophers notched a two-out single but failed to make due of the hit, marking their fourth-straight scoreless inning after an early pounce on the scoreboard.
Junior right fielder Cole Evans notched an infield single to get Nebraska started in the sixth inning. Senior pinch hitter Griffin Everitt added an infield single of his own to place base runners on first and second with one out. The presence of base runners sent Minnesota to the bullpen and gave the Huskers an opportunity to claim its first lead of the game.
Burnham provided his team that opportunity with an RBI-single up the middle to place Nebraska on top 5-4 with two outs.
Senior right-handed pitcher Shay Schanaman entered in the seventh inning, collecting a pair of strikeouts and picking off the lone base runner in a 1-3-6 play for the final out.
The Huskers did not extend their lead in the seventh inning, going down in order but maintaining their slim one-run lead.
Schanaman proved that pitchers are athletes too with a diving catch near the mound to notch an unassisted double play in the eighth inning. He added a strikeout, flaunting his slider and keeping his team’s lead secure.
A leadoff single by Evans, an intentional walk awarded to Matthews and a Burnham walk loaded the bases and brought Anderson to the plate with two outs. However, Nebraska failed to add an insurance run, leaving all three base runners stranded.
The Golden Gophers began to threaten with back-to-back singles in the ninth inning with no outs. The hits paid off as Minnesota scored on an infield error to tie the game at 5-5. The Huskers returned to the bullpen after tallying the first out of the inning, and senior left-handed pitcher Jake Bunz entered the game. The southpaw inherited loaded bases, and from there, the Golden Gophers piled on the runs. A five-spot inning gave Minnesota a 9-5 lead — its first time scoring a run since the second inning.
Nebraska failed to get over the hump of four runs despite loading the bases with two outs and scoring two of the three runners.
“It’s baseball for ya,” Swansen said postgame. “You’ve just gotta be prepared for the next day… New pitchers, new everything, so I mean just being mentally prepared for the next challenge.”
The Huskers finished with seven runs on 10 hits with two errors. The Golden Gophers tallied nine runs on 14 hits with one error.
The two teams return to Haymarket Park tomorrow for game two of the series as Nebraska seeks to fend off a sweep and rebound from its road sweep at Iowa.