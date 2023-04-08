Nebraska could not clinch the series win against Michigan on Saturday, losing 8-6 in a game that was the polar opposite of its Friday matchup with the Wolverines.
The Huskers stayed disciplined in the batter's box but were aggressive on the bases in the first inning as junior shortstop Brice Matthews and senior center fielder Casey Burnham both drew walks. Both quickly advanced a base thanks to a wild pitch and an error. The Huskers then executed a double steal to perfection as Matthews took home and Burnham advanced to third. Junior first baseman Ben Columbus scored Burnham with a sacrifice fly, and Nebraska jumped out to an early 2-0 lead.
Junior pitcher Jace Kaminska got out to an unusually rough start, walking and hitting the first two batters he faced. After a Michigan single loaded the bases, a double scored two runs and tied the game. Kaminska escaped without allowing any more harm and the game was even 2-2 after one. In just one frame, the two teams had combined for as many runs as they did in Friday’s 3-1 Nebraska victory.
Despite scoring two runs in the first, Nebraska got its first hit of the game in the second inning with a single by freshman third baseman Dylan Carey. Matthews and Burnham both reached base for a second time, loading the bases with two outs. However, a ground out by junior second baseman Max Anderson ended the inning and stranded the first of many Husker runners on the day.
Kaminska continued to struggle in the second, giving up a leadoff single and a walk. The Wolverines broke the tie with an RBI single and added to it with a bases-clearing two-RBI triple. A wild pitch by Kaminska scored one more and ended his day early after giving up six earned runs in just 1.2 innings. Sophomore pitcher Jackson Brockett took his place and got the final out, but the damage had already been done. Michigan took a commanding 6-2 lead after two.
The Huskers could not answer, going three up, three down in the top of the third. Brockett gave Nebraska some much-needed momentum, going three up, three down as well while recording two strikeouts.
In the fourth inning, Nebraska looked to cut away at the Wolverine lead as redshirt sophomore designated hitter Garrett Anglim reached third base, but the Huskers could not bring him home. Brockett added to his solid outing, keeping the Wolverines scoreless and hitless since replacing Kaminska.
Anderson finally gave Nebraska a jolt as he took the first pitch of the fifth inning yard. His tenth home run of the season cut the deficit to three. Singles by Columbus and Anglim gave the Huskers some hope of cutting into the lead even more, but they were left stranded. Brockett went three up, three down in the bottom frame, and Michigan led 6-3 through five.
The Huskers worked to chip away at the Wolverine lead in the sixth as Anderson hit an RBI single that scored junior right fielder Cole Evans. The runners’ on-base struggles continued to plague the Huskers as consecutive outs ended the inning with runners stranded on second and third.
Brockett gave up his first hit of the game with a leadoff single in the bottom of the inning. After a sacrifice bunt moved the runner to second, the Wolverines extended their lead back to three with an RBI single. Carey made an impressive catch over the Michigan dugout to end the inning, but Nebraska still trailed 7-4.
Nebraska could not get anything going in the seventh with three consecutive strikeouts. Brockett’s day came to an end after surrendering a two-out double, and sophomore pitcher Corbin Hawkins took over on the mound. Two quick singles scored a run and Michigan was up 8-4 after seven.
Evans and Matthews each got on base with walks to start the eighth, and a Burnham ground out advanced them to second and third. Anderson was about a foot away from his second homer of the day, but it fell short for a sacrifice fly instead which scored Evans. Senior pinch hitter Charlie Fischer drove in Matthews with an RBI single to cut the lead to two. A walk and hit-by-pitch loaded the bases yet again, giving Nebraska a chance to tie or take the lead. But Anglim struck out looking, an underwhelming end to the inning. Fifth-year pitcher Kyle Perry took to the mound in the bottom frame going three up, three down, keeping the score 8-6.
The Huskers’ final chance of a comeback fell flat as they went three up, three down in the top of the ninth inning. Michigan evened the series with an 8-6 win in a game where Nebraska left 13 runners on base.
Anderson led Nebraska with three RBIs and a home run. Kaminska lost his second start in a row after starting the season 5-0.
Nebraska finished with six runs on eight hits and no errors. Michigan finished with eight runs on ten hits and two errors.
Nebraska, now 17-10-1, will play the Wolverines again Sunday with the season series on the line.